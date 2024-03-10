Hitesh Kalita

(He can be reached at hitesh.kalita@gmail.com.)

In recent years, particularly since the establishment of the BJP-led government under Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Government of India has embarked on significant administrative reforms. These initiatives aim to enhance the accessibility of the governance system to the people. The primary goal is to instill greater efficiency, transparency, and freedom from corruption in governance while also increasing the accountability of those in administrative roles. The Modi government, which advocates for ‘Minimum Government-Maximum Governance,’ seeks to diminish discretionary powers as part of its reform agenda.

Under the banner of “minimum government and maximum governance,” the Modi government has initiated the ‘National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building’ (NPCSCB). This programme is seen as a comprehensive reform aimed at enhancing capacity across individual, institutional, and procedural levels to ensure efficient delivery of public services. Its primary objective is to cultivate a forward-looking civil service equipped with the requisite attitude, skills, and knowledge aligned with the vision of a ‘New India.’ Capacity development will be facilitated through the iGOT (Karmayogi) digital platform, leveraging global content and methodologies. As part of its administrative reforms, the Government of India has introduced Lateral Entry, allowing private sector professionals to assume administrative roles within the government, even if they are not part of the bureaucratic structure or traditional cadre. This approach is crucial as there is a current demand for highly skilled and motivated individuals to lead administrative efforts, which are essential for the proper functioning of the public service delivery system. Lateral Entry is poised to imbue the public sector with economic, efficient, and effective values while fostering a culture of efficiency within it.

The Government of India is actively pursuing the development of an online system called e-Samiksha, aimed at monitoring and tracking high-level government decisions in the implementation of key programs and projects. This digital monitoring tool will provide oversight for bureaucratic processes, aiding in managing delays effectively. Additionally, the government is considering the removal of incompetent or questionable bureaucrats before their retirement. Other initiatives taken by the Government of India for administrative reforms are: 1) the reinforcement of e-Office Mission Projects, intended to transition ministry departments into paperless offices for more efficient decision-making. 2) The Government of India has mandated citizen charters for all ministries and departments to be regularly updated and reviewed. 3) The 2019 Good Governance Index serves to evaluate the impact and effectiveness of administrative interventions by state governments and union territories, offering quantifiable data for comparing governance systems and facilitating strategies for improvement. 4) The Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System, managed by the National Information Technology Center under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), along with the Directorate of Public Grievances and Administrative Reforms, provides a platform for filing complaints online from anywhere in the country.

Over the past years, the Government of India has successfully implemented numerous significant reforms through administrative restructuring. These reforms have facilitated the execution of the majority of government decisions. Recently, the Chief Minister of Assam reported that approximately 84% of the decisions made by the Assam Cabinet in the last two years have been put into action. Previously, although the state cabinet made many decisions, their implementation was often lacking. However, under the leadership of Dr. Sharma, 83.3% of the 1091 decisions taken in 87 cabinet meetings over the last two years have been successfully executed. Previously, after cabinet decisions were made, they were communicated to the relevant departments for implementation, with departments required to issue notifications within ten days if necessary.

According to the Chief Minister, in the past, departments sometimes failed to act on these decisions. “We have revamped the administrative system by prioritising policy-driven active governance, aiming not only for smoother governance but also for the wellbeing of the people,” stated the Chief Minister. Several reforms in the financial sector have been implemented to enhance transparency and accountability, contributing significantly to notable economic successes. The recent administrative reforms by the Government of Assam are poised to propel the state forward in all aspects, ensuring a transparent and clean administration for its people.

(The author is an IT specialist and a writer who recently published two analytical books: one on leadership, “NETRITTWA,” and another on the policies of the Govt. of Assam, “ANIRUDHHA JATRAR DUTA BOSOR”)