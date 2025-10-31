Letters to the EDITOR: Youth without Jobs

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Youth without jobs

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw attention to the rising problem of unemployment among the youth in Guwahati. Young people are often called the backbone of our nation, as they carry fresh ideas, energy, and big dreams for the future. Sadly, it is very upsetting to see that unemployment has become one of the biggest problems they have to deal with today. It is truly unfortunate that unemployment has turned into one of the major issues the youth are struggling with. Even after completing their education, many youngsters are struggling to find suitable jobs that match their qualifications and skills.

In Guwahati, the situation seems to be getting worse with every passing day. Most educated youths heavily rely on government jobs, yet the number of vacancies remains extremely limited. On the other hand, private industries and companies are not growing quickly enough to provide sufficient job opportunities. Because of this, many young people feel discouraged and worried about their future. Some even struggle with financial problems due to being unemployed for a long time. The government needs to take stronger and more practical measures to tackle this growing problem.

Promoting new industries, providing proper skill-based training, and helping young entrepreneurs can truly make a positive difference.

If more job opportunities are created, our youth will become self-reliant and contribute greatly to the development of Guwahati as well as the entire nation.

Apekshya Ghimire

Pragjyotish College

Fostering Civic Sense: A step towards a better society

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper, I am writing to express my concern about the lack of civic sense in our community and issues that affect public spaces, safety and harmony. People are being so careless about their surroundings that they don't understand the activities they're doing now will cause a huge impact in the future. Throwing garbage in the street and spitting around carelessly. Civic sense is the understanding and practice of one's duties and responsibilities as a citizen. Instances of littering, reckless driving and creating noise pollution have also become alarmingly common. Such behaviour not only disrupts our daily life but also reflects poorly on our responsibility as citizens.

Civic sense is the foundation of a well-functioning society. We should do our bit by throwing trash into bins, respecting people around us and helping people in need. We must also have some empathy by thinking about those who work hard to clean our surroundings. Let's be responsible and not let their hard work go in vain by practising small yet impactful changes in our behaviour. Together we can create a safer and cleaner environment.

Ruksana Shakwa

(shakwaruksana@gmail.com)

Enough should

be enough

The recent shameful incident of kidnapping-for-ransom of a businessman by some members of Bir Lachit Sena has not only exposed the real face of such ultra-nationalist organizations, but also brought a bad name to Assam's legendary hero Lachit Borphukan by perpetrating cowardly pursuits. The government's tough stand on the organization and the police's immediate arrest of a leader and some members deserve appreciation. The action must serve as a strong deterrent for such lumpen elements and hooligan outfits who have perfected the art of making money without hard work, diligence and perseverance. One ought not to forget that a community can hold its identity high not by engaging in any productive activities and not by living as a class of parasites. The time has come for every individual Assamese to stand against intimidation and forceful donation by such organizations, especially from non-Assamese traders by tarnishing Lachit's name.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Ensuring equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community

Through your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw attention to the ongoing struggle for equality and acceptance faced by the LGBTQ+ community in India. While the Supreme Court’s historic decision in 2018 to decriminalize same-sex relationships under Section 377 was a major step forward, social stigma, discrimination, and lack of legal recognition continue to marginalize millions of people.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community still face exclusion in workplaces, educational institutions, and even within their families. The recent disappointment over the non-recognition of same-sex marriage further highlights the gap between legal reform and social acceptance. True equality demands not only freedom from criminalization but also the assurance of basic human rights—such as the right to marry, adopt, and live with dignity.

It is time for policymakers, educational institutions, and citizens alike to promote inclusivity through awareness campaigns, anti-discrimination laws, and supportive social systems. Acceptance and empathy must replace prejudice and silence. A society’s progress is measured by how it treats its most marginalized members. Let India continue its journey toward equality by embracing diversity in all its forms.

Liana Arin Rahman

(lianarahmn98@gmail.com)

May her tribe

increase!

In a rare gesture of exhibiting her self- respect, one Sangavi, wife of Ramesh, one of the 41 persons killed in the Karur stampede, returned the amount of Rs 20 lakhs credited into her account by Actor Vijay , President of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. The amount sent to her as solace -money by the actor, was returned back to the actor's account through a bank transaction.

Upset that the actor did not visit Karur 'as promised' to offer condolences in person and instead, met her estranged relatives in Chennai who have gone to meet him misusing her name, she has returned the amount back to him.

Considering the poor financial position of Sangavi and her family who have lost their bread winner,

Rs 20 lakhs is a very large amount to be returned back. However, here is a lady who has the stoicism to stand up and say to the Actor in his face that money is not everything and, honour anytime, is more precious for her, than money, irrespective of its quantum.

May her tribe increase!

Tharcius S. Fernando

(tharci@yahoo.com)

Stooping to Conquer?

The Indian National Congress, a national political party almost 7 decades old claiming responsibility for bringing independence for the nation, of late, is losing grassroots support and hence resorting to an antinational policy called ‘Appeasement’ for its political survival. On many past occasions Congress has even started acting as a spokesperson of our hostile neighbours, namely Pakistan and Bangladesh, even at the cost of the nation’s security and integrity, as seen in the case of Operation Sindoor, for the sake of political power.

Recently things reached the extent that the Bangladesh national anthem was sung in a Congress meeting in Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj), in the presence of some veteran Congress leaders. APCC President and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, as usual, did not react and opined that the song was sung as a mark of respect to Kabi Guru Rabindra Nath Tagore. Enough is enough. It is simply unprecedented in the nation’s history when a national anthem of a hostile country is sung in a meeting of a national political party.

Gaurav Gogoi and company, please don’t stoop to conquer.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla.