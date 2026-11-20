Bibhash Deva Nath

(bibhashdevanath@gmail.com)

Every year, Assam faces a terrible crisis regarding road accidents, demanding urgent, systematic, and sustained intervention from all stakeholders involved.

Road safety remains a critical public health and socio-economic challenge in the state of Assam. Situated as the gateway to the northeastern region, Assam experiences heavy vehicular movement, rapid urbanisation and a continuous expansion of its national and state highway networks. Unfortunately, this infrastructure growth has been accompanied by a steep escalation in road traffic crashes. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) data, Assam consistently reports thousands of road accidents annually, resulting in thousands of preventable fatalities and severe injuries. These tragic losses destabilise families economically and place an enormous burden on the state's social infrastructure. To mitigate this escalating crisis, policymakers, law enforcement agencies, and citizens must come forward to implement a comprehensive and collaborative set of efficient solutions.

One of the most primary drivers of road accidents in Assam is poor adherence to traffic regulations, prominently overspeeding and reckless driving. While the state transport department has made strides in deploying Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and speed radar guns along major corridors like the Guwahati bypass and parts of National Highway 27, enforcement remains patchy in rural and semi-urban districts or areas. To mitigate the situation, the Assam Police and the state transport authority must jointly scale up intelligent traffic management systems (ITMS) across all high-risk areas or zones. Automated e-challan generation should be implemented universally to reduce human discretion and bribery. Furthermore, authorities must enforce stricter penalties for repeat traffic offenders. Suspending driving licences for offences like jumping red lights, dangerous overtaking, and driving without a seatbelt or helmet will act as a stronger deterrent than mere financial fines.

Another critical factor contributing to fatalities is the widespread non-compliance regarding protective gear. Despite statutory mandates under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, a significant percentage of two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers across Assam ride without Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmets. Similarly, seatbelt usage among car occupants in rural areas is abysmally low. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) must launch aggressive, continuous grassroots awareness campaigns in vernacular languages. Collaborating with educational institutions to introduce road safety modules in school curricula can instill responsible traffic habits in the younger generation. Also, community policing models should be set up so that local youth clubs and civil society groups can run safety drives and distribute reflective stickers to slow-moving rural vehicles like tractors and handcarts, which often get hit from behind when visibility is low.

Infrastructure engineering defects also play a major role in the state's high accident rates. Assam's unique geographical terrain, prone to heavy monsoon rains, annual floods and riverine erosion, causes severe degradation of road surfaces. Potholes, unpaved shoulders, sudden un-signposted speed breakers and lack of adequate median dividers transform many state highways into death traps. The Public Works Department (PWD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) must adopt proactive road safety audits. Instead of repairing roads reactively after accidents occur, engineering authorities should routinely inspect black spots-locations identified by police as having a high concentration of crashes. Installing proper signage, solar-powered blinking lights at sharp curves, high-mast lighting at rural intersections and crash barriers along steep embankments can drastically reduce the severity of accidents. Moreover, proper drainage systems must be engineered alongside roads to prevent waterlogging, which often causes vehicles to skid during the heavy monsoon season.

Post-crash management in Assam suffers from critical time delays, often converting survivable injuries into fatalities due to the absence of prompt medical intervention. The "Golden Hour", which means the first sixty minutes after a traumatic injury, is really crucial for saving a victim's life. In many remote areas of Assam, specialized trauma care facilities are situated hours away from accident sites, and the state-run emergency ambulance service (108) faces challenges navigating congested traffic and rough terrain. To bridge this gap, the state government must establish well-equipped trauma care units at all district hospitals along major national highways. Furthermore, the operationalisation of the Good Samaritan law in Assam requires greater public awareness. Ordinary citizens are often hesitant to assist crash victims due to fear of police harassment or legal entanglements. The state police must publicly reassure citizens that Good Samaritans who take victims to hospitals will not be detained or questioned aggressively. Training local shopkeepers, tea stall owners and highway dhabas staff in basic first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can create a decentralized network of immediate responders who can stabilise victims before professional medical help arrives.

Addressing the menace of driving under the influence of alcohol or substances is another urgent requirement for Assam's traffic authorities. Traditional brew consumption frequently impairs drivers during evening and night hours on rural and urban roads alike. Breathalyser tests must be conducted rigorously and randomly, not just during festive seasons like Bihu, but on a routine nightly basis across all district headquarters. Heavy commercial vehicle drivers, including interstate truck drivers, must undergo mandatory substance abuse screening at toll plazas and transit hubs. Transport companies that hire drivers with a history of drug abuse or reckless driving should be held legally responsible. This will create a culture of safety in the logistics and public transportation industries. The health of licensed drivers should be periodically examined to determine whether they are fit to drive a public vehicle carrying innocent passengers.

Effective governance of road safety requires reliable, digitised data collection and analysis. For a long time, accident reporting in Assam was hindered by manual paperwork and under-reporting of minor crashes. The integration of the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) project, initiated by the central government, must be fully maximised by the Assam Police and transport department. By feeding real-time accident data into a centralised portal, authorities can scientifically analyse the exact causes, peak times, vehicle types, and demographic profiles associated with crashes in specific zones. This data-driven approach will enable the state road safety authorities to allocate resources efficiently, deploying highway patrol vehicles specifically to high-risk zones during peak accident hours.

Finally, resolving Assam's road accident crisis demands unwavering political will, strict law enforcement, better infrastructure as well as efficient infrastructure, and active citizen participation.

(The author is a renowned civil engineer trained in road safety engineering.)