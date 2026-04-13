Letters to THE EDITOR: World lost a voice, not what it gave us

World lost a voice, not what it gave us

The passing of Asha Bhosle feels less like news and more like something the heart struggles to accept. At 92, a voice that had quietly lived inside millions of lives has fallen silent—yet somehow, it still lingers.

For decades, her songs did more than entertain; they understood people. They sat beside us in moments of joy, stayed through heartbreaks, and became the background to memories we never even realized we were creating. There was always something deeply personal about the way she sang—as if she knew exactly what the listener was feeling.

Among her countless songs, “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar” holds a place that feels almost timeless. It is not just a melody—it is a feeling most people have lived at least once. That hesitation to let someone go, that quiet plea for a moment more, that unspoken fear of endings. Through that song, Asha Bhosle didn’t just sing words—she gave voice to a universal emotion. Generations have felt love, longing, and vulnerability through it, often finding their stories reflected in its gentle ache.

Growing alongside legends like her sister Lata Mangeshkar, she chose not to be a shadow but a light of her own kind. Bold and endlessly adaptable, she moved across genres with ease—from playful to profound, from carefree to deeply introspective. Every note she sang carried sincerity, and that sincerity is what made her unforgettable.

In her final days, the world saw only reports—illness, hospital stays, and medical complications. But those are just the closing lines of a story that was otherwise filled with life, expression, and meaning. What truly remains cannot be summarized in news updates.

There is a quiet truth that feels heavier today: heaven gains a voice, the world loses one. And yet, her voice refuses to leave completely. It lives on—in old recordings, in passing melodies, in sudden moments when a song plays and everything else fades away.

Asha Bhosle may no longer be here, but her voice still understands us. And perhaps that is why this loss feels so deep—because it is not just the loss of an artist but the loss of someone who, in her own way, had always been there.

Abihotry Bhardwaz

Gauhati University

Bihu marks the New Year

Elections have gone peacefully across the state. Now, a new warmth enters the hearts and bones as the 'Kuli' calls out from hidden hearts of green beauties, and the hearts smile at its melodious song. The trees pull on cloaks on tender green and are embellished by the traditional kopou and nahor blossoms. A new hope arises in us as we are all in a Bihu state of mind. This many-splendoured, many-faceted festival is literally the lifeline of the Assamese people, wherever they may be in the world. As we step into the celebrations of this effervescent and colourful festival, we sadly remember past Bihus and, more specifically, our dearest music icon, Zubeen da, who had been by our side until recently. He gave us much of the colour and song that this festival is renowned for. This year, every Assamese will have our beloved Zubeen Garg in our hearts, as well as everlasting favourites from the past. Unrest grips the world as Rangali Bihu approaches. Major world powers are engaged in a war. Cities are being destroyed and people are dying daily in a conflict that could engulf us very easily.

The tension has already spilt over as we worry about petrol, cooking gas and food supplies running out in the near future. Is it fair to celebrate a festival, feast, and sing while war rages? Let us focus on what really matters and keep all those in distress in our hearts and minds. Let us respect the earth, its immortal rhythm, the seasons and their fidelity, as it is essential to ensure peace for family and community and their continued welfare. Let us hope for the possibility of a new, happier beginning in the new year.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Significance of high voter turnout

The 85 percent voter turnout in the Assam assembly poll is not just a mere number but a reflection of a strong conviction in the democratic process among the gullible Assamese people. Such high participation reveals that elections in Assam are no longer a routine exercise to choose candidates; they are now taken as an opportunity to protect the Assamese identity – jati, mati and bheti – by installing the right one in the chair.

Deciding whom to vote for in a milieu where candidates hurled allegations at each other, made lofty promises and switched parties at the last moment was not an easy task since a little mistake could cost everyone inordinately for another five years. In a state where pitch roads have not reached every nook and corner and people still cross the rivers or wade through muddy lanes to reach the polling stations for voting, such a high turnout is not a mere statistic but an intention to correct whatever remained undone. The outcome of this election will reflect not only the people's choices but also how they have understood contemporary politics, which is often hijacked by cultivated narratives. While participation from every section of society seemed equal, a relatively low attendance of tea workers on voting day manifested that political awareness has not reached the community to the fullest. When elections in Myanmar stand as a sham and the bogey of violence loomed in Bangladesh until the last vote was cast, such a high voter turnout in Assam has proved that India outshone its neighbours in providing security to its citizens for exercising their democratic rights.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari,Jorhat

India in elite nuclear fast-breeder club

Kalpakkam is not merely a reactor coming online; it signifies India's shift towards energy independence. For decades, nuclear power here meant imported uranium and geopolitical strings. Fast breeder technology changes that equation. By turning waste into fuel and unlocking the potential of thorium, India is no longer just participating in the nuclear race; it’s rewriting its rules.

Atomic energy has always been controversial, but let’s be clear: clean energy at scale doesn’t come from wishful thinking. Solar and wind are essential, but they can’t carry a 1.4 billion strong nation through industrial growth alone.

Kalpakkam signals a hard, strategic choice: reliable, high-density power with long-term self-reliance. The real story isn’t just technology; it’s intent. India is moving from energy insecurity to energy sovereignty. Yes, risks exist, and safety must remain non-negotiable. But avoiding nuclear isn’t caution; it’s stagnation. Kalpakkam proves that India is ready to think beyond short-term optics and invest in deep, complex solutions, such as developing advanced nuclear technologies and sustainable energy sources that can meet its growing energy demands. This is not just a milestone; it’s a statement India plans to power its future on its own terms.

Aditya Kamble,

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)