Mahashivaratri: A journey into the cosmic emptiness of Shiva

Dipak Kurmi

Mahashivarathri unfolds as a night filled with boundless possibilities. This unique occasion, occurring on the fourteenth day of each month, marks the darkest night in the lunar calendar. While one might instinctively lean towards the embrace of light, the celebration of Shivaratri, both on a monthly basis and on the special day of Mahashivaratri, appears to be revelry in the essence of darkness. It might defy the rationale of a logical mind that typically shuns darkness in favour of light. However, delving into its profound meaning, the very essence of “Shiva” is encapsulated in the concept of “that which is not.” In this context, “that which is” pertains to existence and creation, while “that which is not” embodies the enigmatic essence of Shiva.

“That which is not” can be understood as a profound perspective on perception. When you open your eyes and focus on the minutiae, you’ll witness a plethora of creations. However, if your gaze is set on the grandeur, you’ll discern the colossal presence within existence—a vast emptiness. Often overlooked amid the conspicuous galaxies are the expanses of emptiness that cradle them. This boundless emptiness, this limitless expanse, is what Shiva encapsulates. Contemporary scientific understanding aligns with this concept, acknowledging that everything emanates from nothing and eventually returns to nothing. It is within this framework that Shiva, symbolizing the vast emptiness or nothingness, earns the epithet of the great lord, or Mahadeva.

Across various religions and cultures worldwide, a consistent theme echoes: the acknowledgment of the omnipresent and all-encompassing nature of the divine. Upon reflection, it becomes evident that the sole entity capable of truly pervading every inch of existence is darkness, nothingness, or emptiness. Typically, discussions about well-being connect the divine with light. However, when individuals transcend the pursuit of personal well-being and delve into the contemplation of dissolution, the divine is often characterised as darkness. In this context, the nature of worship and spiritual practice shifts towards embracing the concept of dissolution, and darkness becomes the symbolic representation of the divine.

Light, in essence, is a transient phenomenon within the realm of your consciousness. It lacks the quality of eternity and is always confined to a finite existence as it begins and inevitably concludes. On our planet, the sun stands as the most formidable source of light. Yet, even the sun’s brilliance can be halted by a mere hand, leaving a residual shadow of darkness in its wake. This inherent limitation in the nature of light underscores its impermanence, even in the grandeur of solar radiance.

Darkness, unlike light, is an all-encompassing force, omnipresent and without constraint. The less mature perspectives in our world have often associated darkness with malevolence, portraying it as the devil. However, when we speak of the divine as being pervasive, it inherently aligns with darkness, for only darkness holds the attribute of being truly all-pervading. It requires no external support; it is simply everywhere. Unlike light, which emanates from a source with a finite lifespan, darkness has no specific origin. It is a self-contained, ubiquitous, and omnipresent source. Therefore, when we invoke the name Shiva, we are essentially acknowledging the vast emptiness that underlies existence. In the cradle of this boundless emptiness, creation unfolds, and it is this cosmic emptiness that we reverently refer to as Shiva.

Within Indian culture, the ancient prayers diverge from the common themes of self-preservation, personal protection, or worldly prosperity. Instead, the essence of these age-old invocations echoes a profound sentiment: “Oh Lord, annihilate me so that I may transcend and embody your divine nature.” The focus of these prayers lies not in safeguarding individual interests but in embracing a transformative journey towards spiritual alignment with the divine. The aspiration is to surrender the self in order to attain a higher state of being, mirroring the essence of the divine.

In the celebration of Shivaratri, marked by the darkest night of the month, lies a unique chance for individuals to transcend their limitations and immerse themselves in the boundless essence of the creative source inherent in every human being—the seed of creation. Mahashivaratri serves as an invitation and a potential gateway to connect with the profound emptiness residing within each person, an emptiness that serves as the wellspring of all creation. It offers an opportunity to tap into the vast expanses within, experiencing the very source from which all manifestations emerge.

Shiva, a figure characterized as the destroyer, simultaneously embodies the essence of boundless compassion and generosity. Renowned as the greatest giver, his compassionate nature is woven throughout the fabric of yogic tales, showcasing remarkable and astonishing expressions of benevolence. Mahashivaratri, therefore, stands as a distinctive night not only for introspection and dissolution but also as a profound occasion for receiving. It marks an opportunity to tap into the expansive reservoir of Shiva’s compassion, a force that extends beyond conventional boundaries and unfolds in extraordinary ways.

Our fervent wish and blessing are that you traverse this night not merely in wakefulness but in profound awakening, experiencing, even if just for a moment, the vastness of the emptiness we refer to as Shiva. May this night transcend the ordinary and become a transformative journey, allowing you to touch the essence of this cosmic emptiness. May it be a night that not just passed but was lived with a heightened awareness, opening the door to a deeper understanding of the boundless dimensions within.