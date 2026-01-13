Makar Sankranti: Festivals of harvest in India

Gunin Borah

(The writer is the HOD of Geography at Biswanath College, Biswanath Chariali. He

can be reached at borah.gunin@gmail.com.)

People around the world celebrate harvest festivals. A harvest festival is an annual celebration that occurs around the main harvest in a given region. According to the regional differences in climate and crops, harvest festivals can be found at various times throughout the world.

Celebrated all over the country in India, Makar Sankranti is the oldest and the most colourful harvest festival of India. As per Hindu mythology, this festival marks the end of an unfavourable phase and the beginning of a holy phase. According to the lunar calendar, when the sun moves from the Tropic of Cancer to the Tropic of Capricorn, or from Dakshinayana to Uttarayana, in the month of Poush in mid-January, it commemorates the beginning of the harvest season and cessation of the northeast monsoon in South India. The movement of earth from one zodiac sign into another is called Sankranti, and as the sun moves into the Capricorn zodiac, known as Makar in Hindi, this occasion is named Makar Sankranti in the Indian context. It is one of the Indian festivals, which is celebrated on a fixed date, i.e., 14 January every year.

Most of the Indian festivals are based on the lunar month, and it changes every year according to the phase of the moon. So all the dates of Indian festivals change every year except Makar Sankranti, because it is the only Indian festival that is celebrated according to the solar calendar.

Makar Sankranti marks the end of the winter as well as the beginning of the longer days on account of the sun’s northward journey; this period is also known as Uttarayana on this account and is considered to be very auspicious. The harvest festival is both a religious and seasonal observance and is dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God. The festival is mostly celebrated in the Indian subcontinent and also by the Indians and Hindus around the world.

Makar Sankranti is one of the most significant harvest festivals in India that is celebrated with diverse named rituals in various parts of the country. It is the popular Indian festival that falls in the first month of the year and is symbolic of hope and positivity. Fundamentally, it is the festival that marks the new season of crop harvesting. It also marks the beginning of Magh month and the New Year.

Makar Sankranti is a festival which is devoted and dedicated to the Sun God ‘Surya’. Many people also take a dip in the holy water of Ganga to commemorate the auspicious festival. In India there are many names for Makar Sankranti, such as Poush Sankranti in West Bengal, Maghi in Himachal Pradesh, Magh Bihu in Assam, and Pongal in Tamil Nadu and southern states. It is indeed a perfect example of unity in diversity of Indian culture, which is also the major attraction of the festival.

For many parts of India, this is the time to harvest Rabi crops. In Punjab and the northern part of India, this is the time when the farmers get ready for the seeds they had sown to grow into crops and give them business. The first crop of this season is worshipped along with other delectables, such as rewari and popcorn. People of the community come together and sing songs and dance around the bonfire.

Makar Sankranti, apart from being a harvest festival, is also regarded as the beginning of an auspicious phase in Indian culture. It is said to be the ‘holy phase of transition’. It marks the end of an inauspicious phase, which, according to the Hindu calendar, begins around mid-January. It is believed that any auspicious and sacred ritual can be sanctified in any Hindu family from this day onwards. Scientifically, this day marks the beginning of warmer and longer days compared to the nights. In other words, Sankranti marks the termination of the winter season and the beginning of a new harvest or spring season.

Since the festival is celebrated in the midwinter, food prepared for this festival is such that it keeps the body warm and gives high energy. Laddu of til made with jaggery is a speciality of the festival. In the western Indian state of Maharashtra, it is called ‘Tilgul’. In Karnataka it is called ‘Yellu Bella’. In some states cattle are decorated with various colours and made to jump over a bonfire.

Every year in January, the entire state of Assam showcases enthusiasm and delight in celebrating Bhogali Bihu or Magh Bihu. The farmers of Assam celebrate and cherish the efforts of cultivation and reap the benefits. The celebration starts one night before with Uruka – the community feast. On the day of Bihu, the Mejis, or pavilions made of paddy straw and hay, are burnt. It is the time to consume freshly harvested food grains, which are first offered to the Sun God and then eaten. Various traditional games are performed, like buffalo fights, cock fights, bulbul bird fights, etc. Local men wear new dresses and participate in group songs and dances. Rice cakes, laru, and sweet dishes made from coconut are popular delicacies of Bihu. ‘Magh Bihu’ is the most exotic and vibrant name on the list of harvest festivals of India.

The harvest festivals of Indian states occur at the time of the main harvest of a region and people. Makar Sankranti is one of the major Indian harvest festivals celebrated with different names and in innumerable ways due to the diversity of culture in India. The festival of Makar Sankranti is an auspicious day for Hindus, who take a dip in holy places like Ganga Sagar and Prayag. Makar Sankranti is known as Pongal, Uttarayana, Lohri, Khichdi, Shishur, Sauerkraut and Magh Bihu in different states of India.

All over the country, Makar Sankranti is observed with great fanfare. However, it is celebrated with distinct names and rituals in different parts of the country. The importance of this day has been signified in the ancient epics like Mahabharata also. So, apart from socio-geographical importance, this day also holds a historical and religious significance. As it is the festival of the Sun God, and he is regarded as the symbol of divinity and wisdom, the festival also holds an eternal meaning to it.

The main reason to celebrate Makar Sankranti is to celebrate the harvest season. There are various factors which lead to this celebration. Firstly, before this, farmers have sown seeds and ploughed the fields for a good harvest, which gives them good business in coming years. Secondly, Makar Sankranti means that from now on days are going to be longer and the nights are going to be of shorter duration. Thirdly, this is the celebration time, which is extremely auspicious as per the Hindu calendar.

Since this is a festival celebrated predominantly in Northern India, Punjab being the key state, other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana also celebrate it with great enthusiasm. The farmers started celebrating the benefits of their hard work with this festival. In South India, in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti is known as ‘Pongal’. Farmers in South India and Western India pay homage to the crops that are about to be cut.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over South Asia with some regional variations. In other countries in South Asia, Nepal, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka, the festival is celebrated under different names and customs and in different ways.

Since India is a land of great biodiversity, different states celebrate a large number of harvest festivals. Now that the winter season is drawing close, it is time to reap the harvest, and so it is time to celebrate with merriment. For a country like India, largely dependent on agriculture, harvest becomes one of the most important events across the nation. All these festivals are celebrated at the end of winter and are a means of thanking God for a good harvest. They are celebrated for the same purpose and at the same time but have different names and different ways of celebrating it.