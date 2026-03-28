Letters to The EDITOR: When thousands arrive in silence, nature whispers...

When thousands arrive in silence, nature whispers...

There are moments in nature that feel almost unreal, like a dream gently laid over the earth. One such moment unfolds each year at Sambhar Lake, where thousands of migratory flamingos arrive and transform the vast, quiet saltwater landscape into a breathtaking sea of pink. This sight not only captures the eye instantly, but also captures the heart.

These flamingos are not merely passing visitors; they are travellers with resilience. They fly across countries and climates, following their instincts to find a place that has everything they need to survive. The saline waters of the lake nurture abundant algae, tiny life forms that sustain these elegant birds. In return, the flamingos bring movement, colour, and life to an otherwise still horizon, turning the lake into a living, breathing masterpiece.

Watching them, one cannot help but feel a quiet connection. Their synchronized movements, their calm presence, and the way they gather together speak of unity and trust values that often feel distant in our human world. For a brief period, Sambhar Lake becomes more than just a geographical location; it becomes a shared space where nature reveals its softer, more poetic side.

Nevertheless beneath this beauty lies a growing concern.

The arrival of flamingos is not just a seasonal event; it is an ecological indicator. Their presence tells us that the lake is still capable of supporting life. But this balance is fragile. Increasing industrial activities, unregulated salt extraction, pollution, and shrinking water levels are slowly threatening the very ecosystem these birds depend on. What appears vast and enduring is, in truth, delicate and vulnerable.

If these conditions continue to worsen, the flamingos may one day stop returning. If they stop coming, it will mean losing a beautiful sight and a living link between nature and humanity.

Protecting these birds means protecting their home. It means ensuring that Sambhar Lake remains clean, its waters preserved, and its natural cycles respected. It calls for mindful human action, responsible tourism, stricter environmental regulations, and a collective awareness that nature is not an endless resource but a shared inheritance.

There is also a deeper responsibility, an emotional one. Such beauty reminds us that we are not separate from nature, but rather a part of it. The flamingos trust this place enough to return every year. The question is, can we be trusted to keep it safe for them?

Perhaps conservation does not always begin with policies or laws. Perhaps it begins with a moment of stillness watching a flock of flamingos take flight against a fading sky and realizing that such moments are too precious to lose. Because when Sambhar Lake turns pink, it is not just nature celebrating itself. It is nature reminding us, gently yet urgently, that some things are worth protecting, not tomorrow but today.

Abihotry Bhardwaz

Gauhati University.

Disabled children

The healthcare system for disabled children in the state must be more accessible. At present people with disabilities in the state constitute around 1.8 per cent of the total population against the national average of about 2.2 per cent. This number may appear small on paper, but when we see hundreds of families waiting only at GMCH every day with children and adults for treatment of different forms of disabilities and illnesses, we feel reality is much different. The NGOs are working and taking care of the disabled in the state, but it is not enough. Across the state, countless families are raising children with disabilities, often with little support. Many parents travel long distances to seek medical care. Access to specialised healthcare, early diagnosis, and rehabilitation services remains a major challenge. There is a need to ensure that these families are supported, understood, and not left alone in their journey. Only then can we truly build an inclusive society. The government initiatives, healthcare institutions and community organisations should play an important role to strengthen the supportive systems in the state.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Geo-economics Warfare: Trade as a political weapon

There was a time when trade was largely seen as a bridge between nations, a means to build cooperation and shared prosperity. Today, that perception is changing. Economic relationships are no longer guided only by mutual benefit; they are increasingly shaped by strategic interests. We are witnessing the emergence of geo-economics warfare, where countries utilise trade and finance not solely for growth, but also for influence and control. Instead of confrontation, countries now rely on tariffs, sanctions, and restrictions to signal power and shape outcomes. These measures may appear technical on the surface, but their intent often goes far beyond economics. Decisions about who can access markets, technology, or essential resources are becoming deeply political. In many cases, economic pressure is applied to force shifts in policy without a single shot being fired. However, such strategies come with consequences. Sanctions and trade barriers rarely confine themselves to governments; they often impact businesses, workers, and ordinary households. The ripple effects can be severe, particularly in smaller or developing economies that depend heavily on global trade. These countries often find themselves navigating a difficult path, balancing relationships while trying to protect their own interests. Another shift is the growing tendency of nations to reduce dependence on others. Supply chains are being reorganized, partnerships are being reconsidered, and economic alliances are becoming more selective. While this approach may offer a sense of security, it also weakens the interconnected system that has supported global trade for decades. In such a climate, the challenge lies in maintaining fairness and stability. Economic strength should not become a means of force. There is a need to reaffirm trust in international frameworks and ensure that trade remains a space for cooperation rather than competition alone. Geo-economics warfare may not produce immediate destruction, but it quietly reshapes global relations. If left unchecked, it risks creating divisions that are harder to repair over time. A more balanced approach, grounded in dialogue and mutual respect, is essential for a stable future.

Sanju Paul

Dibrugarh University