Letters to the Editor: When rain turns treacherous

When rain turns treacherous

When the wettest places on Earth begin to fear drought, the climate crisis has entered an unsettling new chapter. The reported study warning that Mawsynram and Cherrapunji may face drought risks deserves attention and policy introspection.

These Meghalaya rain-belt regions are synonymous with prodigious precipitation, yet rainfall is becoming increasingly erratic and temporally concentrated. Intense downpours may generate surface runoff rather than allowing sufficient infiltration and groundwater recharge. Prolonged dry spells, rising temperatures and changing monsoon behaviour can therefore create a paradox: deluged landscapes today and water scarcity tomorrow.

This ominous trend should prompt authorities to move beyond the obsession with rainfall totals. What matters is when, where and how rain falls, how much water the terrain can retain, and how rapidly it evaporates. Hydrological modelling, as highlighted by the study, can help anticipate these shifts and identify vulnerable periods. Such scientific foresight must be dovetailed with ground-level water management.

The authorities should ramp up rainwater harvesting, revive water-storage systems, protect forests and wetlands, and prevent indiscriminate construction that accelerates runoff. Local communities must also be brought into conservation initiatives instead of being treated merely as beneficiaries of government schemes. Climate-resilient agriculture and drought preparedness should be mainstreamed before scarcity becomes a recurring reality.

The lesson is unmistakable: Meghalaya cannot afford to rest on its reputation as a land of incessant rain. If climate volatility is allowed to run unchecked, even the rainiest hills may be left high and dry. It is time to read the warning signs—and act before the clouds betray us.

Dipen Gogoi

(gogoidipen3686@gmail.com)

Rein in train stone pelters

Mischievous and dangerous elements derive vicarious pleasure from destroying public property, and trains are among their favourite targets. Mischief-mongers, thieves and criminals often view luxury trains as symbols of anti-poor bias. Three windowpanes of the 12290 Nagpur–Mumbai Duronto Express were shattered when stones were thrown at it near Wardha on Saturday night. There were no major injuries, but the damage was done. As in the present case, offenders choose poorly lit and uninhabited stretches. They target spots near underbridges and channels.

It is not that the culprits are unaware of the repercussions, but rather that they are rarely apprehended. Besides causing serious injuries and, sometimes, casualties, repairing damaged railway property can be financially draining. CCTV cameras along vulnerable stretches, robust and shatterproof windowpanes, heightened track patrolling, and the deployment of additional GRP and RPF personnel on trains are a few measures that can help check and control such malicious behaviour. Sections 152, 153 and 154 of the Railways Act, 1989, should be effectively implemented.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Repair of non-functional solar lights

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the kind attention of the concerned authorities to the poor condition of several solar-powered lights installed at public places, including public squares, namghars, gosaighars and temples in different areas.

Solar-powered lights were installed at various important public locations with the objective of providing illumination during the evening and night hours, particularly in places where conventional electricity supply may not be readily available. Such installations were expected to improve public safety, convenience and the overall appearance of these locations.

However, many of these solar lights have reportedly remained non-functional for a considerable period. In several places, the lights do not switch on at night, while in some locations, the batteries, solar panels or other components appear to require repair or replacement. As a result, the intended purpose of these installations is not being fulfilled, and the public resources invested in them are not being utilised effectively.

Public places such as squares, namghars, gosaighars and temples are frequently visited by local residents, particularly during the evening and on various religious and community occasions. Proper lighting is therefore important for the safety and convenience of people visiting these places. Non-functional solar lights also create an unpleasant and neglected appearance in public spaces.

The concerned authorities may kindly conduct a survey of the solar lights installed in different areas and identify those that are non-functional. Necessary repairs, replacement of damaged components and regular maintenance should be undertaken without unnecessary delay. A proper system of periodic inspection and maintenance would also help ensure that these installations remain functional for a longer period.

I hope the concerned authorities will look into the matter and take appropriate steps to restore the non-functional solar lights at the earliest in the public interest.

Heramba Nath

(herambanath2222@gmail.com)

Why?

We usually understand that the demarcation between two nations is marked by an international boundary, which is drawn and agreed upon by the concerned countries. The vacant space between the boundary lines is known as ‘no man’s land’. Any violation of the boundary agreement is either settled through mutual talks or by military aggression, as we have seen in the past.

Interestingly, the borders between India and Pakistan, and again between India and China in some particular sectors, are not demarcated by international border/boundary laws but by the Line of Control. This has often resulted in border skirmishes between the countries.

The question arises: why has this boundary dispute been kept alive for so many years instead of being settled in the formative years?

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati