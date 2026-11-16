Missing Infiltrators

The Gauhati High Court has expressed serious concern over the fact that as many as 1,16,946 persons who were declared as foreign nationals continue to remain unapprehended and unexpelled across the 35 districts of Assam. While the alarming figures have come to light during the course of a judgement passed by a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court, comprising Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Mridul Kumar Kalita, in the process of dismissing a writ petition related to the expulsion of a declared foreigner on November 10, the High Court has also described the situation as “a very grim picture”. The exact words that the Division Bench reportedly used were: “It shows a very grim picture when it comes to the expulsion of foreigners and declared foreign nationals in the State of Assam.” In the particular case, the petitioner was one Hamida Begum of Charaideo district in upper Assam, who was declared an illegal foreigner in December 2018 by the Foreigners Tribunal. She first challenged the Tribunal’s decision in the Gauhati High Court, but her petition was dismissed in October 2020. She then approached the Supreme Court. But even as the apex court rejected her petition in November 2025, she submitted a review petition, which was also dismissed by the apex court in March 2026. This particular woman, who was lodged in the Goalpara Detention Camp, was released on bail following a Supreme Court order but was arrested again, following which she approached the High Court, claiming that she was not an illegal migrant. The High Court order has mentioned that she was a declared foreign national who had exhausted all available legal remedies after unsuccessfully challenging the Foreigners Tribunal’s opinion before the HC and the SC and that the government was now contemplating her expulsion from the country. Hamida Begum is only one such example. There are lakhs of them walking freely across Assam, with the government failing to take appropriate action. And they are all a threat to the nation.