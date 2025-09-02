Letters to the EDITOR: Where is Ajmal?

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Where is Ajmal?

At present the state government under Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is going ahead with the eviction drive against illegal encroachers in full swing, which in the meantime has drawn international attention. After Lt. Gopinath Bordoloi, the first CM who dared to wage full-scale war against the illegal immigrants, it is the present incumbent who is refusing to bow to any pressure from the so-called left-liberal ecosystem.

Surprisingly, so far Maulana Baddrudin Ajmal, the AIUDF chief, ex-MP from Dhubri, and the sole saviour of the linguistic minority community, who are involved in government, forest, xatra, VGR, and PGR land encroachment, is nowhere to be seen or heard in opposing the government’s eviction drive. Maybe he is being overtaken by Ajit Bhuyan, Dr Hiren Gohain and the trio of famous 3 Gogois in the anti-eviction drive, or he might be taking a rest. It is anybody’s guess.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Melania Trump’s letter to Putin

In recent days, Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, addressed a touching letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, appealing to him to restore peace and the innocent laughter of children caught in conflict. She urged him to rise above politics, geography, and ideology, reminding him that childhood innocence belongs to no single nation but to humanity as a whole. In her words, by protecting these children he would serve not merely Russia but mankind itself, since even the stroke of his pen could alter their future. Melania’s initiative reflects an uncommon spirit of kindness and humanity, deserving respect and admiration. Her letter resonates as a reminder to all that the earth is the shared inheritance of humanity, meant for us to live together as one family, free from the barriers we ourselves have created.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

A growing city deserves better public transport

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the worsening condition of public transport in Guwahati, which has become a major concern for thousands of commuters.

The city is expanding rapidly, yet the number of city buses and other public transport options remains highly inadequate. Commuters are often left waiting for long hours, and overcrowded buses pose serious safety risks, especially for women, children, and the elderly. The situation worsens during office hours when auto-rickshaws and shared cabs overcharge passengers, exploiting the lack of alternatives.

Moreover, poor maintenance of buses, irregular timings, and the absence of proper shelters at many bus stops make the daily travel experience highly inconvenient. As a growing metropolitan city, Guwahati deserves a reliable, affordable, and eco-friendly public transport system.

I sincerely urge the Transport Department to increase the fleet of city buses, ensure proper scheduling, regulate fares, and promote modern solutions like electric buses. A strong public transport network will not only ease the life of citizens but also help reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

Aditi Upadhaya,

Gauhati University

Vrindavani Vastra

We do not find adequate words to express our heartfelt appreciation to the state’s CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for the BJP-led government’s latest development for setting the 16th-century Vrindavani Vastra for home visits for about eighteen months beginning in 2027. It is true that Assam has, for quite some time, been engaging with the British authorities to get back this priceless heritage. Finally, the Vaishnavite silk textile is set to return, albeit temporarily, to the place of its origin. In the September 1 editorial ‘Vrindavani Vastra’, it has been rightly said that it is a very sacred piece of fabric, which originally belongs to this land, and it occupies a very special place in the heart of the Assamese people. It may be mentioned here that the ninety-foot-long and four-and-a-half-foot-wide silken vastra that depicts various childhood images of Lord Krishna while he was in Vrindaban was woven under the guidance of the great 15th-century Vaishnavite saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva, following a request from Koch king Narnarayana. Now, there is a need to construct a state-of-the-art museum in the state capital for fulfilling the globally mandated preservation protocol of the wonderful tapestry. The British Museum's recommendation on the environmental and security standards during the development of the special museum will help ensure the safe display and conservation of the textile, apart from providing an opportunity to deepen cultural ties between the two nations and to support public appreciation and scholarship around this exceptional piece. No doubt, the Vrindavan Vastra is a treasure of the human race.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Bronco for cricketers

Endurance, speed and stamina are the prerequisites for a cricketer. The BCCI has now replaced the erstwhile Yoyo test, which was in place to assess the physical readiness of a player for international matches, with the Bronco test. Clearing the test for inclusion of a player in the side is a rule. Bronco is a more rigorous test that allows players little time to recover and has a very short time limit. In other words, it’s a sustained high-intensity test pushing the players to the brink. Aerobic endurance and mental resilience are tested to the hilt, whereas Yoyo focused more on agility and interval recovery.

More frequently used in a tough game like rugby, Bronco requires a player to start off with a 20-metre shuttle run followed by 40- and 60-metre runs for 5 sets without a break in 6 minutes. In contrast, in Yoyo, players were required to run to and fro between two set markers with short recovery periods till they could no longer maintain the pace. Bronco is seen as a game-specific test that also addresses a fast bowler’s fitness and players’ mental agility. Criticisms apart, the move apparently stems from the rigorous schedule that lies ahead for the players.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

