Mission Basundhara 3.0: A path to landrights and sustainable development in Assam

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com)

The launch of Mission Basundhara 3.0 on Sunday marks a significant step forward in Assam’s pursuit of securing land rights for the indigenous people of the state. Building on the previous two phases of this ambitious project, the third edition not only aims to provide rightful ownership to the landless but also seeks to streamline the digitisation of various land-related services for public benefit. The digitisation of these services promises to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability within the system, moving towards a frictionless, user-friendly experience for the masses. However, the transition to a truly effective digital governance system remains fraught with challenges, necessitating a thorough overhaul of the existing operational processes.

Despite the emphasis on online services designed to eliminate the need for physical visits to government offices, users often still find themselves visiting these offices in person to “follow up” on the status of their applications. This reveals a major flaw in the current implementation of the system. The very essence of digital services is to reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies by allowing citizens to interact with governance systems without having to personally engage with officials, a feature that has yet to be fully realised in Assam’s context. If not addressed, this undermines the core purpose of Mission Basundhara 3.0, turning what could have been a progressive initiative into another layer of red tape.

Closing the Gap Between

Policy and Practice

The disconnect between the policy vision of seamless online governance and its practical execution underscores a wider issue within the governance structure of the state. A pervasive gap between the government’s digital aspirations and the realities of service delivery continues to hamper the efficacy of land reforms. While the introduction of digital platforms has the potential to fast-track administrative processes, it cannot succeed without sufficient on-ground support, adequate training for officials, and a customer-centric approach. Furthermore, time-bound delivery of services is essential if the system is to gain the trust and confidence of the people.

Mission Basundhara 3.0 must, therefore, place a stronger emphasis on ensuring that government departments meet the service standards they commit to. Digitisation is only as effective as the efficiency and accountability of the human systems that underpin it. Without a proactive effort to improve the responsiveness of government departments and ensure that officials embrace these changes, the very objectives of Mission Basundhara — reducing corruption, increasing transparency, and making services accessible to the most vulnerable—will remain unfulfilled.

Land Rights for the Indigenous: Addressing Longstanding Injustices

One of the core objectives of Mission Basundhara 3.0 is the protection and establishment of land rights for the indigenous people of Assam. Over the years, Assam has witnessed the marginalisation of its indigenous communities, particularly in matters related to land ownership. With large segments of the indigenous population landless and disenfranchised, it is crucial that this mission provides not only temporary relief but long-term security and empowerment through land ownership.

The Assam State government’s recent policies granting land rights to indigenous landless families are undoubtedly a positive step. These efforts must, however, be carefully monitored and continuously refined. Loopholes in existing land laws, rampant corruption within government departments, and a historical failure to enforce rules in tribal belts and blocks have allowed widespread illegalities to flourish. This includes the unauthorised transfer of tribal land to non-tribals and the large-scale conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes. The need for stricter implementation of land-related regulations, particularly in relation to safeguarding the land of indigenous communities, cannot be overstated. A robust and vigilant framework must be put in place to ensure that these policies genuinely benefit those who need them most.

Environmental Considerations: Balancing Development and Conservation

Land policy in Assam must not only secure the rights of the landless but also address another major concern—the widespread encroachment on forest and government land. The encroachment of government land, particularly forest areas, has become a significant issue in the state, often driven by both economic necessity and opportunistic greed. Natural disasters such as floods and erosion have compelled many landless individuals and families to settle on government land. At the same time, lax regulations and ineffective oversight have allowed landowners to encroach on vast swathes of Assam’s forestland with impunity.

Mission Basundhara 3.0 must, therefore, adopt a holistic approach to land policy, one that recognises the competing demands of development and environmental conservation. Distributing land pattas (titles) to beneficiaries must be done with great care, ensuring that only those genuinely in need benefit from the program and that landgrabbers do not exploit the system. At the same time, efforts must be redoubled to reclaim encroached forest land and restore it to its natural state.

Governance efforts in land policy must strike a delicate balance: while it is crucial to meet the legitimate land needs of the indigenous population, it is equally vital to protect Assam’s ecological resources, which have been compromised by years of neglect and mismanagement. The long-term success of Mission Basundhara 3.0 hinges on the state government’s ability to walk this tightrope, addressing both the human and environmental elements of land governance.

Beyond Land Rights: Building

a Sustainable Future

While securing land rights for the indigenous population is a critical aspect of Mission Basundhara, the mission’s long-term impact will depend on its ability to empower landowners with opportunities beyond mere ownership. Land ownership should be viewed as a stepping stone towards sustainable development, particularly in rural areas. Programs that integrate land rights with livelihood support—such as agricultural training, market access for farmers, and financial literacy programs — will be crucial in ensuring that the landless population can leverage their new assets to build sustainable futures for themselves and their families.

Additionally, addressing the deep-rooted corruption that has historically plagued land departments will be vital to the success of the mission. The state government must invest in anti-corruption measures, such as stringent oversight mechanisms, independent audits of land transactions, and a transparent reporting system for complaints and grievances. These steps will help ensure that the objectives of Mission Basundhara are met without falling prey to the same inefficiencies and malpractices that have historically undermined land governance in Assam.

The Road Ahead

for Viksit Bharat

Mission Basundhara 3.0 represents a landmark effort in addressing Assam’s long-standing issues related to land ownership, particularly for its indigenous communities. However, for this initiative to truly fulfil its potential, it must go beyond the mere digitisation of services. The government must work to improve the practical implementation of these services, ensure time-bound delivery, and eliminate the remaining bureaucratic hurdles that continue to frustrate citizens.

Furthermore, land rights must be granted with the understanding that they are not an end in themselves but a means to sustainable development. In this regard, the state government must carefully balance the needs of its landless population with the imperative to preserve Assam’s natural environment, which has been endangered by decades of unchecked encroachment.

Ultimately, the success of Mission Basundhara 3.0 will depend on the government’s ability to implement these reforms with integrity, transparency, and a commitment to the long-term welfare of Assam’s people. Only then can this ambitious initiative truly transform land governance and contribute meaningfully to the larger vision of Viksit Bharat—a developed India by 2047.