Lok Sabha poll 2024: Intersection of democracy, economics and governance

As India embarks on its 18th general election, the nation stands at a pivotal juncture where democracy, economics, and governance intersect. Spanning an unprecedented 44 days from April 19 to June 1, these elections signify the immense scope of the undertaking and the gravity of the choices ahead. Amidst a flourishing economy, shifting political dynamics, and urgent social issues, the convergence of elections, campaign strategies, and economic considerations demands a thorough examination.

The scale of election spending offers insight into the economic intricacies entwined with the electoral journey. As per the Centre for Media Studies (CMS), the projected expenditure for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is astounding, exceeding Rs 1.35 lakh crore. This sum, more than twice the expenditure of the 2019 elections, underscores the monumental financial aspect of electoral processes in the globe’s largest democracy.

Envisioning a voter base of 96.6 crore, the anticipated per-voter expenditure stands at approximately Rs 1,400, symbolising not only the financial commitment but also the democratic necessity of inclusive engagement. Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that the Election Commission’s budget is predicted to represent merely a fraction of the overall expenditure, highlighting the myriad economic activities catalysed by the electoral journey.

The Election Commission tirelessly endeavours to enable universal suffrage nationwide. Acknowledging the influential role of public figures in shaping civic awareness, the Commission appointed renowned actor Rajkumar Rao as its ‘national icon’ to inspire youth participation and voter turnout leading up to the general elections. Rao’s portrayal of a committed election officer in the acclaimed film ‘Newton,’ which delves into electoral challenges in a Naxal-affected region, deeply resonated with young voters. However, despite the cinematic portrayal of electoral enthusiasm, the anticipated ‘Newton effect’ has yet to impact voting patterns in the first two phases. Nevertheless, the unwavering dedication of election officials endures as they navigate rugged terrain and overcome logistical hurdles to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

Electioneering serves as a catalyst for diverse sectors of the economy, fostering growth and employment opportunities across the board. From hospitality and transportation to textiles and advertising, the impacts of political campaigns resonate throughout various industries. As political parties compete for voter attention, rallies, events, and promotional activities abound, infusing local economies with energy and driving demand for goods and services. Furthermore, the rise of digital campaigning has transformed the electoral landscape, with professional agencies employed to boost brand visibility and engagement. The economic benefits of such strategies are evident as digital platforms emerge as powerful tools for political communication and mobilisation.

In the midst of a fervent electoral race, political manifestos emerge as guiding documents for governance, outlining policy priorities and economic strategies. The contrasting visions presented by prominent political parties highlight differing approaches to tackling urgent socio-economic issues.

Leveraging its track record and incumbent position, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) champions policy continuity and fiscal discipline. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the party places a strong focus on infrastructure enhancement and economic reform. A BJP-led government is positioned to prioritise private investment and prudent fiscal management, laying the groundwork for sustained economic stability and advancement.

In contrast, the Indian National Congress (INC) or the INDI Block advocates for a progressive agenda centred around job generation, social welfare, and agricultural restructuring. Key initiatives such as government-backed employment programmes, assured minimum support prices, and educational loan waivers underscore the Alliance’s dedication to fostering inclusive prosperity and fair progress.

While political rhetoric frequently takes centre stage in electoral discussions, it’s crucial not to overlook the economic imperatives that extend beyond party lines. Challenges such as water scarcity, climate change, and unemployment present formidable obstacles to India’s socio-economic well-being, demanding unified action beyond the electoral cycle. The water crisis gripping cities like Bengaluru serves as a stark reminder of the pressing requirements for sustainable resource management and climate adaptation. However, the noticeable absence of these issues from political agendas is deeply concerning. There’s an urgent call for bipartisan conversations and policy discussions concerning environmental sustainability and socio-economic resilience.

As India sets sail on its electoral voyage, the intersection of elections, campaign activities, and the economy presents a spectrum of possibilities and hurdles. While the democratic machinery sparks economic vigour and political dialogue, the mandates of inclusive and sustainable development stretch beyond mere electoral timetables. By rising above immediate electoral demands and embracing a collective vision of advancement, India can breathe life into its dreams of a thriving democracy and a prosperous tomorrow for every citizen.