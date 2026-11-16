Listening to Children

The present week has a lot of significance for children. While India celebrated Children’s Day on November 14, countries across the globe will observe World Children’s Day on November 20. India’s Children’s Day, observed since 1964, marks the birth anniversary of the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. November 20, on the other hand, marks the adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. World Children’s Day is a global day of action that focuses on children and is led by children themselves. It brings attention to children’s rights, raises awareness of the issues affecting children and creates space for children and young people to share their experiences, priorities and hopes for the future. Every year, UNICEF declares a particular theme for World Children’s Day. Accordingly, the theme for the 2026 World Children’s Day is “My day. My rights. My future.” The campaign invites children to describe the future they want and calls on world leaders and communities to choose a future that puts children first. The message acknowledges that every child has rights, such as the right to be protected, to learn, to be healthy, and to be heard. Through the observance of this day, UNICEF also encourages governments, organisations, communities and individuals to turn promises into action so every child can survive, learn and be protected. World Children’s Day reminds the world that children’s rights are human rights. It is a day to celebrate children’s voices and achievements, while recognizing that millions of children still face conflict, hunger, poverty, discrimination and barriers to education, health care and protection. Assam is one state which, in recent years, has taken child rights issues quite aggressively, with special focus on abolishing child marriage. In 2024, the state assembly repealed the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act of 1935. That child marriage is a serious issue can be gauged from the fact that 1,039 persons have been arrested since October 2026 across Assam for promoting it. Though child marriage continues to be a dangerous social malaise, especially among the immigrant Muslims, child rights violations continue in various other forms across the state. Assam, for instance, ranks high nationally in crimes against children under the POCSO Act, with thousands of minor girls – as well as boys – affected by sexual offences and penetrative assaults. Children also continue to be employed as cheap or semi-skilled labour in domestic work, roadside dhabas, and small-scale industries, and so on. In Guwahati, children are often seen begging and rag-picking. Poor school facilities in Assam – such as missing sanitation, safe drinking water, boundary walls, a shortage of teachers, facilities for recreation/library, and basic infrastructure like walls, furniture, fans, etc. – constitute a direct violation of child rights.