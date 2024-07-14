Letters to the EDITOR: Xi Jinping’s diplomacy

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Xi Jinping’s diplomacy

Recently, a statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping was received in the media. "During the Cold War, Prime Minister Nehru's five-point policy created an atmosphere of peace in the world by becoming a third party between the Soviet Union and the United States and working with several countries," he said. Nehru's image in the world grew. What is the reason for such a sudden statement by the leader who is trying to become the world's irresistible leader? Flattering someone? This aspiring leader should not forget that his predecessor, Chinese Prime Minister Chou En-lai, signed a five-point policy agreement with Nehru and stabbed Nehru in the back by unexpectedly invading India in Arunachal Pradesh in 1962 (the fall of Bomdila). As a result, the people of India mourned the loss of Nehru within a few days. The people of India will never forget that.

The 1962 "Chinese aggression" is a raw wound in the body and mind of Indians. The people of India were united then and are still united. This is yet another strategy of China, which is often aggressive. Listening to the song sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Nehru said with tears in his eyes, "Beti Tu Mujhe Rula Diya". The song was, "Aye Mere Watanke Logo Jara Aankh Me Bharlo Pani, Jo Shahid Hue The Unki Jara Yad Karo Kurbani.''

Dineswar Saharia

Mangaldai

Surgical strike needed

Soon after the abrogation of Article 370, peace seemed to be returning to the Kashmir valley as there was a temporary lull in the activities of Pakistan-based terrorists. The general election was held peacefully. But soon after the last general election, there seems to be a sudden spurt of violence committed by Pakistan-based terrorists in the valley, causing fatalities to our bravehearts. Even pilgrims travelling in buses were not spared. Enough is enough. Islamabad seems to be testing the patience of New Delhi. Now is the high time for retaliatory actions like Surgical Strike, which we did very successfully some time ago. It will send a clear message to Islamabad along with their supporters in India, who in the meantime need no introduction. A surgical strike is the need of the hour. JAI HIND.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

A responsible BDO

There are two street lights installed at Bezera Chowk in the Jalukbari Assembly Constituency of Kamrup district. I had written a letter to the editor of a daily vernacular newspaper detailing the need for streetlights there, and the letter was published. As soon as the letter was published, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Bezera Development Block, Apurba Barua, informed me by phone that two street lights would be provided in Bezera Chowk soon. Not only was his conversation sincere, he was undoubtedly a man of kindness as well. Moreover, I instantly had a feeling that Barua was indeed a responsible officer! He actually fulfilled his promise to me. Therefore, the general public, including vegetable traders and owners and employees of other business establishments in Bezera Chowk, now has a lot of convenience in doing business at night. Through this letter, I would like to thank BDO Apurba Barua for his attention to the grievances of the people.

Heramba Nath,

Haldha, Kamrup.

Traffic jams persist in Guwahati

I am writing to highlight the continuous issue of traffic congestion in Guwahati. Despite the construction of several overbridges and flyovers, traffic congestion remains a significant problem. According to the Assam Transport Department, in 2023, the number of registered vehicles in Guwahati increased by 10% annually to around 1.2 million. Construction of overbridges at places like Ganeshguri, Six Mile, and Maligaon was expected to ease traffic movement, but these areas still experience heavy traffic jams, especially during peak hours. The main reasons are uncontrolled parking, inadequate public transport, and poor traffic discipline.

Addressing these issues requires a comprehensive approach. First, increased public transport with more frequent and reliable bus services and the development of a metro network will reduce dependence on private vehicles. Second, implementing improved traffic management systems, such as synchronized traffic lights and real-time monitoring, can improve traffic flow. Strict enforcement of traffic rules is also very important. In addition, the promotion of carpooling, the creation of dedicated cycle lanes, and the construction of ring roads to divert traffic away from the city centre can significantly reduce congestion. Regulation of parking by establishing designated spaces and penalizing illegal parking will further help in maintaining a smooth flow of traffic. In conclusion, while infrastructure development is needed, it must be complemented by improved traffic management and public transport solutions to effectively address the traffic problems in Guwahati.

Dipankar Deka,

Gauhati University

SATHEE portal and JEE, NEET, and SSC!

We all know that not every family has enough money to afford high-priced coaching centres for JEE or medical coaching. But we are aware that the correct approach and strategy are the keys to qualifying for any competitive exam that a candidate aspires to crack. In the better interest of such aspirants, the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, has initiated the SATHEE (Self-Assessment, Test, and Help for Entrance Examination) portal. The SATHEE mobile app is also available in the Google Play Store. The objective of the portal is to provide quality education to every student who intends to participate in competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, SSC, and other examinations. The course is curated by IIT toppers, AIIMS alumni, academicians, and subject experts. This crash course is available in five languages, including English. Aspirants from the North East should join the portal and enjoy the course for free. A nodal teacher in Assam has been assigned by the state government for career guidance. So, the course should be disseminated at the grassroots.

Partha Pratim Mazumder

Balikuria, Nalbari

Top court bemoans child marriages

The Supreme Court has said, during the course of a hearing, that prosecution of those responsible for child marriages will not solve the problem as the issue has wide social dimensions. The court was told that states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Assam were reporting a higher number of child marriages compared to other states, and the Northeast, barring Assam, had seen a downward trend.

Also, the top court observed that lectures and campaigns against the scourge would not change things on the ground. India has the dubious record of having more than 40 percent of the world's child brides. Poverty, illiteracy, and the tendency to see a girl child as a "burden" have ensured child marriages continue unabated.

Lakhs of girls in India are married off by the time they are fifteen, let alone the cut-off age of eighteen.

In such cases, education becomes the biggest casualty because a financially independent girl can do wonders for her own morale in later life.

Early pregnancy and possible crippling diseases may smother the minds and bodies of young girls.

The pressure of marriage and the responsibilities that come along with it can drive the children to a sense of hopelessness and despair as they grow up. Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the government has designated District Collectors and Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDM) as child marriage prohibition officers. However, these steps seem only ornamental.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

