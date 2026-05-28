Looms across the republic

Pallab Bhattacharyya

(Pallab Bhattacharyya is a former director-general of police, Special Branch and erstwhile Chairman, APSC. Views expressed by him is personal. He can be reached at pallab1959@hotmail.com)

On May 17, 2026, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) announced a remarkable textile collaboration that seeks to unite the soft, ethical Eri silk of Assam with the translucent elegance of Rajasthan’s celebrated Kota Doria fabric. The initiative, discussed during the visit of DoNER Secretary Sanjay Jaju to the Kaithoon Common Facility Centre in Kota and subsequently presented before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, was far more than a ceremonial exchange between two distant weaving traditions. It represented an attempt to operationalise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious 5F vision — “Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Fabric, Fabric to Fashion, Fashion to Foreign” — through a living economic experiment rooted in culture, sustainability and regional cooperation.

India’s textile history has often been narrated through geography. Assam’s Eri silk emerged from the humid ecology of the Northeast, where silkworm cultivation evolved alongside indigenous traditions and forest-based livelihoods. Rajasthan’s Kota Doria, by contrast, grew from the arid landscape of the Hadoti region, where master weavers perfected a light, chequered weave known for breathability and grace. Bringing these two traditions together is therefore not merely a matter of blending fibres; it is an attempt to weave together climates, cultures, histories and economies that have rarely intersected in commercial production.

The technical feasibility of the collaboration is one of its most intriguing aspects. Eri silk differs substantially from conventional mulberry silk. It possesses a wool-like texture, matte finish and exceptional thermal properties. More importantly, it is often called “peace silk” because the silkworm is not killed during extraction. Kota Doria, on the other hand, is prized for its airy weave and square-patterned “khat” structure. Textile experts believe the softness and durability of Eri can complement the delicacy of Kota Doria, producing a simultaneously luxurious fabric, breathable and structurally resilient.

Yet technical optimism alone cannot guarantee success. The weaving process will require considerable experimentation. Yarn count, tensile strength, loom settings and dye absorption must all be recalibrated to accommodate the new blend. Eri silk is heavier and more textured than the fine yarns traditionally used in Kota Doria weaving. If improperly balanced, the resulting fabric may lose the transparency that gives Kota Doria its identity. Designers and textile engineers will therefore need to create hybrid weaving methods that preserve the visual lightness of Kota Doria while incorporating the warmth and softness of Eri. The proposed Memorandum of Understanding between the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation and Rajasthan’s District Industries Centre is expected to focus precisely on such collaborative research, artisan training and design development.

The export potential of the initiative is considerable because it aligns closely with changing global consumer preferences. International textile markets are increasingly driven by sustainability, traceability and ethical production. Consumers in Europe, Japan and North America are demonstrating growing interest in handcrafted fabrics that carry ecological and cultural narratives. Eri silk already enjoys attention because of its cruelty-free production process, while Kota Doria carries the cachet of a Geographical Indication-tagged heritage textile. Their fusion could therefore occupy a premium niche in the global luxury-handloom sector, especially among environmentally conscious buyers seeking alternatives to mass-produced fast fashion.

India’s challenge, however, has rarely been creativity; it has been scale and market organisation. The country produces some of the world’s finest artisanal textiles, yet artisans often remain trapped in poverty because middlemen capture disproportionate profits. The Eri–Kota Doria initiative will succeed only if profit redistribution mechanisms are built into the production architecture from the outset. Cooperative ownership models, transparent pricing systems and digital traceability platforms could help ensure equitable benefit-sharing. Every stage of production — cocoon cultivation, spinning, weaving, dyeing, tailoring and export — should be mapped so that artisans know the final market value of their labour.

One possibility lies in adopting a “heritage premium” system in which a fixed percentage of export profits is redistributed directly to artisan communities. Another is the creation of joint producer companies owned partly by weavers themselves. Government-backed e-commerce platforms could further reduce dependence on exploitative intermediaries. If a luxury stole made from Eri–Kota Doria fabric sells in Paris or Singapore at several hundred dollars, the Assamese silk rearer and the Kaithoon weaver should receive a meaningful share of that value rather than surviving on subsistence wages.

The responsibilities of stakeholders are therefore extensive. The DoNER Ministry must function not merely as a promoter but as a long-term institutional anchor capable of coordinating logistics, infrastructure and market access. State governments in Assam and Rajasthan must invest in training centres, transport networks and digital connectivity for artisan clusters. The NEHHDC must ensure quality control and certification so that counterfeit products do not dilute the brand. Fashion designers must resist the temptation to appropriate artisanal traditions superficially and instead engage deeply with the communities that sustain them. Financial institutions should develop low-interest credit systems for handloom cooperatives, while export agencies must build branding strategies that communicate the ethical and ecological uniqueness of the fabric.

Consumers, too, carry responsibility. The survival of artisanal production ultimately depends on whether societies are willing to pay for human skill in an age dominated by machine efficiency. This is where the enduring tension between artisanal production and mechanised manufacturing becomes unavoidable. Handloom textiles embody slowness, irregularity and individuality. Mechanised manufacturing values speed, uniformity and scale. The modern marketplace consistently rewards the latter because machine-made fabrics are cheaper and easier to distribute globally.

The danger is that successful commercialisation may gradually undermine the very authenticity that gives the Eri–Kota Doria collaboration its appeal. Once demand rises, manufacturers may seek mechanised shortcuts, synthetic blends or automated weaving processes to maximize output. The history of Indian textiles is filled with such paradoxes. Industrial replication often generates economic growth while simultaneously eroding the artisanal ecosystems from which inspiration was originally drawn.

The challenge, therefore, is not to reject mechanisation entirely but to define ethical boundaries for it. Technology can support artisans through improved dyeing techniques, digital marketing and quality testing without replacing the human hand at the core of the craft. Hybrid models may offer the most sustainable path forward: mechanised support systems surrounding a fundamentally handwoven product. Such an approach would preserve employment while ensuring competitive efficiency.

At a deeper level, the collaboration also carries symbolic significance for India’s federal imagination. The Northeast has frequently complained of economic isolation and cultural marginalisation within the national mainstream. Rajasthan, meanwhile, represents one of India’s most internationally recognized craft economies. By connecting Assam’s Eri silk with Kota’s weaving tradition, the initiative creates a tangible expression of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” The loom becomes an instrument of national integration, demonstrating that regional diversity can be transformed into economic synergy rather than political distance.

Whether this vision ultimately succeeds will depend on patience and institutional integrity. Textile ecosystems are fragile. They require generational continuity, stable incomes and cultural dignity. If the initiative becomes merely another government announcement celebrated briefly before fading into bureaucratic inertia, it will join the long list of unrealised developmental promises. But if nurtured carefully, the Eri–Kota Doria collaboration could become a model for a new Indian textile economy – one that is sustainable without being sentimental, globally competitive without being culturally hollow, and technologically adaptive without sacrificing the artisan.

In the rhythmic crossing of Eri threads through the airy geometry of Kota Doria lies the possibility of something larger than fabric. It is the possibility that India’s future manufacturing identity may still be shaped not only by factories and machines but also by looms, villages and the quiet intelligence of human hands.