Messiahs of infiltrators

There is a section of people in the country who would probably not be able to tell the names and respective capitals of the seven states of the Northeastern region. But every time the issue of illegal migrants or infiltrators in Assam comes to the fore, this section poses as human rights activists – and at times even as journalists and research scholars – and suddenly becomes extraordinarily active to oppose any demand and/or move to detect the infiltrators. For them, the threat the infiltrators pose to the country’s security in the Northeastern region is not a concern. For them, the conspiracy to change the demography and merge this area with a larger Islamic state around Bangladesh is not an issue of concern. For them, the threat to the identity and very existence of the indigenous communities of the region is not an issue. For them, protecting forests, rivers and other natural resources of the region is not a priority. For them, the threat to the Siliguri Corridor is not a matter of concern. To them, the threat to the indigenous institutions like the Vaishnavite Xatras because of large-scale encroachment of land by the illegal migrants is not a matter of concern. There are also several political parties in this country which are not disturbed by the fact that the indigenous communities of Assam have been facing a serious threat from the rapidly growing population of illegal migrants. These political parties are not concerned when infiltrators and immigrants having roots in erstwhile East Bengal/Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh occupy sacred land belonging to the Vaishnavite Xatra and other religious institutions. They are not worried when these aliens encroach upon land specifically demarcated for tribal communities, or as PGRs and VGRs. And then, there is at least one registered political party even recognised by the Election Commission, which was formed with the primary objective of protecting the illegal migrants in the backdrop of the Supreme Court striking down the notorious Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act in 2005. What is unfortunate is that local leaders of a major all-India political party also fail to see the threat. Trying to understand the motive(s) behind this, one finds that while one section only looks at the infiltrators as a potential vote bank with the objective of winning elections, another section is out to foment trouble in the region. It will also not be a matter of surprise to find, on detailed inquiry, that some foreign forces are pulling the strings from abroad and even funding these elements.