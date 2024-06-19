Letters to the Editor: Woes of a neglected by-lane

Woes of a neglected by-lane

The by-lane 2 of Ajanta Path, Survey, and Beltola in Guwahati is a very crucial road that connects Ajanta Path with Lakhimi Path. The Dakshin Paschim Beltola Sarbojonin Namghar, a half-century-old Namghar, along with a Durga Puja mandap lie on this stretch, along with an important cemetery for Muslims. The stretch of this by-lane that meets Lakhimi Path has not undergone any repair for years. This road is full of huge craters that are perennially filled with water during the rainy season. The residents are facing a harrowing time. Citizens have to wade through knee-deep waters to cross this stretch. Drains have also not been cleaned for years. Ironically, a part of this by-lane that meets Ajanta Path on the other end was repaired and smoothed a year ago with concrete blocks up to about 300 metres. Residents believe the residences of high-ranking government officials are behind the miracle of this stretch. I would earnestly request the ward councillor concerned, the local MLA, and our newly elected MP, respected Smt. Bijuli Kalita Medhi, to use their good offices to mitigate the sufferings of the common people who reside on the neglected stretch of this by-lane that is hardly 3 km from Dispur.

Rajshri

Beltola, Guwahati