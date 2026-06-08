Letters to the Editor: When the future marches to the streets

When the future marches to the streets

The sight of thousands of young people gathering at Jantar Mantar was both inspiring and unsettling. The sight of thousands of young people gathering at Jantar Mantar was both inspiring and unsettling; it was inspiring because it showcased the courage of India's youth to stand up for what they believe is right, and unsettling because they should never have had to be there in the first place. Students who should have been focused on their studies and preparing for their futures were instead compelled to take to the streets, demanding accountability for repeated examination paper leaks and a system that has failed to protect their aspirations.

For millions of students, competitive examinations are not just tests; they represent years of sacrifice, hard work, and hope. Families invest their savings, students spend countless sleepless nights studying, and they build aspirations around the promise of fair rewards for merit and effort. Leaked examination papers shatter that promise. The damage extends beyond a cancelled examination or a delayed result. It erodes confidence in institutions and leaves students questioning whether honesty and hard work still matter.

The importance of youth in a nation cannot be overstated. India is home to one of the world's largest youth populations. They are not only the workforce of tomorrow but also the innovators, scientists, teachers, doctors, artists, and leaders who will shape the country's destiny. When young people lose faith in public institutions, the consequences extend far beyond the classroom. A nation progresses when its youth believe that talent, dedication, and integrity earn opportunities. Protecting that belief should be a national priority. Yet there is also a painful irony in these events.

We should view the protest at Jantar Mantar not as a moment of unrest but as a call for reform. It is a reminder that education is not merely an administrative responsibility; it is the foundation upon which the future of the nation rests. These students' voices should be heard, not because they are loud, but because they represent millions' hopes. As India looks ahead, the lesson from this movement is simple: when the future of a generation is at stake, silence is not an option. The youth of this country have spoken. The responsibility now lies with those in power to restore trust, ensure accountability, and build an education system worthy of the dreams of its students and the sacrifices of those who fought to grant India its freedom.

Abihotry Bhardwaz

M.Sc. 4th semester,

Gauhati University