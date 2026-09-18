Letters to The Editor: Whispers of Autumn

Whispers of Autumn

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to welcome and express my deep appreciation for the beauty of autumn. Autumn has arrived, giving us a festive mood. It's like a break, a transition period from unbearable summer to light cooling air. It is a refreshing period. The sweet fragrance of night jasmine tells us that autumn has arrived. It provides a new look to our surroundings, from green to yellow. One can enjoy the beauty of autumn in open fields. Really, mornings and evenings of autumn give us an endless source of enjoyment and rejuvenate us.

Chinmayee Devi

(chinmayeedevin@gmail.com)