Maniram Dewan – Piyali Barua Flyover

Gautam Sarmah

The construction and inaugu-ration of the Maniram De-wan–Piyali Barua Flyover in the historic city of Jorhat, one of the busiest towns in Assam, marks a significant moment not only in terms of modern infrastructural development but also in recognising Assam’s glorious freedom struggle. The flyover, inaugurated on 11 March by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, may be regarded as a noble tribute and honour extended by the government to two of Assam’s early freedom fighters—Maniram Dewan and Piyali Barua. Although the recognition has come rather late, we express our gratitude to the government for finally making sincere efforts to give due recognition not only to Maniram Dewan but also to Piyali Barua.

According to official sources, the flyover stretches about 1.27 kilometres and has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 178 crore. The structure will connect important areas of Jorhat and is expected to reduce traffic congestion significantly while improving urban connectivity. Extending along the busy AT Road corridor, the flyover runs from Baruah Chariali to the Bhogdoi Bridge area. This project will undoubtedly become an important addition to the infrastructural development of modern Jorhat. However, the significance of this flyover is not limited to urban development alone. Naming it after two brave sons who enriched the history of Jorhat — Maniram Dewan and Piyali Barua — carries deep historical significance.

Two timeless figures in the history of Assam, Maniram Dewan led the resistance against British rule during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. For this reason, the colonial government arrested him and later executed him by hanging at the Jorhat Central Jail. Alongside him, Piyali Barua also played a courageous role in organising resistance against British authority in Assam. Accused of involvement in the same uprising, he too was arrested and eventually sentenced to death. The sacrifice and martyrdom of these two great freedom fighters created one of the earliest and most glorious chapters in the history of India’s freedom struggle. Therefore, dedicating such an important public structure in the names of Maniram Dewan and Piyali Barua may be considered a meaningful tribute to these two martyrs.

By recognising the contributions of these brave yet often overlooked freedom fighters of Assam and by reviving their memory in public consciousness, the Government of Assam certainly deserves appreciation. Through this initiative, the names of Maniram Dewan and Piyali Barua will remain visible to thousands of people travelling through the city every day, and the younger generation will be inspired to learn more about their courage and sacrifice. This step of the government personally encourages us as well. Recently, through The Sentinel, we appealed to the government to give due recognition to the legacy and contribution of Piyali Barua, just as that of Maniram Dewan. It is worth remembering that on 26 February 1858, both Maniram and Piyali were executed by the British on the same day and on the same gallows. However, compared to Maniram, the contribution of Piyali Barua had long remained neglected.

At the same time, members of the Piyali Barua family had also been strongly demanding that the great freedom fighter be given proper honour and recognition by the government. In this regard, the role of senior journalist Debashish Bezbaruah deserves special mention. Through organizing several press meetings, submitting petitions to the government, and writing articles in various newspapers and magazines, he consistently raised the demand for proper recognition of Piyali Barua’s contribution to the freedom struggle. His continuous efforts and awareness-building initiatives helped bring this issue to greater public attention. Therefore, the inauguration of the Maniram Dewan–Piyali Barua Flyover today is not merely a development project; it is also a symbolic act of historical justice.