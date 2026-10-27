HIMANGSHU RANJAN BHUYAN

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

The middle class in Assam occupies an important but often overlooked position in the state's social and economic life. It includes salaried employees, teachers, small traders, professionals, lower-level government workers, private-sector employees, self-employed people and families whose incomes are reasonably stable but whose financial security is often limited. The term "middle class" itself is not a precise economic category. In Assam, it is better understood through a combination of income, occupation, education, consumption, family responsibilities and social expectations. A middle-class family may own a house, educate its children in a private school, possess a vehicle and use digital services, yet still remain highly conscious of monthly expenses. This is one of the central characteristics of middle-class life in Assam: visible improvements in living standards do not necessarily translate into financial comfort.

The state's official Economic Survey regularly examines income, employment, prices, social development and other conditions that influence household life. For many families, the monthly salary is already allocated before it arrives. Housing expenses, food, education, transport, electricity, healthcare, insurance, loan repayments and support for elderly parents compete for the same limited income. The middle class therefore lives under two pressures. On one side is the desire to provide a better standard of living for the family; on the other is the fear that an unexpected expense could disrupt the entire household budget. This is particularly important in Assam because the middle class is not concentrated solely in Guwahati. It exists across district towns, smaller urban centres and semi-rural areas, where employment opportunities and access to specialised services vary. Household consumption data also reveal continuing differences between rural and urban expenditure patterns in Assam. The latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey provides a useful basis for understanding these differences, although consumption expenditure alone cannot completely define class position. Middle-class life, therefore, should not be measured simply by what a family owns. It should also be understood in terms of how securely that family can maintain its lifestyle when income is interrupted or expenses suddenly rise.

Education has become one of the strongest financial concerns of Assam's middle class. Families generally regard education as the most reliable route to social mobility, professional employment and a better future for their children. This belief has created a strong willingness to spend on schooling, coaching, higher education, digital learning and professional preparation. Government schools continue to educate a very large number of children in Assam, while private schools have also become an important part of the state's education landscape. Official education data for 2024-25 record thousands of government and private schools across the state. Middle-class families often find themselves making difficult choices between affordability and perceived quality. Parents may prefer private schooling because they associate it with English-medium education, discipline, technology and better future employment opportunities. However, school fees, transport, uniforms, books, tuition and coaching can place a substantial burden on household finances.

Higher education creates another layer of pressure. When a child leaves Assam to attend a university, pursue a professional course or prepare for a competitive examination, the family may have to meet the costs of accommodation, food, travel and other living expenses outside the state. This is not merely an educational issue; it also affects household savings and long-term financial planning. At the same time, the aspirations of middle-class families have expanded. A generation that once considered a government job or a modest professional career sufficient now seeks access to engineering, medicine, management, technology, specialised professional courses and opportunities outside Assam. Such aspirations are legitimate, but they also create a gap between income and expectations. Middle-class families frequently try to maintain their current standard of living while simultaneously saving for their children's education, marriage, housing and retirement. This produces a peculiar form of financial pressure in which a family may appear comfortable from the outside but remain cautious about every major expenditure. The issue, therefore, is not simply whether families are earning more, but whether their incomes are growing sufficiently to meet the rising costs of the opportunities they believe their children should have.

Employment and economic security are equally important to the middle-class experience. A regular government salary has traditionally represented security for many Assamese families, while private employment, business and professional work are increasingly important sources of income. Yet the quality and stability of employment matter as much as employment itself. A person with a job may still feel financially insecure if the salary is low, promotion prospects are uncertain or the job can be lost suddenly. The state's Economic Survey treats labour, employment and wages as distinct areas of economic analysis, reflecting the importance of employment conditions to household welfare.

For the middle class, the challenge is also linked to the structure of Assam's economy. Many educated young people look beyond the state when suitable professional opportunities are limited. Migration for employment can increase individual incomes, but it can also separate families and weaken local professional capacity. Those who remain in Assam often try to supplement their salaries with additional sources of income, such as small businesses, tuition, consultancy, agriculture-related activities or other forms of supplementary work. This reflects an important reality: middle-class financial security increasingly depends on income diversification.

Housing is another major concern. Owning a house remains a powerful social and financial goal, but construction costs, land prices, urban expansion and housing loans can make homeownership difficult for younger families. At the same time, renting in a growing city can consume a significant portion of monthly income. Transport creates another recurring expense, particularly for families living outside central urban areas. The growing aspirations of households have therefore created a complicated economic situation. Families want better houses, better schools, private vehicles, digital devices, healthcare and leisure opportunities, but they also want savings and financial security. The result is not necessarily greater prosperity. Instead, it can mean a more carefully managed life in which income is constantly allocated between present needs and future risks.

The deeper issue surrounding middle-class life in Assam is the relationship between aspiration and security. Assam's middle class does not simply seek higher consumption; it seeks stability, dignity and predictable opportunities. Families want to know that their children can receive a good education, that healthcare expenses will not exhaust their savings, that employment will remain reasonably secure and that old age will not become a financial burden on the next generation. Household consumption statistics reveal differences in spending patterns and inequality, but they cannot fully capture the psychological pressure created by an uncertain future. The 2023-24 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, for example, records a lower measure of consumption inequality in rural Assam than in urban Assam, illustrating that economic conditions differ significantly across the state's rural and urban areas.

The middle class exists within these differences and cannot be treated as a single, uniform group. A government employee in a district town, a teacher in a village, a shopkeeper in a small municipality and a private-sector professional in Guwahati may all identify as middle class while facing very different economic realities. What connects them is the constant need to balance limited resources with expanding expectations.

This is why Assam's development debate should pay greater attention to the quality of everyday middle-class life. Economic growth should translate into productive employment, affordable education, accessible healthcare, reliable public services, better urban planning and opportunities beyond a narrow range of occupations. The state also needs to create better conditions for small businesses and local enterprises so that educated and skilled people can build sustainable livelihoods within Assam.

A healthy middle class is important because it connects economic development with social stability. Its strength is reflected not merely in the number of cars, houses or smartphones owned by families, but also in their ability to save, invest, educate their children and withstand economic shocks. The future of Assam's middle class will ultimately depend on whether the state can create an economy in which aspirations do not constantly have to be financed through anxiety, debt or migration. A financially secure middle class can contribute more confidently to society, the local economy and public life. For Assam, strengthening that security should therefore be treated as an important part of development rather than merely as a private concern for individual households.

The winds of God's grace are always blowing,

it is for us to raise our sails

— Ramakrishna