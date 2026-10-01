Mental Health of Senior Citizens

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan (himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Ageing is an inevitable and eternal truth of life. With advancing age, various

changes take place in the human body, working capacity gradually declines, and the means of communication with the world around also become limited. At present, our social system is changing very rapidly, which has brought unwanted and deep loneliness into the lives of our elderly people. This changing form of society also seems to be gradually fading human values. In earlier days, grandparents used to spend time with their grandchildren with laughter and joy in joint families. They had a distinct place, dignity and respect in the household. Family members sought their advice for every important decision. Today, people’s way of life has changed completely, and due to the pursuit of jobs, business or higher education, sons and daughters have to leave their places of birth and live far away. As a result, the sight of parents living alone in their homes in villages or towns has become a harsh and common picture of today’s society. This loneliness has a deep and negative impact on their minds. In addition to the physical weakness that accompanies ageing, mental decline also leaves them feeling severely helpless. Apart from physical illnesses, they have to silently engage in a complex mental struggle every day. According to a 2023 report by the World Health Organization, one in every six older people in the world lives with some kind of mental health problem. Due to the excessive workload of family members, they do not find a person with whom they can openly share their thoughts and exchange their joys and sorrows. The thoughts that remain buried within their minds gradually take the form of a heavy burden, which slowly exhausts them from within. They develop a sense of inferiority as if they have now become a serious burden on society or even on their own family. People who spent most of their lives smiling and making sacrifices for the welfare of their children are pushed towards severe mental depression by the neglect they face in the evening of their lives. As a result of being confined within the four walls of their homes, their connection with the outside world becomes almost completely severed, and television or newspapers become their only companions. Under such circumstances, giving proper attention to their mental health has become one of the most sensitive and necessary issues of the present time. If this issue is ignored any further, there is a possibility that it may turn into a serious social disorder in the future.

Mental problems among elderly people are generally not taken very seriously in our society. There is a prevailing misconception in society that becoming withdrawn, irritable or forgetful with advancing age is completely normal. But in reality, these are not necessarily the effects of age; rather, they may be clear symptoms of serious mental illness. Ignoring mental health problems makes their effects become visible in the person’s daily life. Depression or mental distress is quite common among older people, yet it is often ignored by family members. When they do not sleep properly at night, lose all interest in eating and drinking, cannot concentrate on any activity, or do not feel like talking to anyone, family members generally assume that such things are happening simply because of old age. But with proper treatment, affection and appropriate counselling, they can be given relief from these problems. On the other hand, memory loss or dementia makes the lives of senior citizens more difficult and painful. Forgetting very familiar people and forgetting how to perform everyday activities create mental distress not only for the patient but also for family members. According to World Health Organization data, numerous older people around the world are suffering from such forms of dementia and living confused and directionless lives. As a result, they want to distance themselves from society and also refrain from communicating with other people. Physical disability and dependence on others at every step can instantly break the self-confidence they have built throughout their lives. Having to depend on others financially because they have no personal income also becomes a major source of mental stress for them. Many times, lack of proper nutrition and adequate care in old age also causes a rapid deterioration in mental health. People show considerable urgency in seeking treatment for physical illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease, but even a fraction of that importance is often not given to mental health. Because an unrealistic sense of social shame is still associated with mental illness in our society, senior citizens themselves try to hide their problems. They feel hesitant to go to a doctor and openly talk about what is going on inside their minds. They fear that if they express their mental pain or fears before others, society or their family may label them as mad or mentally disturbed. Such baseless misconceptions deprive them of proper treatment throughout their lives and push them into a dark and painful abyss. At the very time when they need the greatest mental relief, they suffer intense mental anguish silently by hiding these matters from others.

A deeper analysis of the entire situation shows that although the family is primarily responsible for the rapid deterioration of the mental health of senior citizens, the overall social system is also largely to blame. There is a considerable lack of safe spaces in our society where elderly people can spend time freely and sit together with people of their own age for conversations. At this stage of their lives, what they need most is the company of others, but the social system has failed to provide them with that. In urban areas, parks and such open spaces are gradually becoming fewer, while large buildings are being constructed everywhere. As a result, elderly people often do not find convenient places to take a walk in the afternoon or exchange views with others. Even in rural areas, places such as naamghars and public spaces no longer witness the same gathering of people as before. Everyone is so absorbed in their own economic and personal engagements that nobody has the time to enquire about others. The transport system is often inconvenient for senior citizens. They can’t go anywhere, even if they want to, because they have trouble getting on and off buses or trains. This monotonous and undiversified way of life creates a deep sense of despair and frustration in their minds. The healthcare system also has considerable shortcomings in providing separate and improved facilities for the mental health of senior citizens. Government hospitals rarely have dedicated mental health departments for elderly people. Even where such facilities exist, they are not easily accessible to ordinary people in rural areas. The high cost of medicines and the endless expenses of treatment deprive elderly people from ordinary middle-class or poor families of proper healthcare. On the other hand, in the present rapidly changing digital age, the expansion of technology has further isolated senior citizens from society. Although the widespread use of digital media has made life easier, it has become a challenge for those who do not know how to use this technology. Today, almost everything is done through mobile phones or computers. From banking to shopping and even bill payments, the use of digital media has become essential everywhere. Unable to adapt themselves to this new technology, they often feel helpless at every step. Grandchildren are also so occupied with their mobile phones, video games or computers that they have almost no time to talk to their grandparents. Even while living among people, they experience a deep emptiness that is difficult to express in words. It is because of these multiple factors that a deep sense of isolation develops in the minds of elderly people. They gradually begin to feel that they have no place in this modern and fast-moving world, that they are worthless objects unable to keep pace with time and that society is slowly forgetting them.

A collective and sincere effort from every level of society is necessary to overcome this deep mental crisis among senior citizens. Family members must change their old attitudes and become more sensitive towards them. Parents have raised us after going through many struggles and hardships in life, and respecting their life experiences is our moral responsibility. In the final stage of life, people seek little beyond affection and respect, and providing these is the humane duty of all of us. They do not need expensive gifts, luxury goods or enormous wealth; they only need a little love, respect and some time to spend with their loved ones. It can be a good practice for all family members to sit together with them and talk at the end of the day. Such small steps within the family can bring a new sense of hope into their minds. They find immense peace when their stories of old days and struggles are heard with genuine interest. We should strive to comprehend their minor daily challenges and assist them to the best of our ability. If their opinions are sought in important family decisions, they feel that they are an important and inseparable part of the family. Society also has some very important responsibilities in this regard. The younger generation can play an important role in this field. Local institutions or voluntary organisations can organise various programmes for senior citizens from time to time. Community health check-up camps, yoga practice, spiritual discussions, recreational activities or simple gatherings for exchange of views can bring a new freshness to their minds. Spending time with people of the same age can considerably lighten the mental burden and increase their interest in life. The government should also give special attention to the mental health of senior citizens. It is extremely necessary that government schemes do not remain confined to paperwork but are implemented effectively in reality. Hospitals at every district or sub-divisional level should offer free mental health check-ups and arrange consultations with specialists for senior citizens. For those senior citizens who have no one of their own to take care of them, providing safe accommodation, appropriate medical treatment and proper care is a primary responsibility of a welfare state. Arranging small training programmes to familiarise them with new technologies can help them become self-reliant and keep pace with the times. Ageing is neither a curse nor a disease of life; it is a completely natural and beautiful process of life. During this period, people need mental support even more than physical care. A small amount of sympathy, affection and awareness from us can make the final days of a senior citizen joyful and meaningful. The true identity of a society depends on the dignity, respect and security it provides to its senior citizens. Therefore, the time has come to accept their mental health not as an issue that can be ignored under any circumstances, but as a sensitive and urgent social responsibility.