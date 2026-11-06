Leveraging VB-G RAM G for Assam’s fodder security

The advisory issued by the central government to states to strengthen fodder security, pasture development and livestock-supportive infrastructure through convergence under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 is of critical importance for Assam's dairy sector. Significant expansion of the dairy sector in the state has come with growing fodder scarcity. The state government's ambitious target to produce and process 10 lakh litres of raw milk daily by 2030 demands adequate fodder availability at an affordable price to sustain the expanded dairy sector. Annual flood damage to farmland deepens the crisis of shortage of green fodder in the state and compels dairy farmers to depend on dry cattle feed purchased from the open market. The availability of locally grown fodder is crucial for moderating the impact of rising fodder prices on the production of milk and milk derivatives. Integration of fodder-growing activities with VB-G RAM G is a pragmatic intervention, as it will also put money in farm households as wages under the Rural Employment Guarantee Act while increasing local fodder production. Unlike the erstwhile Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which largely centred on guaranteeing wage employment, VB-G RAM G, which replaced MGNREGA, places greater emphasis on livelihoods, asset creation, and skill development alongside employment generation. The joint advisory to the states, issued by the Department of Rural Development (DoRD), Ministry of Rural Development, and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, emphasizes the practical and necessary use of the VB-RAM G framework to strengthen fodder security, as it guarantees 125 days of statutory wage employment for every rural household. States that adopt a whole-of-government approach to address fodder scarcity, strengthen livestock-related infrastructure, and support the livelihoods of rural households-particularly small and marginal farmers and landless families dependent on livestock and dairy activities-will need to sensitise government machinery, especially in departments not directly associated with the livestock and dairy sectors, to the importance of achieving self-sufficiency in milk production. The long list of interventions for odder cultivation and storage, pasture development, livestock shelters, dairy infrastructure and veterinary health facilities allows flexibility in employment creation. It includes fodder cultivation and storage for individual households and communities, pasture development including development of community fodder resources, pastures, grazing lands and silvipasture, construction, repair and maintenance of livestock shelters for eligible beneficiaries and communities, dairy infrastructure work such as construction and repair of community milk collection centre and veterinary health facilities. The advisory emphasises decentralised, bottom-up planning led by Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), integrating fodder development and livestock-supportive infrastructure into Viksit Gram Panchayat (GP) Plans, and aligning these with local development priorities approved through the Gram Sabha, which requires panchayats and their Gram Sabhas to actively participate in finalising a comprehensive plan for these interventions. The official release states that a need-based saturation approach is also encouraged to identify eligible households and communities requiring fodder and livestock-related assets. The advisory clearly states that GPs must focus on areas with over 30% livestock dependence, ensuring clear implementation based on local priorities. Market linkage for dairy farms remains crucial to the production of raw milk, especially for those dairy farmers who are not affiliated with any dairy cooperatives. Establishing milk collection centres, chilling plants, and mobilising individual dairy farmers into collectives for better aggregation of milk are essential steps to transform the traditional practice of household milk production into a successful commercial venture. As milk is a perishable commodity, it will be spoilt if not preserved by boiling, pasteurisation or refrigeration. Increasing fodder production alone will not boost raw milk and milk derivative production in the state without the required dairy processing infrastructure. This situation reinforces the fact that the sustainable dairy development requires fodder production and milk processing to progress in tandem. The shelf life of liquid milk depends on the effectiveness of the cold chain established, and the introduction of modern technologies, such as Tetra Pak packaging, is essential for enhancing the commercial sustainability of milk production. As activities to be undertaken for fodder production are set to be incentivised through wage payment under VB-G RAM G, motivating farmers to grow fodder will be easier, but their long-term commitment will be determined by the demand for fodder from dairy farmers and the remunerative price. Building awareness among farmers of the opportunities available under it for augmenting household income while growing more fodder will be crucial to making them play their part in pushing it at the Gram Sabha level. Utilising VB-G RAM G for fodder production in Assam will be a positive development.