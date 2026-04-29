Meghalaya strengthens NE’s linguistic aspirations

With the Meghalaya Official Language Ordinance, 2026, receiving the assent of the Governor C. H. Vijayashankar, Khasi and Garo languages have now become the official languages of Meghalaya besides English. The historic development will strengthen Meghalaya’s legitimate and long-pending demand for the inclusion of the two indigenous languages of the state in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Currently, only three languages from the Northeast region – Assamese, Bodo and Manipuri – are included among 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule. The ordinance states that English, Khasi and Garo languages shall be the official languages to be used for all or any of the official purposes, while the English language shall continue to be used in all civil and criminal courts of the state and for inter-district communications. Using the languages spoken by the indigenous populations in administrative work and official communication plays a crucial role in bringing the administration closer to the people and empowering them to play their role as key stakeholders in the democratic system. The ordinance, which will require ratification by the Meghalaya Assembly, however, clarifies that the rights of various linguistic groups in respect of the medium of instruction in educational institutions will not be affected. The challenge, however, lies in implementing the ordinance and breaking the institutional practice of conducting official communication solely in English. Achieving the goals of the ordinance will require original drafting of official communication in Khasi and Garo languages, rather than producing mere translations of the English draft. The bureaucracy and the official machinery developing the requisite skill and expertise in all three languages will be a decisive factor in ensuring that the ordinance is implemented in the true spirit of institutional commitment and does not remain a mere symbolic initiative. The decision by the Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya Cabinet to issue the ordinance is in line with a resolution passed by the Meghalaya Assembly in 2018. The treasury and opposition benches of the House set aside political differences to unanimously adopt the resolution to press for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule, which mirrored the aspirations of the people of the state for the preservation of their rich linguistic identities. The persistent stand of the central government regarding inclusion of any language in the Eight Schedule has been that there are no fixed criteria for consideration of any language for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution even though there have been demands from time to time for inclusion of several Indian languages in the Schedule. The central government told the Lok Sabha that “As the evolution of dialects and languages is a dynamic process, influenced by socio-cultural, economic and political developments, it is difficult to fix any criterion for languages for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.” The centre reiterated its stand on December 3, 2025, in the Lok Sabha that the government is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages in the Eighth Schedule and such requests have to be considered keeping in mind these sentiments and the other relevant considerations. The central government expressed inability to fix a timeframe for consideration of the demands for inclusion of more languages in the Eighth Schedule, as currently there are no fixed criteria for such consideration. Such ambiguity in the expansion of the Eighth Schedule poses hurdles for ethnic communities from the Northeast region in the fulfilment of their linguistic aspirations. In addition to the 22 Eighth Schedule languages, the Sahitya Akademi recognises English and Rajasthani as languages in which its programmes may be organised. As the Akademi gives awards annually to literary works in these 24 languages only, the literary works of prominent indigenous languages from the Northeast region, like Khasi, Garo, Mizo, etc., remain excluded from such literary recognition at the national level. The seriousness in the implementation of the ordinance passed by the Meghalaya government will be critical to echoing the grievances of the major linguistic groups from the northeast region against the exclusionary approach towards the indigenous languages of the region. The Khasi Authors Society and the Achik Literature Society, which, according to the Meghalaya government, have been instrumental behind the historic decision of the recognition of Khasi and Garo languages as official languages of the state, are expected to articulate the aspirations of the two communities to present a strong case before the central government to end the arbitrariness in the inclusion of a new language in the Eighth Schedule. The establishment of a robust oversight mechanism will significantly contribute to the continuation of the Meghalaya government’s historic decision, persuading the central government to acknowledge the identity aspirations of the region’s indigenous people. As language is a key identity marker, the central government must adopt time-bound measures for the inclusion of more indigenous languages from the region in the list of scheduled languages.