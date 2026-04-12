Letters to THE EDITOR: Where has the spirit of Bihu gone?

Where has the spirit of Bihu gone?

Bihu is not just a festival; it is the cultural backbone of the Assamese nation. Integration is the basic feature of this colourful festival. Through its joy and splendid culture, it binds the hearts of all people, linking them to the roots of Assamese sentiments, traditions, and emotions. But nowadays, my mind often asks me — do we really have Bihu with its own characteristics of nation-building in this age of rush? I remember the actual form of Bihu in our childhood. At that time, people used to prepare for Bihu almost one or two months in advance. Our days would even begin with the sounds of the 'Dheki'. Girls and women would prepare 'pitha-handoh' and other traditional food till midnight on the eve of Bihu, especially on Uruka.

On the day of Goru Bihu, the entire village would bathe their cows and bulls together and practise the tradition of cow worship. Children like us would spend the whole day playing traditional games like 'Koni-juj' and 'Kori-khel'. On the day of the main Bihu ('Manuh Bihu'), people used to perform Husori from courtyard to courtyard. Those courtyards were not only places for performing Bihu Husori, but also centres of social bonding, culture, and emotional connection among the villagers. But today, we hardly notice such simple yet rich cultural characteristics of Bihu. Some urban people do not even know how to make pitha-handoh or how to weave gamosa-bihuwan. Such things now come from the market, so there is no excitement or the same level of preparation for the festival as in our childhood. People have abandoned rearing cows, so there is no question of practising Goru Bihu (they can only bathe their pet dogs—ironically, a new 'dog-bathing culture' seems to be emerging in the name of Goru Bihu among the so-called elite).

Today, Bihu is performed on stages artificially, under bright lights and loud sound systems. Bihu competitions are silently taking away the simplicity and joy of traditional Bihu. Moreover, the influence of technology and social media has also changed its true spirit. Instead of feeling the essence of Bihu culture, people are more interested in showing off. In a word, the soul of Bihu is slowly fading away. The real traditions of Bihu are disappearing day by day. Who will preserve our beloved Rongali Bihu?

Akashpratim Sensua,

Sivasagar University

HSLC exams results

It is indeed a matter of great pleasure that this year 65.62 per cent of students cleared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam in 2026, compared to last year's pass percentage of 63.98. The hill district of Dima Hasao recorded an excellent pass percentage of 88.23 compared to the overall pass percentage, followed by the Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts of the state. While congratulating the successful students, the CM said that students should always stay determined, as this milestone opens doors of new opportunities, as hard work and perseverance are key to success. It may be mentioned here that this year male candidates recorded a higher percentage of 67.78 compared to 63.96 per cent for female candidates. This gender disparity has promoted further discussion on targeted academic support for female students across the state. No doubt, the HSLC exam results mark a transition point for academic and career planning for over four lakh students. Let us hope for a bright future for all students who are the future of Vikasit and Surakshit Assam. Here the role of parents, teachers and every conscious individual of the society in ensuring fair academic progression of students cannot be overstated.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Heartburn amongst cricketers

Cricket, a team game traditionally played among Commonwealth nations, has expanded its reach to other nations, primarily due to its inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. As a Commonwealth nation, India plays cricket with utmost passion. The Indian domestic schedule is the busiest among other cricket-playing nations. IPL, Indian Premier League, a white ball cricket championship uses to draw the best T20 cricketers of the globe with heavy financial biddings. Naturally, all top T20 cricketers of the globe are very keen to be a part of the IPL because of high financial backing along with dazzling publicity.

Cricket is also very popular in our next-door neighbours, namely Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but with very little financial backing and publicity. So very naturally, cricketers from our neighbouring nations must be keen to take part in the IPL. Sadly, because of these two mentioned countries' hostile policies towards India, the poor cricketers are debarred from taking part in the IPL, where they are monitoring cricketers from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka taking active participation. They must be having heartburn.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Traffic chaos from irregular green bus stoppages

I am writing to express my concern about the ongoing traffic situation in Guwahati city, particularly regarding the irregular stoppage of green electric buses. Despite their intention to ease transportation and reduce pollution, these buses have become a source of frustration for commuters due to their frequent stops at undesignated areas.

This irregularity causes traffic congestion, disrupts the flow of traffic, and poses safety risks, especially during peak hours, affecting thousands of daily commuters. I urge the authorities to take immediate action to regulate bus stops and ensure adherence to designated routes and stops.

Highlighting this issue would greatly benefit citizens and prompt authorities to take necessary steps.

Bastav Kumar Baruah

Gauhati University