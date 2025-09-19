Mindfulness: Light and Shadow

Satyabrat Borah

(satyabratborah12@gmail.com)

Meditation and mindfulness have swept through modern life like a gentle

breeze, promising stress relief, sharper focus, and a pathway to inner peace. From corporate boardrooms to yoga studios, apps like Headspace and Calm have turned these ancient practices into billion-dollar industries, with millions downloading guided sessions daily. Celebrities swear by them, schools incorporate mindfulness into curricula, and even the medical world endorses them for treating anxiety and depression. Yet beneath this serene facade lies a shadow few dare to discuss: the potential for harm. Meditation and mindfulness, when mishandled or pursued too aggressively, can unearth psychological distress, exacerbate mental health issues, and sometimes lead to profound suffering. This dark side, often dismissed as rare or anecdotal, deserves a closer look, not to demonise these tools, but to approach them with the nuance they demand.

The allure of meditation stems from its roots in traditions like Buddhism and Hinduism, where it serves as a disciplined path to enlightenment. In the West, however, it has been repackaged as a quick-fix wellness hack, stripped of its spiritual and ethical context. This commodification ignores the warnings embedded in those original teachings. Buddhist texts, for instance, describe “meditation sickness”, a state where prolonged practice disrupts the practitioner’s emotional equilibrium, leading to dissociation or paranoia. Modern researchers echo these ancient cautions. A 2017 study in PLOS One surveyed over 1,200 meditators and found that about 8 percent reported negative effects lasting more than a month, including anxiety, depression, and even psychosis-like symptoms. These aren’t fringe cases; they suggest that for some, sitting in silence doesn’t soothe the mind but amplifies its chaos.

Consider the stories of those who’ve been burnt. Willoughby Britton, a neuroscientist at Brown University, founded the Cheetah House project to collect firsthand accounts of meditation-related difficulties. One participant described how intensive retreats triggered terrifying visions and a sense of unreality that persisted for years, fracturing her sense of self. Another, a long-time practitioner, recounted how mindfulness exercises intended to ground him instead spiralled into obsessive rumination, turning every breath into a reminder of his perceived inadequacies. These experiences aren’t failures of willpower; they point to how meditation can peel back protective layers of the psyche too quickly, exposing raw vulnerabilities without the safeguards of guided integration.

Mindfulness, often billed as meditation’s accessible cousin, fares no better under scrutiny. Derived from the Pali word “sati”, it emphasizes present-moment awareness, but in secular apps and programmes, it’s frequently reduced to a technique for boosting productivity or enduring discomfort. This utilitarian twist can backfire spectacularly. In trauma survivors, for example, forcing attention on the “here and now” might flood the mind with suppressed memories, reigniting PTSD symptoms. A 2020 review in Clinical Psychology Review analysed 40 studies and concluded that mindfulness-based interventions sometimes worsen outcomes for individuals with dissociative disorders or high emotional reactivity. Therapists have reported clients who, after dutifully practising body scans, become hypervigilant to bodily sensations, interpreting normal twitches as signs of impending doom.

Why does this happen? Meditation alters brain function in ways that aren’t always benign. Neuroimaging studies, such as those from the Max Planck Institute, show that regular practice thins the amygdala, the brain’s fear centre, which sounds great until it destabilises emotional regulation. For vulnerable individuals this thinning can mimic depersonalisation, where the world feels distant and dreamlike. Richard Davidson, a prominent researcher at the University of Wisconsin, has noted that while meditation enhances positive states for many, it can “dysregulate” the nervous system in others, leading to heightened sensitivity or emotional numbness. It’s like turning up the volume on a radio: the music gets clearer, but so does the static.

Vulnerability plays a starring role in this narrative. Not everyone enters meditation with a blank slate. People seeking solace from chronic stress or mental illness are often the most drawn to it, yet they may be the least equipped to navigate its pitfalls. A landmark 2018 paper in Perspectives on Psychological Science by Britton and her colleagues highlighted how clinical trials for mindfulness therapies cherry-pick participants, excluding those with severe symptoms, thus inflating success rates. In real life, without such screening, adverse effects surge. Schizophrenic patients, for instance, have been known to interpret meditative insights as auditory hallucinations, pulling them deeper into delusion. Even for the neurotypical, pushing too hard can induce “dark night of the soul” experiences, a term borrowed from mystical traditions for the ego’s collapse into despair.

Cultural factors compound the risk. In the individualistic West, meditation is often a solo endeavour, lacking the communal support of traditional sanghas (Buddhist communities). This isolation amplifies isolation when things go awry; practitioners suffer in silence, fearing judgement for “failing” at something so ostensibly positive. Social media exacerbates this, flooding feeds with glowing testimonials that silence dissent. When influencer after influencer posts about their “life-changing” sessions, it creates a pressure cooker: who wants to admit that the very tool meant to liberate them has trapped them in fear? The result is an echo chamber of positivity that marginalises the harmed, much like early dismissals of antidepressant side effects.

Institutions aren’t blameless either. Mindfulness programmes in workplaces and schools, while well-intentioned, rarely include risk assessments. Google’s “Search Inside Yourself” initiative, for one, has trained thousands in emotional intelligence via mindfulness, but critics argue it glosses over contraindications. A 2022 report from the British Mindfulness Institute called for mandatory warnings in training protocols, akin to those for pharmaceuticals. Therapists, too, sometimes prescribe meditation without tailoring it to the patient, assuming its universality. The American Psychological Association now urges caution, recommending that clinicians monitor for “meditation-induced harm” as diligently as they do for medication side effects.

So, what are the solutions? Awareness is the first step. Dismantling the myth of meditation as a panacea means acknowledging its dual nature: a powerful ally for some, a treacherous foe for others. Education should emphasize gradual starts and integration with therapy for those with complex histories. Retreat centres could adopt protocols like those piloted by Spirit Rock Meditation Centre in California, where staff are trained to spot distress and offer debriefs. Researchers must prioritize longitudinal studies on adverse effects, moving beyond the “it works for most” narrative to map who it harms and why. And communities need spaces for honest sharing, free from the tyranny of enlightenment tropes.

The dark side of meditation and mindfulness doesn’t negate their value; it humanizes them. These practices, like any profound tool, demand respect for their power to both heal and wound. By shining light on the shadows, we empower people to engage mindfully—not just with their breath, but with their whole, messy selves. In a world quick to sell serenity, perhaps the truest wisdom lies in knowing when to pause, when to seek guidance, and when to simply be, without the pressure to transcend. Only then can we navigate the silence not as a void, but as a space for genuine, if imperfect, peace.