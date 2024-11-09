Dr. Rijusmita Sarma

(The writer can be reached at drrijusmita1010@gmail.com)

The world’s population is ageing at a rapid rate. From 2015 to 2050, the number of people aged 60 and up is expected to double from about 900 million to 2 billion. And one in four older adults experiences mental health issues. But mostly these concerns slip under the radar as they go unnoticed or unidentified. Emotional and behavioural changes are often considered a part of the ageing process and are therefore left unaddressed. In this article, I would like to discuss some common mental health concerns of older adults so that we can understand them better and be there for them in a more helpful and effective way.

Older adults may experience mental health issues for various reasons like chronic physical health conditions, increased dependency, relocating to an unfamiliar place, death of a loved one, retirement and decrease in activity, social isolation and loneliness, abuse, taking care of another elderly (mostly spouse), etc. Some common mental health concerns experienced at this stage of life are:

· Depression

· Anxiety

· Dementia

· Suicide

Being mindful of some signs can be helpful in early identification of mental health difficulties. They are:

· Changes in sleep and appetite

· Increased irritability

· Persistent fatigue

· Difficulty in experiencing positive emotions

· Thoughts of suicide

· Unusual ideas and behaviour

· Feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness

· Persistent worry

· Persistent pains and aches

· Worsening of pre-existing physical health conditions

What can be done?

· Initiating conversations can be helpful. It is important to ask them about their feelings. Supportive and attentive listening can help them communicate and express themselves in a better way.

· Creating a social environment where they can connect to other people can be helpful. This can help them battle loneliness, which is a major contributor to the development of mental health issues. Meaningful social interactions can contribute to maintaining positive mental health, life satisfaction, and quality of life.

· Encouraging them to cultivate healthy behaviours like having good sleep, a balanced diet, prioritising self-care (which may be assisted), and staying away from substances is crucial.

· Helping them remain physically active can go a long way.

· Keeping them engaged in activities can give them a sense of purpose and meaning.

· Protection from abuse is a priority without a doubt.

· Seeking professional help can be helpful in both assessment and treatment if required.

· Taking care of the caregiver can indirectly be helpful for an older adult who is the care receiver.

Old age is often viewed stereotypically as a period of inactivity and lack of purpose. But there are many people in this age group who are living active lives and are contributing immensely to their surroundings. Hence, with support and care, the quality of lives of older adults can be significantly improved, and a sense of meaning and purpose can be rekindled.