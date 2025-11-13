Letters to the EDITOR: ‘White Collar’ Terror Module

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

‘White collar’ terror module

The Delhi Red Fort blast stands as one of the most unsettling moments in India's recent history. What is more alarming is the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module said to be involved in the case. According to security officials, terrorism and radicalism now attract academics, scholars and students. They are used for providing logistics for terror cells. The glaring and bustling area near the Red Fort is now reduced to a cemetery of innocent people after the detonation, who never knew that they would not return to see their dear ones again. The body of autorickshaw driver Mohd Jumman, who died in the blast, was reduced to lumps of flesh. The two childhood friends Ashok Kumar Gurjar and Lokesh Agarwal will never make their way home again. Their only offence was that they went to the Red Fort area. The involvement of the doctors in this macabre incident belittled the noble profession and exposed the bitter truth that if the life-saving knowledge of modern medical science failed to bring enlightenment in their lives, what else will teach them the values of human life? At the same time, the involvement of doctors demonstrates that terror now cloaks itself under the glint of white coats and high academic degrees. What is even more condemnable is that some people are sharing emojis on social media in support of the blast. Such defectors should be dealt with with a firm hand by the law and ostracized from the society immediately.

This is a time for the nation to stay united and not for certain elements to use the appalling tragedy as an opportunity for mudslinging and politics. Moreover, in this context, strategic steps like anti-drone systems, algorithmic monitoring of hate campaigns, and localized rapid-response units can decide whether violence is contained or spreads.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Properly nurture children

November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day in India, and on this day I would like to emphasise the importance of welfare, education and a safe and happy childhood for children globally.

Children have a right to education and to enjoy their childhood playing, studying and eating and not working as child labourers. We should refrain from hiring children as labourers of any kind. Parents also should try to be more friendly with their children to understand their needs and respond to them in the best way possible. I would also like to say that even children hold the responsibility to learn moral values from their parents, learn sincerely from their schools and develop communicative, social and other personality skills by getting involved in various social, humanitarian and environmental events and campaigns. After all, the children of today are the leaders of tomorrow. The future of our nation is in our hands. Teaching starts at home, and we, as parents, must realise that the onus is on us to provide the right environment and instil the right teachings right from the very start.

Children's Day acknowledges children, as they are the future of the country. The day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' because it appreciates and acknowledges children, who are the future of the country.

Since Jawaharlal Nehru, who was adorably referred to as 'Chacha Nehru' by children, was a powerful advocate for children's rights, India decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's Day or 'Bal Diwas'.

By celebrating Children's Day as 'Bal Diwas', India reinforced the cultural and emotional significance of the day, making it a uniquely Indian celebration rooted in national pride and values.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

NE's growth model

The unique socio-cultural and environmental aspects of the northeast region need no reiteration. The growth model ought to be inclusive, sustainable and deeply rooted in the diverse identities of its people. The region's identity, culture and ecological concerns must be central to the national growth story to remove regional disparity with the rest of India. The government must reject the one-size-fits-all approach to put the region on a par with the rest of India. No doubt, the NE needs development. Obviously, it will be possible only through industrialization, but it must be mindful of not overriding the critical environmental and ethno-social concerns with haphazard exercise, polluting industrialization and insensitive infrastructure development, as that will leave deep and permanent scars on the region's celebrated biodiversity and small, close-knit ethnic tribal societies. Therefore, there is an urgency for a sensitive, non-intrusive development model for NE for safeguarding the interests of identity and ethnicity of the people of the region.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Demand for justice in

college student's murder

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to express deep shock and anguish over the horrific murder of 18-year-old college student Biplobi Das from Titabor, Jorhat. The young girl, who was seven months pregnant, was found murdered and hidden in a septic tank-an act of unspeakable cruelty.

The accused, Jagat Singh, a 63-year-old local businessman and self-proclaimed faith healer, along with his sons and an associate, has been arrested. It is alarming that such a heinous crime could occur despite an earlier missing complaint, pointing to lapses in police action. The "reserve closure" of the officer-in-charge is not enough; strict accountability is essential.

The public outrage and protests across Assam reflect the collective pain and anger of the people. Citizens are rightly demanding the harshest punishment, including the death penalty, and that the case be tried in a fast-track court to ensure timely justice. This case should serve as a wake-up call to improve women's safety, strengthen police response, and deliver justice swiftly. Let Biplobi's tragic death not become just another statistic-her family and society deserve justice.

Himanshu Thakuria

Pragjyotish college

Regulate social media use among children

Denmark's decision to ban social media use for children under 15 is a commendable and far-sighted move to safeguard young minds. Numerous studies link early social media exposure to anxiety, depression, and poor self-esteem among children. The World Health Organization warns that those spending over three hours a day online face double the risk of mental distress.

In India, more than 70% of adolescents are active social media users, often without guidance or restrictions. This not only hampers their studies and sleep but also increases vulnerability to cyberbullying and emotional instability.

India must take proactive steps - enforce age verification, restrict screen time, and integrate digital literacy in schools. Parents must monitor online behaviour with empathy, while tech companies must prioritize child safety over profit.

Dr.Vijaykumar H K

(hkvkmech1@gmail.com)