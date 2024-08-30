Why has it not been recognized yet?

Shashanka Shekhar Goswami

(Convenor, Brahmaputra Rejuvenation Initiative. He can be reached at contactbenediction@gmail.com)

Majuli, the world’s largest river island, has long been a symbol of cultural and natural beauty, not only for Assam but for all of India. The island’s rich history, unique biodiversity, and deep spiritual significance make it a prime candidate for UNESCO World Heritage Site status. Yet, despite these merits, Majuli’s nomination remains unfulfilled. As we celebrate the recent success of Charaideo Maidam being declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, we must confront the pressing question: why has Majuli not yet received this prestigious recognition?

At the very outset, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister of Assam, the Prime Minister of India, and the UNESCO authorities for their efforts in securing UNESCO status for Charaideo. This achievement is a significant milestone, and it demonstrates the potential for more such recognitions in the future. However, as a concerned citizen and a proud Assamese, I find it necessary to address the delay in Majuli’s UNESCO nomination process.

Cultural Perspective: A Rich Heritage at Risk

Majuli’s cultural significance cannot be overstated. The island is the epicentre of the Vaishnavite movement, a spiritual and cultural revolution that began in the 15th century under the leadership of the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. This movement laid the foundation for Assam’s Xatriya culture, which encompasses classical dance, music, drama, and arts such as Mukha Silpa (mask-making). These traditions have been preserved for centuries by the island’s numerous Xatras (monastic institutions), making Majuli a living museum of Assamese culture.

However, there are challenges associated with this cultural heritage that may be contributing to the delay in UNESCO recognition. One significant issue is the preservation of the island’s monuments and architectural sites. The relentless erosion caused by the Brahmaputra River has not only reduced Majuli’s size from over 1,200 square kilometres to around 400 square kilometres, but it has also threatened the physical integrity of its cultural sites. This ongoing erosion poses a risk to the very foundations of the xatras and other cultural landmarks, which are integral to the island’s heritage.

UNESCO’s criteria for cultural heritage sites require not only outstanding universal value but also the preservation and protection of the site. The agency responsible for Majuli’s nomination must address these concerns, ensuring that the island’s cultural sites are safeguarded against further deterioration. This is no small task, given the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the Brahmaputra River, which continually reshapes the landscape of Majuli.

Moreover, the question of whether the cultural aspects alone are sufficient to secure UNESCO status is crucial. While the Xatriya culture, Vaishnava traditions, and Mukha Silpa have been maintained since the 15th century, the current state of the island’s monuments and their ability to withstand the test of time are vital considerations. The UNESCO team will undoubtedly scrutinise whether these cultural elements remain intact and are adequately protected. If the agency responsible for Majuli’s nomination has primarily focused on cultural heritage, they must present a compelling case that addresses these challenges head-on.

Natural Perspective: The Beauty of Majuli’s Ecosystems

The natural landscape of Majuli is equally compelling and could serve as a strong basis for its UNESCO nomination. The island’s diverse ecosystems, ranging from wetlands to forests, support a rich variety of flora and fauna. Majuli’s significance as a natural habitat is underscored by the arrival of migratory birds from various countries during the winter season, turning the island into a birdwatcher’s paradise. The wilderness of Majuli, with its serene water bodies and lush greenery, offers an environment that is both breath-taking and ecologically valuable.

However, the natural heritage perspective also presents its own set of challenges. The primary issue is the severe erosion caused by the Brahmaputra River, which has drastically reduced Majuli’s landmass. This erosion not only threatens the island’s cultural sites but also its natural ecosystems. The shrinking size of the island raises concerns about the sustainability of its biodiversity and the long-term viability of its natural habitats.

UNESCO’s criteria for natural heritage sites emphasize the need for outstanding universal value and the preservation of significant natural features. For Majuli’s nomination to be successful, the dossier must convincingly demonstrate that the island’s natural landscapes are not only of global significance but also that they are being effectively preserved. The erosion and its impact on the island’s ecosystems must be addressed, and strategies for mitigation and conservation must be clearly outlined.

The Complexities of the Nomination Process

The process involves a thorough and detailed submission, including evidence of the site’s universal value, integrity, and the measures in place to protect and manage it.

One of the key questions that arise is whether the agency responsible for Majuli’s nomination has adequately addressed all the criteria set forth by UNESCO. Has the nomination been submitted under the cultural heritage category, the natural heritage category, or both? Each approach has its own merits and challenges. If the nomination has been primarily cultural, there may be concerns about the preservation of the island’s cultural sites, given the ongoing erosion. On the other hand, if the nomination has been natural, the drastic reduction in the island’s size and its impact on biodiversity could be points of contention.

The Future of Majuli

The delay in Majuli’s UNESCO nomination is a matter of great concern. The island’s cultural and natural heritage is of global significance, and it is time that this is recognized on the world stage.

This includes ensuring that the nomination dossier is comprehensive and meets all the necessary criteria for UNESCO recognition. It also requires a renewed commitment to preserving Majuli’s cultural and natural heritage, particularly in the face of ongoing environmental threats. The local community must be actively involved in these efforts, as they are the custodians of Majuli’s heritage and play a vital role in its preservation.

Moreover, Majuli’s growing significance as a tourism hub in Northeast India adds further urgency to the nomination process. The island’s UNESCO recognition would not only enhance its cultural and natural value but also contribute to the sustainable development of the region. By attracting global attention and resources, UNESCO status would provide the means to address the environmental and infrastructural challenges facing Majuli.

Majuli’s Time Has Come:

Himanta Biswa Sharma, Chief Minister Government of Assam, the Government of India, must work together to ensure that Majuli’s nomination is successful. The recognition of Majuli as a UNESCO World Heritage Site would not only celebrate its rich heritage but also ensure its preservation for future generations. Majuli’s time has come, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that it receives the recognition it deserves.