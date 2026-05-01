Lord Buddha: Eternal voice of peace, balance & awakening

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

In the history of human civilization, there have been a few great personalities whose lives transcend the boundaries of time and continue to illuminate the path of humanity across ages. Gautama Buddha stands as one such eternal beacon, whose message of compassion, non-violence, and self-awakening remains as relevant today as it was over 2,500 years ago. The sacred occasion of Buddha Purnima is not merely a remembrance of a historical figure but a profound opportunity to reconnect with the timeless ideals of self-realisation, equality, and inner peace—values that are urgently needed in today’s conflicted and restless world.

This day is uniquely significant, as it marks three pivotal events in the life of Buddha—his birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana. Born in Lumbini (in present-day Nepal) as Siddhartha, he attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya and eventually reached Nirvana in Kushinagar. Thus, Buddha Purnima symbolizes the completeness of life—awakening, fulfilment, and liberation. Across the world—in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, Korea, and India—this day is celebrated with deep reverence under various names and traditions. In Sri Lanka, it is observed as “Vesak”, a festival of lights and compassion, marked by devotion and joyous spiritual expression.

Gautama Buddha is a radiant lighthouse whose light does not merely illuminate the outer world but also enlightens the inner realm of human consciousness. He is revered as one of India’s greatest spiritual philosophers, a divine personality, a realised sage, a social reformer, and a religious teacher. In Hindu tradition, he is also regarded as the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, making him universally revered across faiths. Buddha can rightly be called a pioneer of both spiritual and intellectual revolution. His teachings not only challenged religious dogmas and social distortions but also inspired transformative change in countless lives. Witnessing the suffering of society—ritualistic ignorance, social inequality, the humiliation of women, and oppression of the marginalised—his heart was stirred with deep compassion. His efforts to uplift humanity were monumental and transformative. According to Buddha, conquering oneself is far greater than winning thousands of external battles.

Born as Prince Siddhartha, he renounced royal luxuries at the age of 29 after encountering the harsh realities of life—old age, sickness, and death. In his quest for truth, he undertook intense austerities, only to realize that neither indulgence nor extreme asceticism leads to liberation. He then propounded the doctrine of the Middle Path—a balanced way of living grounded in awareness, moderation, and equanimity. His first sermon at Sarnath, known as Dharmachakra Pravartan, laid the foundation of his teachings. The Four Noble Truths—suffering, its cause, its cessation, and the path leading to its cessation—offer a profound diagnosis and remedy for human suffering.

Today’s world is grappling with war, terrorism, intolerance, and psychological stress. In such a context, Buddha’s message of compassion and peace becomes profoundly relevant. He declared, “Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love.” This is not merely a moral teaching but a universal principle for social and global harmony. If individuals, societies, and nations internalize this truth, many conflicts could be resolved, leading to a more peaceful coexistence and understanding among diverse groups. A touching episode from Buddha’s life exemplifies his boundless compassion. A man who had constantly insulted Buddha experienced an accident and was left suffering. Buddha personally attended to him, treated his wounds, and instructed his disciples to care for him. Overwhelmed by this unexpected kindness, the man’s heart transformed, and he sought forgiveness. This incident teaches that true greatness lies not in revenge, but in forgiveness and compassion—the strongest force that unites humanity.

Buddha opposed not only physical violence but also the subtler violence of the mind—jealousy, anger, greed, and ego. He emphasized that one who conquers the self is the true victor. Even a conqueror of countless battles stands inferior to one who has mastered the mind. He also challenged social evils like caste discrimination, untouchability, and gender inequality. He proclaimed that a person’s worth is determined not by birth, but by action. His Sangha represented an ideal egalitarian society where people from all backgrounds were welcomed equally. This made his movement not only a religious awakening but also a powerful social revolution.

Later, B. R. Ambedkar embraced Buddha’s egalitarian philosophy and guided millions towards dignity and social justice, demonstrating the timeless relevance of Buddha’s teachings. One of Buddha’s most powerful messages is “Appo Deepo Bhava”—be a light unto yourself. This teaching encourages self-reliance, inner awakening, and freedom from external dependencies. Buddha’s philosophy invites us to look within, purify the mind, and cultivate virtues like compassion (karuna), friendliness (maitri), joy (mudita), and equanimity (upeksha). True peace, he taught, resides within us—not in the external world.

In today’s fast-paced life, dominated by material pursuits and technological distractions, this message calls us back to inner awareness. Mental peace and contentment arise not from external achievements but from inner clarity and mindfulness.

Buddha emphasized living in the present moment. He taught that attachment to the past and anxiety about the future disturb the mind. One who learns to live fully in the present experiences true joy. The modern concept of mindfulness, now widely practiced across the world, finds its roots in Buddha’s teachings—proving their timeless and universal appeal. Humanity today faces numerous crises—environmental imbalance, war, social fragmentation, and mental health challenges. Technological advancement alone cannot solve these issues. What is needed is the restoration of human values. Buddha’s message of compassion, non-violence, equality, and self-discipline provides a path toward resolving these challenges. If individuals cultivate compassion within, peace and harmony will naturally flourish in society.

Buddha Purnima is not merely a festival—it is an invitation to introspection. It compels us to ask whether we are truly living the teachings of Buddha or merely commemorating them ceremonially. The current imperative is not merely to worship Buddha, butto embody his values in our daily lives. When every individual awakens the “Buddha” within, a peaceful, balanced, and harmonious world will naturally emerge. This is the true message of Buddha Purnima—and the path toward a brighter future for humanity.