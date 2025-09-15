Meat and Health

Consumption of too much meat, especially red and processed meat, can be bad for human health, with experts saying excessive meat consumption can increase risks of heart disease, certain types of cancers, diabetes, and obesity due to high saturated fat, cholesterol, and salt content. Along with meat, equally dangerous and harmful is the formation of harmful compounds during cooking and processing of meat, experts have pointed out. Leading global health organisations like the World Cancer Research Fund have called for limiting consumption to not more than two servings of red meat per week and avoiding processed meats. Regular consumption of red and processed meats is linked to a higher risk of colorectal cancer, with some studies showing increased risks for prostate, stomach and kidney cancers. Experts, on the other hand, have said that high levels of saturated fat in some meats can raise "bad" LDL cholesterol, in the process increasing the risk of coronary heart disease. Likewise, high meat consumption, particularly red and processed meats, is associated with an increased risk of type-2 diabetes, research studies have reportedly shown. Meat consumption is also linked directly to weight gain and obesity, with high-calorie meats in particular contributing to excess calorie intake, leading to obesity, which is a risk factor for various chronic diseases, including cancer. Some recent reports have also linked increased meat consumption to fatigue and brain fog. A diet heavily reliant on meat can lead to fatigue and reduced focus because the body takes longer to break down the slow-digesting protein into glucose, which is the brain's primary energy source. Meanwhile, the Indian Cancer Society has recently highlighted that high consumption of red and processed meats increases the risk of colorectal, stomach, and pancreatic cancers due to carcinogens like N-nitroso compounds, HCAs, and PAHs, which are either present in the meat or form during high-temperature cooking. The society also reportedly stated that diets low in fruits and vegetables and high in saturated fats and salt are associated with higher cancer risk. Media reports, on the other hand, say that there is evidence suggesting a positive association between high red and processed meat consumption and an increased risk of pancreatic cancer. Likewise, some evidence suggests a link between processed meat consumption and increased risk, particularly for postmenopausal women.