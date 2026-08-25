Letters to The EDITOR: When Roads become Rivers

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When roads become rivers

When roads become rivers, the problem is no longer merely the rain—it is the engineering beneath our feet. The report on road-engineering defects aggravating urban flooding in Jorabat and Ninth Mile is therefore a wake-up call that Assam cannot afford to brush aside.

The study’s findings are deeply disconcerting: distorted road profiles, depressed stretches, undersized culverts and inadequate cross-drainage can impede the natural egress of stormwater. At Jorabat, a single culvert reportedly serves the drainage system, while the available hydraulic capacity appears woefully inadequate during peak downpours. Such design lacunae can turn heavy rainfall into prolonged waterlogging, traffic paralysis, property damage and public-health hazards. The larger issue is that rapid urbanisation has often outpaced hydrological planning. Encroachment on wetlands, narrowing of natural channels, and expansion of impervious surfaces are occurring. Consequently, rainwater that once percolated or dispersed naturally is forced into constricted drainage corridors. Climate variability further magnifies this vulnerability.

The authorities must take decisive action and commission independent hydrological audits of major highways and urban corridors. Culverts should be recalibrated, cross-drainage structures augmented, bottlenecks removed and natural waterways restored. Every new road project should undergo rigorous flood-impact assessment, with accountability fixed for negligent design or execution. Real-time rainfall and water-level monitoring should also be integrated into urban disaster management. Assam’s floods may be natural, but avoidable urban inundation is not. Roads should carry people, not become sluiceways. Unless engineering becomes science-driven and foresighted, every monsoon will merely expose the cracks we chose to paper over.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Swine flu: important not to panic

A surge in swine flu cases in Delhi is a cause of worry, though it is important not to panic. 159 Influenza cases were reported in the national capital on Thursday, with the influenza A H1A1 strain being the cause. In 2009, the WHO had declared swine flu as a level 4 pandemic, though there were fewer casualties in India.

The virus causing swine flu is known to change its form and infect human beings who are resistant to the original strain. Since children and the elderly are more susceptible, they have to exercise caution. Symptoms are similar to a common cold – so patients as well as doctors are caught unawares.

The infection is highly contagious in the first five days. It is vital to protect one's hands, eyes and face. Coughs and sneezes can cause thousands of germs to spread, which remain on tables and doorknobs for days for others to pick up. Therefore, we must emphasise the importance of personal hygiene and cleanliness in our surroundings. The Centre should effectively co-ordinate with the Delhi government in ensuring the consistent availability of Tamiflu tablets and N-95 masks. Those affected with swine flu must isolate themselves.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Public toilets, a

neglected need

For a city that is rapidly growing, the lack of clean and accessible public toilets remains an everyday problem. From busy markets and bus stops to crowded streets and public spaces, finding a safe and hygienic toilet can be difficult, especially for women, children and elderly people. Many existing public toilets are either poorly maintained, unhygienic, or hard to access. In some places, people are forced to depend on restaurants, shops or other private facilities. This situation is particularly difficult for women, who may avoid drinking water or delay using a toilet when proper facilities are unavailable.

The problem is not simply about having more toilets. A toilet that exists but is dirty, unsafe or unusable does not solve the problem. Regular cleaning, proper water supply, lighting, ventilation and maintenance are equally important.

Guwahati attracts thousands of students, workers, shoppers and visitors every day. A city that wants to become cleaner and more developed must treat sanitation as a basic public necessity, not an afterthought.

The authorities should identify areas with high public movement and install more accessible toilets. Existing facilities should also be regularly inspected and maintained. Special attention should be given to women's safety and accessibility for people with disabilities.

A clean city is not judged only by its roads and buildings. It is also judged by whether its people can access basic facilities with dignity.

Preyoshi Dey

Pragjyotish college