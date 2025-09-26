Letters to The EDITOR: Zubeen Garg's enduring contributions

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Zubeen Garg's enduring contributions

I am writing to bring to the attention of your esteemed readers the profound and lasting impact of the late Zubeen Garg on the cultural and social fabric of Assam. As a beloved singer, composer, actor, and philanthropist, Zubeen da's life was a testament to his unwavering dedication to promoting Assamese identity, language, and heritage. Though his untimely passing leaves a void in our hearts, his contributions continue to inspire generations.

Zubeen Garg's musical journey revolutionised Assamese folk and contemporary music. From timeless hits like "Maya" and "Mayabini" to his fusion of traditional Bihu rhythms with modern genres, he breathed new life into our rich musical traditions. His albums and film soundtracks not only topped charts but also preserved endangered folk elements, ensuring that the soul of Assam echoed far beyond our borders. As an actor in Assamese cinema, his roles in films such as Mission China and Mon Jai highlighted regional stories, fostering pride in our local narratives and boosting the industry's growth.

Beyond the arts, Zubeen da was a vocal advocate for social causes. He championed environmental conservation, anti-drug campaigns, and the promotion of the Assamese language amid growing linguistic challenges. His initiatives, like organizing cultural festivals and supporting flood-affected communities, demonstrated a commitment to public welfare that transcended stardom. In an era of homogenisation, he stood as a bulwark for Assamese pride, using his platform to unite people across divides.

It is imperative that we honour his legacy through sustained recognition—perhaps by instituting awards in his name or integrating his works into school curricula. The government and cultural bodies must ensure his contributions are archived and celebrated, so future Assamese youth draw inspiration from his example. Zubeen Garg's spirit lives on in every melody that stirs our hearts and every act of cultural preservation. Let us pledge to carry forward his vision for a vibrant Assam.

Sweta Prasad

Cotton University

Cargo bottlenecks-free NE

The central government's recent decision to unlock the trade and commerce potential of the Northeast through boosting logistics infrastructure is a widely appreciated timely intervention. It will definitely place the region firmly on a fast-track growth trajectory. We must mention here that the region lagged behind the rest of the country for years due to cargo bottlenecks, creating a vicious cycle of underdevelopment, unemployment and strife. The September 24 editorial, 'Breaking cargo bottlenecks in the Northeast', has rightly pointed out that the cargo sent to the region has higher costs compared to cargo sent out from the region. Reversing this situation requires the region to boost productaion of goods that have high demand in markets outside at a competitive cost. What is most important is expeditious completion of all logistics projects in the region, which will not only significantly bring down the cost of northeast-bound cargo but also ensure sustainable economic development of the NE. The governments of the Northeastern states must be proactive and proceed with a vision to avail the maximum benefits from the logistics infrastructure, which needs to be matched with the fragile environment, geology, and small, close-knit tribal societies of the region; ignoring these genuine concerns in undue haste for the socio-economic development will only prove self-defeating.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.