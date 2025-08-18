Letters to the Editor: Young Info Warriors: My Internship Experience

Young Info Warriors: My internship experience

This is the first-ever internship programme with the Indian Army, started from Gauhati University, under the Department of Communication and Journalism. The main motive of this initiative is to create awareness about misinformation in society, encourage the effective use of social media, and help students learn essential life skills. The Young Info Warriors internship officially began on July 1, 2025, but for me, the journey truly started on June 11—the day we were first informed about this unique opportunity. From that very day, I began preparing myself, especially focusing on improving my English writing skills, since I have studied in the Assamese medium throughout my life.

On the first day of the internship, July 1, we visited the Rangiya Army Camp. It was a memorable beginning, filled with motivation and inspiration. The words of Sir Col. Kaushik left a lasting impression on me. His quote, “If you want to shine like the sun, you must first learn to burn like the sun,” became a guiding light in my journey. Though we do not attend the internship every single day, our learning continues through various tasks assigned by our mentor. We are encouraged to be creative—designing posters, making short videos, exploring photography, and learning editing skills. These were completely new experiences for me, since they are not usually part of our academic syllabus. The second visit to the Rangiya Army Camp on July 10 was even more exciting and full of practical knowledge. I had the opportunity to operate a DMR (Digital Motorola Radio) for the first time. We were also trained in fire safety—how to control fire and the types of gases used to extinguish different kinds of flames. Another new experience for me was speaking confidently in front of a camera, something that boosted my self-belief.

For me, this internship has been more than just a programme—it is a journey of growth, discipline, and learning. It has opened doors to experiences I had never imagined, and I feel grateful to be part of this pioneering initiative.

Jessica Taznis

Gauhati University

ABSU’s great effort

The election fever in BTR is on, and in no time the date of the election will be announced by the EC. This time the election in BTR has become multi-cornered because, apart from the BPF and UPPL, the national political parties, namely the BJP and Congress, are also taking part in a big way, making the election very hectic.

ABSU, the local student body, has very rightly made a last-ditch effort to unite the two rival local political parties, namely the UPPL and BPF, to prevent division of the votes among the Bodos. But very sadly, ABSU's valiant effort to unite the two rival regional political parties was in vain because of the very high political ambitions of the local leaders, Hagrama Mohilary in particular, who has once again started dreaming of ruling and looting BTAD, forgetting that time has changed and united they stand and divided they will fall. Let us hope that anti-national elements residing in the BTAD area do not take advantage of the situation as they did in Assam. Anyway, well tried, ABSU.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Time to handle

‘ghuspaithiye’

During his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 79th Independence Day, the PM has rightly pointed out that it is time the people of the country woke up to the seeds of a new crisis which are being sown by these 'ghuspaithiya' (intruders). The supreme sacrifice of the freedom fighters, who gave us an independent India, would go in vain if we hand over Bharat to 'ghuspaithiye'.The Sunday, August 17 editorial, 'Threat to democracy', has highlighted the PM's deepest concern that infiltration with the objective of a demographic invasion of certain parts of India, including Assam, is a well-thought-out conspiracy. They are targeting the youth and snatching their livelihoods. The PM, during his speech, incidentally echoed what the people of Assam under the leadership of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) have been warning about the threat of demographic change for over four decades, which has now been proven right. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is the right step in the direction to tackle the illegal influx from the minority community. The ongoing massive eviction operation across the state is part of a national-level demography mission to deal with the grave crisis that is looming over India. The CM's fervent appeal to the people of the state to put up a united and relentless fight against the aggression by unfamiliar people must serve as a wake-up call for us.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Let Education rise above politics

Apropos the report on the NCERT module linking various parties and leaders to the Partition, it is important to view history with objectivity rather than political bias. Partition was a tragic culmination of multiple forces: communal divisions, political ambitions, colonial strategies, and failures of consensus. Isolating blame on one side oversimplifies a painful reality that scarred generations. What we need today is not a war of words but a collective commitment to learn from history. Education must instil critical reflection, empathy, and unity instead of perpetuating divisiveness. History should heal, not deepen political fault lines.

Dr. Vijaykumar H K

(hkvkmech39@gmail.com)