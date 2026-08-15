Letters to the Editor: Zubeen Nagar: A Beacon of Hope

Zubeen Nagar: A Beacon of Hope

The recent inauguration of Zubeen Nagar at Shantiban Amguri Nagar in Sivasagar is a heartening example of humanity rising above adversity. Spearheaded by YouTuber Mr Bitu, the initiative has provided 18 newly constructed houses for families affected by the devastating floods.

What makes this effort truly inspiring is that it goes beyond temporary relief. A safe home gives flood-affected families security, dignity and hope for a better future. The initiative also demonstrates how social media platforms, when used responsibly, can mobilise people and transform compassion into meaningful action.

The naming of the settlement as Zubeen Nagar further reflects the spirit of service and solidarity associated with the initiative. Such efforts deserve appreciation and encouragement.

At the same time, governments and civil society must work together to ensure that flood victims receive long-term rehabilitation, not merely emergency assistance. Zubeen Nagar reminds us that rebuilding lives is as important as rebuilding homes.

Bismita Sarma,

Tihu, Nalbari

Dogs: Protectors

or perpetrators?

Through your widely circulated daily paper, I want to bring attention to the sensible issues faced by most people in the globe as well as in any nook and corner of the state. Many stray dogs are freely roaming in the Hengrabari area of Dispur. Not only in that area, but also in most of the areas of the city, we have seen that many numbers of houseless and ownerless dogs create terror in the busy by-lanes with the pedestrians & bikers.

Sometimes, stray dogs exhibit ferocity, blocking paths and advancing to attack. Unlike elsewhere, city residents face the urgent problem of locals feeding stray dogs without providing shelter.

This situation raises concerns for public safety and is a primary responsibility of civic bodies to protect pedestrians and others who walk through the by-lanes. In many areas, groups of stray dogs attack people walking on the roads or in by-lanes in the early morning. Having a dog is fine, but the rapid growth of the population of stray dogs is a sign of danger to society, women and children. I want to bring the attention of the concerned authorities of GMC and other related NGOs, who are working in this field, to this problem and urge them to take the matter seriously.

Moreover, government organisations and other forums are requested to notify the locations and inform the public where stray dogs reside for safety concerns.

Kabyajyoti Das

Guwahati

Assam-Arunachal border dispute

Through your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw attention to the recent escalation of tensions along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The incidents of firing in Dhemaji, followed by protests, an economic blockade and clashes between people on both sides, are deeply disturbing. The Assam-Arunachal boundary issue is not new. The two states share an approximately 804-km-long border, with numerous disputed locations. Although considerable progress has been made through dialogue, several areas remain unresolved. The 2023 agreement between the two states raised hopes for a resolution to the long-standing dispute. What is particularly worrying is that a territorial dispute between two neighbouring states is increasingly affecting ordinary citizens. Border communities have lived together for generations, sharing social, cultural and economic ties. They should not be made victims of disputes over administrative boundaries. Any allegation of encroachment or illegal activity should be investigated impartially, and those responsible for violence or firing must face the law. Local communities must be given a meaningful voice, while the final settlement should be based on historical records, constitutional principles, ground realities and mutual consent. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are not enemies. They are neighbouring states of the same country and share a common destiny. Recurring border violence sends the wrong message at a time when the Northeast is striving for greater connectivity, investment, and development.

Kapil Sharma,

Zoo Road, Guwahati.

Structural reforms

The recent unprecedented flood in Upper Assam has raised several queries over the role of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The most crucial question is why did SDM's early warning system fail to translate it into timely preparedness? Secondly, why was rescue slow in reaching many remote affected areas soon after the disaster? As a result, many died due to drowning in the flood. And lastly, are we really prepared for any further major disasters? This situation is not at all a blame game.

We really need an introspection, as the last devastation left a deep scar on the minds of affected people, which cannot be easily healed. Therefore, the last natural hazard should prompt the ASDMA to reconsider fundamental changes in its philosophy. It must strengthen the early warning system. Its role does not end up with forecasting rainfall or providing information about the water levels of major rivers flowing across the state. The warning must trigger timely decisions, rapid deployment of resources and effective protection of lives and property of flood-affected people to enable the administration to be prepared in advance for evacuation of flood-hit people. It should keep a sufficient number of boats ready to be pressed into service in flood-affected areas along with rescue teams. It should also make arrangements for relief and rehabilitation of the rescued people with medical personnel.

If it could predict which village will be inundated, which embankments are vulnerable, and which roads will be cut off before the peak of the monsoon, it could save wastage of public money and resources apart from protecting lives and livelihoods of people living in flood-prone areas. So, the recent flood has exposed the urgent need to reinvent disaster management in the state.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.