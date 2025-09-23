Letters to The EDITOR: Zubeenda's Demise: An Unbelievable Truth

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Zubeenda's Demise: An Unbelievable Truth

Zubeenda had once said in his song, “He wants to rest in the ocean’s depths.” But who could have imagined that this would turn out to be true? It is an unbelievable truth that Assam’s heartbeat, Zubeen Garg, is no more. The era named after Zubeen has come to an end. His untimely death is an irreparable loss not only for Assam but for the entire musical world of India. For several generations, Zubeen Garg was not just a name; he was a grand novel in himself. Today, in the hearts and minds of every Assamese and every admirer of Zubeen, there is but one name—Zubeen Garg. For decades, he was the heartthrob who lived in people’s hearts, a true devotee of music who could create words and melodies for every moment of life. In our happiness, sorrows, love, separations and prayers—there was always Zubeen. He was so talented that he could sing all kinds of songs. His personality was such that he could be proudly called the treasure of Assam. He left us far too soon. This was not his time to go. He still had so much to give to Assam. He had spoken often about his dreams of taking Assamese cinema further. Zubeen’s voice had an unmatched power to strengthen and energize people. His music spoke directly to our hearts and souls. The emptiness he has left behind will never be filled. There will never be another voice like his—the magical voice that is now silent forever. It is impossible for us to accept that Assam’s priceless treasure met such a fate in a foreign land. We, the Assamese, had no time even to pray for Zubeen’s recovery. Why, for what reason, and how his death happened—whatever the answers may be, we know we will never get him back. The man who taught us how to live through the melody of songs is himself gone. Our future generations will remember him as a cultural icon of Assam. His works have inspired many artists and will continue to do so in the days to come. Beyond his music, his ability to connect with people and his eagerness to help others will always remain admirable. May God give strength to his bereaved family and to the people of Assam to bear this irreparable loss.

Himadri Dutta

(himadridutta344@gmail.com)

Legend Never Dies

I love to listen to the songs of Zubeen Garg. He is one of the best Assamese singers. He sang many songs. He sang at least 40,000 songs--- like: Mayabini Ratir Bukut, Sila Sila, Pakhi Pakhi Ei Mon, Zeeu Tumi and many more.

My dad also wrote a book about Zubeen Garg. The title of the book is 'Zubeen Gargor Gaan Aaru Kabitar Galpa'. My mom met Zubeen Garg one time. But my dad met Zubeen Garg many times. He was close to Zubeen Garg. I also wanted to meet Zubeen Garg mama. But, alas, my dream will remain a dream only. He sang a song, 'Sagor Tolit Subore Mon'. Finally, he made us weep and slept in the ocean.

Zubeen Garg is our legend. Legend never dies. They live in our hearts forever. Zubeen Garg mama will also live in our hearts forever.

Saanvi Kashyap, Class-III,

Delhi Public Secondary School

Panigaon, Nalbari.