Mowsam Hazarika

(mowsam2000@yahoo.co.in)

In the still, shallow beels of the Brahmaputra valley, a prickly leaved aquatic plant has grown wild for as long as anyone can remember. Village folk know its seeds as a casual snack; wild elephants wade into Deepor Beel every spring to feed on it, and for decades the annual harvest has been left mostly to migratory Mallah and Sahini divers from Bihar who collect the sunken seed by hand and boat. That plant, makhana (Euryale ferox), the fox nut that has made the farmers of North Bihar famous, may now be on the verge of transforming Assam’s own wetland economy.

The state moves in

What was once a wild crop is now being organised. On November 2, AAU and NABARD announced a strategic alliance to launch scientific makhana cultivation across nine districts, including Kamrup, Biswanath and Dibrugarh, with official seed distribution to begin in February 2027. Days later, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika announced a 30,000-hectare state target and a pilot covering 30 per cent of the 186 fisheries managed by the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation, with trial cultivation to be integrated with fish farming so that fishing communities earn from the same water body twice. The minister pegs the economics at an additional Rs 40,000-50,000 per bigha on top of fisheries income and up to Rs 25 lakh a year from a 25-bigha beel. Private processing units are already emerging in Sonapur, a makhana-popping industry exists in the state, and NABARD-backed projects are demonstrating integrated makhana-fish-water chestnut farming in Biswanath and Sonitpur. In Darrang, a dedicated ‘Makhana Village’ of 100 bighas is taking shape across Mangaldai and Sipajhar, thanks to a successful NABARD-funded pilot project.

Challenges, honestly stated

The road is not without bumps. Awareness among farmers remains the biggest constraint, as AAU scientists admit. Seed supply at scale will take time. Sudden fluctuations in water levels can wipe out a crop, and climate change is already causing some beels to dry prematurely. There are ecological guardrails too: under the Wetlands Rules, cultivation in natural beels must follow “wise use,” protecting biodiversity and the fisheries these water bodies already support. Clean, water-hyacinth-free bees are a precondition, not an afterthought.

The way forward

The pieces, however, are falling into place: suitable land that is otherwise idle or underused, proven varieties, a package of practices adapted to Assam’s lowlands, institutional backing from AAU and NABARD, a state government pushing in mission mode, and a market that cannot get enough of the product. Makhana offers something rare for a state that has long viewed its wetlands merely as scenery or single-use fisheries: a way to earn substantially more from water without draining it. If the pilots deliver, the fox nut growing quietly in Assam’s beels may soon be worth its weight in something close to gold.