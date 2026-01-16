Making Assam an export hub

The ‘Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024’ by NITI Aayog has exposed strategic deficiencies in Assam’s export sector. The apex policy think tank has acknowledged infrastructure development in the state in recent years, which is pivotal in strengthening its export preparedness, but flags “limited logistics efficiency” as a problem despite the expansion of railways, road networks and improving inland waterways. Diversification in the export product basket has been a long-felt need in the state’s export sector to unlock export potential in several key sectors. Data highlighted in the report, however, tells the same story of a narrow export base, with tea continuing to account for nearly 50% of the total merchandise export from the state, which figures among the problems in Assam’s export preparedness identified by the NITI Aayog. Other key problems identified in the report include over 70% of the workforce engaged in agriculture, inadequate warehouses, cold storage and large gaps in value-added logistics infrastructure. Two critical gaps in export infrastructure listed in the report and deserving focused attention of the state government are limited installed and captive power capacity reducing energy self-sufficiency and constraining industrial growth and a shortage of logistics infrastructure causing congestion, delays and higher handling costs. Figures relating to indices in respect of different core pillars of the EPI framework show that poor ranking in the business ecosystem drags down Assam’s overall EPI. The framework for evaluation of states used for compilation of the EPI report states, “A thriving business ecosystem forms the foundation of export success, offering the necessary support for businesses to grow and compete internationally. This pillar assesses the availability of skilled labour, access to capital, and the overall ease of doing business.” High fiscal deficits, elevated levels of debt, infrastructure constraints limiting sustainable growth, finance and credit access limited by remote area reach, slow credit disbursal for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and low scheme awareness accounted for the poor ranking of the state in the business ecosystem required for export success. This calls for the state government to pursue the matter with banks to take measures for faster credit disbursal, increase coverage in remote areas and build awareness of various government schemes aimed at boosting MSME-led export growth. The NITI Aayog has pointed out that slow adoption of digital systems for export procedures and documentation limits the ability to streamline the export process and align with global trade practices. These deficiencies often reflect psychological barriers, as overcoming prevalent challenges only needs some structural and systemic adjustment on the part of entrepreneurs who nurture the dreams to tap the export markets and official machinery, as technological bottlenecks have already become a thing of the past. A critical gap identified in the EPI report, which requires urgent intervention by the state government to bridge it at the earliest, is the shortage of National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited and Export Inspection Council-approved testing centres for tea and agri-products. NITI Aayog has stated that Assam’s export value chain is weakened by this gap, as exporters are majorly dependent on out-of-state labs in Kolkata and Hyderabad, leading to delays, higher logistics costs and certification bottlenecks. It adds that this undermines export competitiveness, particularly for small and medium enterprises. It rightly cautions that over-reliance on a single commodity – tea – exposes the state to global price fluctuations and climate-related disruptions, weakening its export resilience, but for other commodities to attract equal global attention, quality production and strong brand building must be prioritised. It is heartening to find mention in the EPI report about “Assam standing out for its proactive trade planning, with 13 strategic export roadmaps in place—among the highest in the country—demonstrating a strong institutional focus on expanding exports through targeted engagement with partner countries and aligning sectoral strengths with external market opportunities,” which is a great opportunity which can propel the state faster towards its export goals. The SWOT analysis under the EPI framework finding the state emerging as an important player in semiconductor manufacturing, led by Tata Group’s Rs. 27,533 crore Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing facility in Jagiroad, is encouraging and is reflective of measures initiated by the state government to attract big-ticket investment with the objective of turning the state into a major export hub. Additionally, Assam can expand exports by leveraging its rich portfolio of GI-tagged products like Muga silk, Joha rice, and Assam Orthodox tea, especially if supported by stronger branding, certification, and market linkage initiatives, adds the NITI Aayog’s report about the state’s export opportunities, but the primary challenge lies in tapping the export market of these products, the potential of which has already been identified but is yet to be unlocked. The state government cannot ignore the caution given by the NITI Aayog against exporters bypassing formal trade channels and ignoring standard export procedures, and it must take proactive measures for a transparent export ecosystem.