Mental health literacy in educational institutions

Dr. Rijusmita Sarma

(The writer is a counselling psychologist. Can be reached at 8638716076

Mental health literacy is described as the knowledge and beliefs about

mental health difficulties and disorders that help us recognise, manage, or prevent them. They have the following components:

n Ability to recognise mental health difficulties and/or disorders.

n Knowing how to get mental health information.

n Knowledge and beliefs about risk factors and causes, self-help interventions, and professional help.

n Attitudes that facilitate recognition and appropriate help-seeking behaviour.

Mental health literacy is required in every facet of society, but in this article, I would like to focus on its importance in educational institutions as follows:

n Globally, one in seven 10- to 19-year-olds experiences mental health problems.

n Nearly 20% of children and young people aged 3–17 years were reported to have a mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioural disorder. Suicidal behaviours among high school students increased by more than 40% in the decade before 2019.

n Studies suggest that an estimated 70% to 80% of children with mental health disorders go without care.

n Studies also suggest that 9.4% and 4.4% of children aged three to 17 years had anxiety disorder and depression, respectively.

n Childhood and adolescence are crucial periods of development for different aspects of an individual, and the quality of mental health can have an impact on overall well-being.

n Depression, anxiety, and behavioural disorders are among the leading causes of illness among adolescents.

n Suicide is the fourth-leading cause of death among 15- to 29-year-olds.

n In the early years of school, children may experience separation anxiety, adjustment difficulties, difficulties in reading and writing, problems in communicating, problems in making friends and working in a group, etc.

n Adolescence is a period of a lot of physical, emotional, and social changes. Multiple factors may affect mental health, like socio-economic problems, violence, bullying, exclusion from a group, discrimination, pressure to perform in academics, a stressful family environment, pressure to conform to and be accepted by peers, relationship difficulties, etc.

n Things can be more difficult for adolescents with chronic illnesses, autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disabilities, or other neuro-developmental conditions.

n Adolescents and children may experience emotional problems like depression and anxiety, behavioural difficulties, eating disorders, psychosis, thoughts of suicide and self-harm, impulsivity and risk-taking behaviour for health, etc.

Since there is enough data supportingthe idea that mental health challenges may be present in childhood and adolescence (many times left undiagnosed and untreated), mental health literacy in educational institutions is of significant importance. This can contribute to creating a supportive environment where mental health concerns can be discussed without fear of judgement and appropriate help can be sought. Failing to address childhood and adolescent mental health issues can extend to adulthood, leading to impairments in the functioning of different aspects of an individual. Mental health literacy should aim not only at the early detection and intervention of mental health problems but also at their prevention. It should aim at strengthening individuals with skills to regulate emotions, taking charge of impulsive and risk-taking behaviour, problem-solving and managing difficult situations, developing interpersonal skills, etc. The ecosystem of an educational institution comprises both teachers and students working collaboratively. So mental health literacy should focus on the mental health of teachers as well.

Some ways that can be adopted by educational institutions to create mental health literacy are:

n Creating awareness will improve the ability to recognize. Training programmes for educators about different mental health concerns help them identify children and adolescents in need of assistance.

n Knowledge about risk factors: Educators knowing about the impact of stressful life events, trauma, social isolation, etc. can help prevent mental health concerns.

n Training educators and students on stress management, improving coping skills, and enabling problem-solving and decision-making can promote well-being.

n Educators can be made aware of available resources about professional help, as it might be required.

n Educators’ attitudes significantly influence students’ willingness to seek help. Creating a nonjudgmental and supportive environment encourages students to reach out when needed. Stigma is reported to be one of the major reasons people do not access help for mental health concerns. Hence, talking about them and changing the way we look at psychological health concerns and help-seeking is crucial.

6. Educational institutions should focus on organising mental health literacy programmes for students and educators. Studies suggest such programmes have a positive impact on mental health.

7. Mental health literacy programmes in educational institutions need to include administrators, educators, and mental health professionals in collaboration with children and families.

8. Such programmes should also aim to take care of the mental health of teachers, non-teaching staff, and everyone involved in taking care of and supporting children and adolescents.

9. Making resources available for educators to enrich themselves with knowledge about different mental health concerns.

10. The ‘do no harm’ principle should be kept in mind. Relying on evidence-based practices can help ensure it.

11. Mental health literacy programmes should be inclusive of the special needs of children and adolescents, gender, race, etc. It should focus on equal opportunities for all children and adolescents to enjoy an optimal standard of mental health and well-being.

12. Disseminating information regarding mental health should take place in a way that is easier to understand. Different ways can be adopted for different age groups to make the literacy sessions more interesting and, hence, more effective.

13. Training educators and support staff in providing psychological first aid can be very beneficial. In institutions of higher education, along with educators, interested students can also be trained for the same.

The above-mentioned ways can be considered to create a mental health-literate environment. It can contribute to fostering hope, reducing stress, encouraging self-expression, and promoting discussions about mental health concerns and help-seeking behaviour. Focusing on mental health literacy can lead to creating a compassionate and supportive environment in educational institutions. A mental health-literate educational institution can focus on the holistic well-being of a child or adolescent, nurturing them to become effective contributing members of society.