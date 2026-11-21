Nihar Ranjan Bhuyan

(bhuyannihar0020@gmail.com)

Assam’s land governance story has, over the past five years, become one of the more closely watched administrative experiments in the country. What began in 2021 as an ambitious attempt to formalise land ownership for the state’s landless and undocumented residents has, through successive phases, evolved into arguably the most consequential land reform programme in the state’s post-independence history. With the announcement that Mission Basundhara 4.0 will be launched on 25 December 2026, chosen deliberately to coincide with National Good Governance Day, the government is signalling that this is not a one-time political gesture but a sustained institutional commitment. The fourth phase deserves attention not just for its scale, but for the quality of governance it represents.

A track record worth building on

Any assessment of Basundhara 4.0 has to begin with what came before it. Since the mission’s inception, more than 3.56 lakh families across Assam have secured formal land ownership, and over 4.53 lakh bighas of land have been settled through the programme. These are not abstract statistics. Each Patta represents a household that has moved from informal, precarious occupancy, often the legacy of decades of unresolved settlement claims, into the formal economy of property rights. A family with a registered Patta can use its land as collateral, pass it on with legal certainty to the next generation, and access government schemes that require proof of residency. The state’s own data point to Basundhara 3.0 alone distributing land Pattas to over one lakh beneficiaries in a single phase, with district-level drives such as the one at Deuri Beel in Dhemaji reaching tens of thousands of families in one sitting. That Basundhara 4.0 arrives on the back of this momentum, rather than as a standalone initiative, is itself a point in its favour: it suggests continuity of political will and administrative learning across phases rather than a scheme reinvented from scratch each time.

What sets 4.0 apart

The fourth phase is structured around three coordinated initiatives like Project Jorip, Project MATI, and Project ASOM, which together aim to build a unified digital land governance system for the state. This is a meaningful shift in ambition. Where earlier phases focused primarily on the distribution of Pattas to landless and indigenous families, Basundhara 4.0 is oriented toward the harder, less visible work of modernising the underlying land records infrastructure itself, survey accuracy, mapping, and digitisation, so that the gains of the earlier phases are not eroded by outdated or disputed records down the line. Two features of the new phase stand out as genuinely progressive additions to Assam’s land policy architecture.

A digital survey of the char areas,the riverine char lands of the Brahmaputra have historically been among the most administratively neglected parts of the state, shifting, seasonally submerged, and difficult to map through conventional cadastral methods, which has left generations of char-dwelling families without secure title to the land they cultivate and live on. Bringing digital survey technology to these areas is a recognition that formal land rights should not stop at the edge of the state’s most difficult terrain. For communities that have effectively been invisible to the land records system for decades, this is a substantial and overdue step toward inclusion.

Targeted provisions for specific indigenous and ethnic communities, Basundhara 4.0 carves out special provisions for the Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, and Koch Rajbongshi communities, as well as indigenous groups of the Barak Valley. This is a notable evolution from a broad, one-size-fits-all approach to land settlement toward one that is sensitive to the specific historical and administrative circumstances of individual communities, many of whom have distinct customary land-use patterns or long-pending recognition claims that a generic settlement process would not adequately address. Addressing the resolution of forest village land issues, which earlier phases had explicitly deferred to the fourth and fifth phases of the mission, also reflects a government following through on commitments made years in advance rather than allowing them to lapse.The nine land related services to be provided through Basundhara portal-Mutation by right of inheritance, Mutation after deed registration, Partition for undisputed cases,Conversion from Annual Patta to Periodic Patta, Reclassification of agricultural land to non-agricultural land less than 1 bigha, striking out of name from Patta, Allotment certificate to Periodic Patta, Legacy Data Updatingand Mobile Number Updating.

The governance

Beyond the direct beneficiaries, Mission Basundhara has quietly reshaped how Assam’s citizens interact with the revenue administration. The shift toward the Sewa Setu portal for applications and status tracking, alongside tools like the Revenue Department’s Digidoc directory launched during the third phase, has reduced the need for repeated visits to circle offices and has made land-related services more transparent and auditable. This digital-first orientation, now being extended and consolidated under Basundhara 4.0’s unified governance system, has broader implications for the state’s ease of doing business and its ability to plan infrastructure and industrial projects on land with clean, verifiable title, an underrated but critical enabler of investment in a state working hard to attract it.

A validated land Patta does more than confer ownership; it becomes a document of residency and identity that families can use to access other welfare schemes, from pension programmes to income-support schemes like Orunodoi, that require proof of settled status. In a state where questions of residency and documentation carry significant political and social weight, a transparent, rules-based mechanism for regularising genuine long-term occupants, as opposed to leave such questions to ad hoc or contested processes, has a stabilising effect on both administration and social relations.