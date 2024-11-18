Letters to the Editor: Zealous minds: The hidden dangers to health

Zealous minds: The hidden dangers to health

A zealous mind can be both a blessing and a curse. While passion and dedication can drive success, an overzealous approach can have devastating consequences for physical and mental health. Chronic stress is a hallmark of zealous minds, as individuals become consumed by their pursuits. Elevated cortisol levels lead to anxiety, insomnia, and digestive problems. The immune system suffers, making zealous individuals more susceptible to illness. Obsessive thinking patterns characteristic of zealous minds can trigger mental health issues like depression, bipolar disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Intrusive thoughts and compulsions dominate daily life, making it challenging to maintain relationships or engage in self-care. Sleep deprivation is another consequence of zealous minds.

The relentless drive to achieve leads to late nights, early mornings, and inadequate rest. Sleep plays a critical role in physical and mental rejuvenation, and chronic deprivation can have severe health consequences. Zealous individuals often neglect nutrition and exercise, relying on caffeine, sugar, and other stimulants to fuel their pursuits. Poor dietary choices and sedentary lifestyles increase the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. Social isolation is a common byproduct of zealous minds. Relationships suffer as individuals become consumed by their passions, leading to feelings of loneliness and disconnection. Social support networks are essential for emotional well-being, and their absence can exacerbate mental health issues. The pressure to perform and maintain an intense pace can lead to burnout.

Emotional exhaustion, cynicism, and reduced performance characterize burnout, making it challenging to recover. Zealous minds can also lead to addictive behaviors. Substance abuse, technology addiction, and other compulsive behaviors provide temporary escapes from stress and anxiety but ultimately worsen overall health. The constant need for validation and recognition can fuel zealous minds. Social media platforms amplify this desire, creating unrealistic expectations and promoting competition. The relentless pursuit of likes, followers, and accolades can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Unrealistic expectations and perfectionism are hallmarks of zealous minds.

Self-criticism and self-doubt dominate inner dialogues, making it challenging to experience satisfaction or contentment. Trauma and past experiences can contribute to the development of zealous minds. Unresolved emotional pain drives individuals to seek validation and control through intense focus and achievement. Mindfulness practices offer a potential solution to mitigate the negative effects of zealous minds. Meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises promote relaxation, reduce stress, and increase self-awareness. Self-compassion is essential for zealous individuals. Recognizing and accepting limitations, practicing self-care, and prioritizing well-being can help alleviate the pressure and stress associated with zealous pursuits. Seeking support from mental health professionals, loved ones, and support groups can provide zealous individuals with the tools needed to manage their intensity and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Recognizing the warning signs of zealous minds is crucial. Early intervention can prevent severe physical and mental health consequences. By acknowledging the potential dangers of zealous minds, individuals can take proactive steps to maintain their overall well-being.

Heramba Nath

(herambanath2222@gmail.com)

Police must act tough but be soft at times

The Sunday, November 17, news headline of your esteemed daily, 'It's time for police to embrace reforms: CM,' has drawn our sharp attention following the recent physical assault of a delivery boy in public glare for entering a 'No Entry' zone with his scooter in the city's commercial hub, Fancy Bazar, by the Panbazar Police Station OC. The unfortunate incident, coupled with the aggressive attitude of the inspector, has not only shocked the onlookers but also created widespread anger and criticism from the general public when the video clip went viral, prompting the police higher authorities to take swift action against the concerned police official. The CM's immediate intervention in the high-handedness of the police personnel deserves wide appreciation. Reacting to the incident, the CM has rightly said that those days of unchecked power are gone. Now there is a need to transform the force into a people-friendly one.

They must safeguard the lives and property of citizens with respect and dignity. They should not forget that people come to police to take help to control violence, and they do not expect such unpleasant situations to happen in the presence of the guardian of law in public places. We want our police to be tough where it is of utmost necessity. At the same time, they need to be compassionate or step aside to make way for officers who uphold the good values of the force. The DGP's statement that the behaviour of the concerned OC is unacceptable must be warmly appreciated. Let's hope that the incident serves as an eye-opener for other police personnel who will look forward to embracing laudable reforms to maintain its good image in the eyes of the public in the coming days.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Braveheart officer

Governments across India have a chequered history in their conduct towards honest and tough officers. Unending stories of upright officers being hauled up for doing their jobs in a correct way, unmindful of the consequences, abound in several states. The treatment meted out to a young IPS officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ilma Afroz, in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh is shocking. She was reportedly hounded for acting in a lawful way: she took on the mining mafia in the area besides searching a car belonging to the wife of a local legislator for suspected mining activities. The legislator was so miffed with the officer that he had moved a privilege motion against the latter on the floor of the assembly in September, leveling unconfirmed allegations against her.

Fed up with the constant harassment of the politicians and unable to garner the support of her superiors, Ilma Afroz is said to have taken a fortnight's leave to recover, although there are reports that she was sent on long leave by the government. She may be officially transferred later, it is said, as the state high court's order in an unrelated case demands her presence as the district police chief for the time being, but the damage has been done. The legislator would not have crossed swords with the SP without the tacit support of his party, the Congress, although the BJP, which is in power in the state, appears to have done little to protect Ilma Afroz.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)