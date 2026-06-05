Mission Senehjori: Turning Assam’s golden thread into a golden opportunity

Dipen Gogoi

(gogoidipen3686@gmail.com)

Assam has never lacked pride in Muga silk. It adorns ceremonial occasions, features prominently in cultural celebrations and remains one of the most enduring symbols of Assamese identity. Yet for all the admiration it commands, a troubling question has lingered for decades: why has a product that enjoys global recognition and exists nowhere else in the world failed to become a major driver of economic prosperity in the state that produces it?

The answer lies in a contradiction that Assam can no longer afford to ignore. While Muga silk has been celebrated as a cultural treasure, it has rarely received the sustained economic attention necessary to unlock its full potential. The launch of Mission Senehjori, a Rs 411-crore initiative aimed at benefiting more than 2.5 lakh weavers, rearers and entrepreneurs, therefore comes at a crucial moment. More than a development scheme, it offers an opportunity to redefine how Assam views one of its most valuable traditional assets.

Muga silk is not merely a textile. It is a living legacy woven through the history, culture and economy of Assam. Its distinctive golden sheen and exceptional durability have earned it a unique place in global markets. Generations of Assamese families have built their livelihoods around sericulture and weaving, creating a rich ecosystem of traditional knowledge and craftsmanship. In villages and weaving centres across the state, particularly in places such as Sualkuchi, Muga silk has long served as both a source of income and a marker of cultural identity.

Yet the economic story of Muga silk has often been one of missed opportunities. Despite its prestige, the sector has struggled with persistent challenges. The cultivation of Som and Soalu host plants has declined in many areas. Disease outbreaks continue to affect silkworm rearing. Production remains fragmented, infrastructure inadequate and market access limited. Climate change has further complicated matters by disrupting traditional rearing cycles and increasing uncertainty for producers.

Over the years, governments have introduced various programmes to support the sector. While these initiatives have delivered some benefits, they have generally failed to address the deeper structural issues that hinder growth. As a result, many rearers and weavers continue to operate on modest margins, while younger generations increasingly look elsewhere for employment. This gradual disengagement poses perhaps the greatest long-term threat to the industry. Traditional skills accumulated over centuries cannot be replaced overnight once they disappear.

Against this backdrop, Mission Senehjori has generated considerable optimism. The proposal to establish modern reeling units in Jorhat, Sivasagar, Sualkuchi, Majuli and Lakhimpur, along with a dedicated Muga-spun silk unit in Dhemaji, reflects an effort to strengthen the sector from the ground up. Such investments can improve productivity, reduce inefficiencies and promote value addition within the state.

The economic implications extend far beyond the silk industry itself. Assam has traditionally relied on sectors such as tea, oil and agriculture to drive growth. While these industries remain important, they alone cannot meet the aspirations of a rapidly changing economy. The state needs new avenues of growth that generate employment, encourage entrepreneurship and distribute benefits across rural communities. Muga silk has the potential to fulfil all three objectives.

Unlike extractive industries that depend on finite natural resources, the silk sector is built on human skill, knowledge and creativity. Its strength lies in the hands of rearers, artisans and weavers. This makes it particularly relevant in an era when sustainable and knowledge-based industries are gaining prominence worldwide. Every stage of the Muga value chain—from host-plant cultivation and cocoon production to weaving and marketing—creates employment opportunities and supports local economies.

The sector also has significant social importance. Women have long been the backbone of Assam’s weaving tradition. Strengthening the Muga ecosystem can enhance women’s economic participation, increase household incomes and contribute to broader goals of inclusive development. In many rural areas, weaving remains an important supplementary source of livelihood. With better infrastructure and stronger market connections, it can become a far more reliable and rewarding occupation.

However, success will require more than financial investment. The mission must be accompanied by scientific innovation, effective implementation and long-term planning. Research institutions need to develop climate-resilient practices and improved disease-management systems. Farmers and rearers must have access to modern techniques and timely support services. Equally important is the need to encourage young people to see the sector as a viable and profitable career path rather than a relic of the past.

Marketing and branding deserve equal attention. Although Muga silk enjoys a GI tag, its presence in global luxury markets remains limited. As demand for sustainable and handcrafted products continues to rise, Assam has an opportunity to position Muga silk as a premium international brand. This will require quality assurance, authenticity certification and strategic promotion through digital and conventional channels.

There is also scope to integrate the sector with tourism. Visitors increasingly seek authentic cultural experiences, and Assam’s weaving traditions offer a compelling story. Textile tourism can create additional income streams while preserving traditional knowledge and enhancing awareness of the state’s cultural heritage. Ultimately, we should not judge Mission Senehjori by its budget size or the number of projects it launches. Its success will depend on whether it improves livelihoods, attracts young entrepreneurs, strengthens rural economies and enables Assam to capture a greater share of the value generated by its unique silk.

For too long, Assam has showcased Muga silk as a symbol of its past. Mission Senehjori presents an opportunity to make it a pillar of the future. The world already recognises the brilliance of Assam’s golden thread. The challenge now is to weave that brilliance into a story of economic transformation. If the mission succeeds, it will prove that the state’s greatest strengths are not merely inherited from history but can also shape the prosperity of generations yet to come.