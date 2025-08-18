Lifestyle as a disease

In India, lifestyle diseases, also known as non-communicable diseases, are on the rise. The most prominent among them are cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, obesity and certain cancers. These conditions are largely preventable and are often linked to unhealthy lifestyles, including poor diet, lack of physical activity, and high stress levels. Heart disease is a leading cause of death in India, with stroke alone accounting for a significant portion of these deaths. Health information sites say that factors like unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, and tobacco use contribute to the rising prevalence of such diseases. Similarly, hypertension, or high blood pressure, is also a major concern, with a growing number of individuals being diagnosed. With India earning ill-repute as the diabetes capital of the world, unhealthy dietary habits, including high consumption of processed foods and sugary drinks, apart from sedentary lifestyles, contribute to the increasing prevalence of diabetes. Air pollution, on the other hand, is causing chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and asthma. Lifestyle factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and unhealthy diets have been factors behind lung and oral cancer. Experts have also identified lifestyle as the cause of obesity, anxiety and depression. Fast food consumption is strongly linked to lifestyle diseases for its high content of unhealthy fats, sugar, salt and calories, which can lead to weight gain, obesity and various health problems. These issues include type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and even certain cancers. Fried food has been identified as a major culprit, with high fat and calorie content, along with the potential formation of harmful compounds during frying, contributing to these health risks. Many of these conditions are largely preventable through lifestyle modifications, including adopting a healthy diet, increasing physical activity, managing stress, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption.