Letters to the EDITOR: Zubeen Garg: The heart that beats for all of us

Zubeen Garg: The heart that beats for all of us

A personality that not only created a fanbase but also looted the hearts of people and created a kingdom with love and unity is Zubeen Garg. An uncertain demise did not just create havoc amongst the people of a state but also broke them emotionally. The loss was too heavy to recover from. He was not just a music composer but the heart of Assam and beyond, which he loved, and the people reciprocated the same. Not just a public figure but a personality who brought changes through his firm mindset, resolute decisions and bravery. He didn't confine himself to any particular religion, claiming himself as a supporter of secularism, beliefs that brought together peace and harmony among people.

Jai Zubeen Da, you are our pride, and we will forever keep you in our hearts.

Disha Choudhury

Bhangagarh, Guwahati

Save the Brahmaputra

The Brahmaputra riverfront in Guwahati is one of the most important natural and cultural landmarks of our state, yet it faces growing threats. While pollution, plastic waste, and unplanned construction have begun to spoil its beauty, the river’s delicate ecosystem suffers quietly. The river has shaped life, livelihoods, and traditions in Assam for centuries, and its preservation is crucial not only for the environment but also for our identity. Local communities, authorities, and environmental groups need to come together to restore and protect the riverfront through regular cleanups, responsible development, and awareness initiatives. Safeguarding the Brahmaputra today is an investment in the future of Guwahati and Assam—a step toward ensuring that this majestic river continues to nourish both nature and culture for generations to come.

Sohanee Phukon,

Gauhati University

Remembering the legend on his birth anniversary

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to express my deep feelings on the eve of the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam's cultural icon and heartthrob, Zubeen Garg, on November 18.

For the people of Assam, Zubeen Garg was not only a singer but also a voice of their emotions, which is missed today both in the romance of the youths as well as in the sacred chants that drift from the Namghar. By singing over 38,000 songs in 40 different languages, he not only showed his multifaceted prowess but also tried to bind people of all sections through his music, irrespective of their caste, creed and religion, which will be remembered as an altruistic effort towards social and communal unification in Assam by the legend. His work captured the zeitgeist of the three decades starting from the 90s. Whether a timeless Borgeet or a foot-tapping bihu number, his music had the unique ability to unite peoples of all walks of life in the spirit of brotherhood. Apart from his cultural contributions, his philanthropic efforts will always be recalled whenever a calamity arrives at Assam's threshold. The chasm created by his demise has now become a cauldron of emotions filled with grief, leaving only a tiny bit of enthusiasm among the Assamese people to celebrate festivals like Bihu and puja. On his birth anniversary, we remember not only a musician but also a cultural phenomenon whose legacy is etched deep in the hearts of millions. May his music inspire and unite us for generations to come.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Need for stricter safety measures on national highways

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to express my deep anguish over the tragic accident on National Highway 27 on November 16, in which a teenage student, Moushumi Rahman, lost her life after a speeding vehicle struck and dragged her scooter before fleeing the scene. Her father, who was riding with her, remains in critical condition. This heartbreaking incident is yet another reminder of the growing recklessness on our highways. The fact that the offending vehicle sped away without offering any help shows the alarming rise in hit-and-run cases. Despite ongoing efforts by police checking CCTV footage, reviewing toll logs, and monitoring adjoining routes, such incidents continue to occur with disturbing frequency.

National highways, meant to ensure swift but safe travel, have now increasingly become danger zones for pedestrians and commuters. Overspeeding, lack of strict enforcement, inadequate lighting, and poorly monitored crossing points make the situation worse. Innocent lives, like that of young Moushumi Rahman, are being cut short due to negligence and the absence of strong deterrent measures.

I urge the concerned authorities to implement immediate and effective road safety measures. These should include stricter speed monitoring, installation of more functional CCTV cameras, awareness campaigns on responsible driving, and strict punishment for hit-and-run offenders. Additionally, safe crossing points and better signage are essential to prevent such tragedies. It is my sincere hope that this incident becomes a wake-up call and that authorities act swiftly to make our roads safer for everyone.

Himanshu Thakuria

Pragyotish college

Fake doctor exposed in Assam after 25 Years

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to express my deep concern regarding the recent case of a fake doctor exposed in Bongaigaon after nearly 25 years of fraudulent medical practice. The incident involving Sartaj Uddin, who allegedly treated thousands of patients without any valid medical degree or registration, is extremely alarming.

From 2001 to 2025, he operated freely, earned huge sums of money, and even constructed a multi-storey building with the income received from unsuspecting patients. This raises serious questions about the monitoring and verification of medical practitioners in the state. It is shocking that such a large-scale fraud could continue for so many years without detection. The fact that the Assam Council of Medical Registration had to intervene only after a complaint highlighted the urgent need for stricter verification processes. Moreover, Uddin is now missing, further complicating the investigation. I urge the authorities to take strict action against such fraudulent practices and ensure that medical services remain safe, trustworthy, and properly regulated for the public. Stronger checks and regular monitoring are essential to prevent such incidents in the future.

Preyoshi Dey

Pragjyotish College

When songs become stories: An extraordinary tribute to Zubeen Garg

With a new and bold literary experiment, the songs and poems of legendary singer Zubeen Garg have found a new life through the powerful medium of short stories. For the first time ever in Indian literature, the soulful world of the legendary artist — his melodies, his verses, his emotions — has been reimagined through the art of storytelling. This pioneering work bridges the worlds of music, poetry, and fiction, allowing readers to experience Zubeen’s creations not merely as songs or poems, but as deeply felt narratives that touch the heart and soul. Each story inspired by his works offers a new perspective, helping readers rediscover Zubeen Garg’s genius through the language of imagination and emotion.

"Neelim has named the book ‘Zubeen Gargor Gaan Aaru Kobitar Galpa.’ In this book, he has written stories based on some of my songs and poems. Through the stories that he has imagined from my creations, readers will now be able to see those songs and poems in a completely new light," wrote Zubeen Garg himself, appreciating this remarkable work with warmth and humility.

'Zubeen Gargor Gaan Aaru Kobitar Galpa' by Neelim Akash Kashyap has received widespread attention and affection from readers soon after its release, especially following the untimely demise of the beloved artist. The book has quickly become one of the most talked-about and widely read works related to Zubeen Garg, emerging as a bestseller.

The book includes several of Zubeen Garg’s songs retold as short stories, along with a number of his poems beautifully incorporated within the collection. Each poem is accompanied by a short story inspired by its imagery and essence. Through these literary transformations, readers are invited to revisit the songs and poems that once echoed in their hearts — now seen through a fresh creative vision.

'Zubeen Gargor Gaan Aaru Kobitar Galpa' also features heartfelt reflections from people who shared deep personal and creative bonds with the artist — including his father Kapil Thakur, wife Garima Saikia Garg, sister Palmi Barthakur, as well as close friends and associates like Zublee Barua, Diganta Bharati, Debo Borkotoky, Pabitra Margherita, Rajesh Bhuyan, Jatin Bora and Robson Barua among others. Additionally, more than fifty fans have shared their emotional tributes and memories, making this book a collective homage to the artist who lived in the hearts of millions.

The collection also includes a rare assemblage of photographs—from Zubeen Garg’s childhood to his final days—offering readers a deeply personal glimpse into the life of the artist who defined an era. Esteemed writers and critics like Phanindra Kumar Devchoudhury, Dr Kamal Kumar Tati, Pranjit Saikia, Kalyan Kumar Kalita, Hemanta Kumar Sharma, Sankab Kaushik Baruah, and many more have contributed insightful essays on Zubeen’s life, music, creative philosophy, and artistic journey.

The book’s beautiful cover design has been created by one of India’s foremost cover artists, Sourish Mitra, whose artwork perfectly captures the soul of the project.

In essence, 'Zubeen Gargor Gaan Aaru Kobitar Galpa' is more than a book — it is a bridge between art forms, a dialogue between song and story, and a celebration of an artist whose legacy continues to inspire countless hearts. With its innovative concept and emotional depth, this work stands as a loving tribute to Zubeen Garg, the eternal 'Pranor Xilpi'—the Artist of Life. Published by Assam Publishing Company, this remarkable creation by Neelim Akash Kashyap will forever remain a literary monument to Zubeen Garg’s music, poetry, and immortal spirit.

Barnali Sarma Basistha

Gopal Bazar, Nalbari