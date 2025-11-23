Modi at 20th G20 summit: Championing global south, sustainability & inclusive development

The summit serves as a platform where India not only safeguards its national interests but also articulates a vision for a global future that is just, sustainable, and inclusive, reinforcing the centrality of developing nations in shaping policies that will determine the trajectory of the twenty-first century – Heramba Nath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Johannesburg for the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit represents a significant milestone in India’s engagement with the global order, particularly at a time when the world grapples with complex geopolitical shifts, economic uncertainties, and environmental challenges. Hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the summit is convened under the theme of “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”, reflecting an ambition to foster inclusive growth, collective responsibility, and equitable development among both advanced and emerging economies. The choice of South Africa as the host country underscores the growing influence of the Global South in global policymaking and highlights a conscious effort to diversify perspectives in international decision-making forums historically dominated by Western nations.

This summit assumes added importance as it coincides with a phase of tension between the United States and South Africa, creating a nuanced backdrop to the deliberations. Reports indicate that South Africa had received notice from the US suggesting a possible alteration in its participation, a claim that the White House subsequently denied. This apparent contradiction introduces an element of diplomatic uncertainty, illustrating the delicate balance of interests that countries must navigate in multilateral forums. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Modi’s presence signals India’s consistent commitment to engaging with a wide spectrum of global actors, emphasizing dialogue, cooperation, and pragmatic diplomacy as tools to manage challenges and advance common goals.

India’s engagement at Johannesburg is shaped by multiple layers of strategic, economic, and developmental considerations. The nation seeks to strengthen its ties with African countries, both bilaterally and through multilateral mechanisms, emphasising trade, investment, and technological cooperation. Africa, with its young population, abundant natural resources, and untapped potential, presents opportunities that resonate with India’s vision of mutual growth and shared prosperity. Prime Minister Modi is expected to pursue dialogues centred on green energy, digital infrastructure, capacity building, and inclusive economic growth, reflecting India’s ambition to position itself as a constructive partner in shaping Africa’s developmental trajectory.

The inclusion of the African Union in the G20, marking a historic expansion of membership, is emblematic of the evolving dynamics of global governance. For decades, the G20 was dominated by advanced economies, and although emerging nations had a voice, the formal incorporation of a continental body like the African Union signals recognition of the continent’s rising economic and geopolitical significance. For India, this development provides an opportunity to reinforce the narrative of the Global South, advocating for policy frameworks that address systemic inequalities, encourage sustainable development, and amplify the perspectives of nations that have often remained peripheral to global decision-making. Modi’s role is, therefore, not merely that of a participant but also that of a bridge-builder, articulating the aspirations of developing countries while engaging constructively with advanced economies to seek common ground on pressing issues.

Economic discussions at the summit are expected to cover a broad spectrum of topics, including trade facilitation, global financial stability, and investment in sustainable development. India has consistently highlighted the need for reforms in global financial institutions, arguing that they must better reflect contemporary economic realities and the needs of emerging economies. As the world faces uneven recovery post-pandemic, inflationary pressures, and rising debt vulnerabilities, India’s advocacy for equity-driven frameworks is especially pertinent. By engaging actively in these conversations, Modi underscores India’s commitment to shaping policies that balance the imperatives of growth, sustainability, and fairness, while seeking practical solutions to complex economic challenges.

Climate action and environmental sustainability are central to the agenda of the Johannesburg summit. India has emerged as a global advocate for renewable energy, clean technology, and climate finance mechanisms that support developing nations in their transition to low-carbon economies. Modi’s participation provides an opportunity to reinforce India’s initiatives, such as the International Solar Alliance, and highlight efforts in solar energy, green hydrogen, and sustainable agriculture. In addition, the summit’s African context offers a platform to explore collaborative approaches to address deforestation, water scarcity, and climate adaptation, emphasising the shared vulnerabilities of nations across continents and the need for collective action.

Health security remains a critical dimension of global governance, underscored by the ongoing lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic. India’s role as the “pharmacy of the world” is internationally recognised, and its engagement at the G20 includes advocating for equitable access to vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare technologies. Modi’s interactions in Johannesburg are expected to highlight India’s experience in mass vaccination campaigns, public health capacity building, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, reinforcing the principle that health security is inseparable from broader developmental objectives. By linking health, economic resilience, and social welfare, India presents a holistic vision of global cooperation that integrates immediate humanitarian concerns with long-term strategic planning.

The Johannesburg summit also functions as a venue for dialogue on the digital economy, technological innovation, and governance of emerging technologies. India, with its rapidly growing digital infrastructure, burgeoning start-up ecosystem, and global IT capabilities, is positioned to contribute substantively to conversations on digital inclusivity, cybersecurity, and equitable access to technology. Modi’s engagement is likely to emphasise the importance of bridging digital divides, fostering innovation in emerging markets, and creating regulatory frameworks that ensure technology serves the broader objectives of human development, economic empowerment, and social cohesion.

Diplomatic dynamics at the summit are further complicated by the intersection of major power interests. The US-South Africa tensions, along with other geopolitical considerations, create a setting where nuanced diplomacy is essential. India’s balanced approach—maintaining strategic autonomy while actively engaging with multiple stakeholders—demonstrates its ability to navigate complex international landscapes. Modi’s interactions are expected to emphasise consensus-building, mutual respect, and practical solutions over ideological confrontation, reflecting India’s longstanding principle of promoting dialogue and cooperation as a means to address global challenges.

Trade and investment facilitation are also expected to be focal points. With global supply chains undergoing restructuring, India’s position as both a consumer and producer in international markets enables it to advocate for fair trade practices, investment promotion, and economic resilience. Modi’s engagement with African leaders and with other G20 partners is likely to focus on strengthening bilateral and multilateral trade linkages, exploring avenues for infrastructure development, and fostering partnerships that create sustainable employment opportunities and support inclusive growth.

Beyond immediate economic and diplomatic priorities, the Johannesburg summit allows India to assert leadership on issues of global governance reform. India has long championed the need for greater representation of emerging economies in institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the United Nations. Modi’s engagement underscores India’s commitment to advocating reforms that enhance equity, accountability, and effectiveness in global governance structures. By articulating the concerns and aspirations of developing countries, India positions itself as a mediator between the Global South and traditional centres of power, promoting frameworks that are inclusive, forward-looking, and responsive to contemporary challenges.

The summit is also an opportunity to explore development finance innovations. As developing countries confront rising debt burdens, infrastructure deficits, and social investment needs, India has the potential to advocate for financing mechanisms that are flexible, transparent, and responsive to local priorities. Modi’s participation may include discussions on blended finance, public-private partnerships, and regional development funds that strengthen economic resilience, particularly in Africa and other emerging regions.

Energy security and sustainability are additional dimensions of India’s agenda at Johannesburg. With the global energy landscape undergoing rapid transformation, India’s emphasis on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and regional energy cooperation aligns with the summit’s broader objectives of sustainable growth. Modi’s engagement reflects India’s dual approach: addressing domestic energy needs while contributing to global energy transitions, ensuring that emerging economies are not left behind in the pursuit of low-carbon pathways.

In the broader geopolitical context, the Johannesburg summit represents a forum where India can balance its interests vis-à-vis major powers while reinforcing South-South cooperation. By promoting inclusive dialogue, shared responsibility, and equitable development, India seeks to carve a role that is both principled and pragmatic, leveraging its economic, technological, and diplomatic capabilities to foster outcomes that benefit a wide spectrum of countries. Modi’s participation exemplifies India’s approach of strategic engagement that prioritises collaboration over confrontation and long-term development over short-term gains.

Cultural diplomacy, often understated in such gatherings, also plays a role in shaping perceptions and building bridges. India’s rich heritage, shared historical experiences with African nations, and contemporary cultural outreach contribute to soft power, complementing economic and strategic engagement. Modi’s presence in Johannesburg provides opportunities for fostering cultural exchange, highlighting India’s contributions to global knowledge, arts, and science, and reinforcing people-to-people connections that underpin sustainable diplomatic relationships.

In essence, Prime Minister Modi’s engagement at the 20th G20 Summit in Johannesburg is a multidimensional endeavour. It combines economic strategy, climate action, health security, technological innovation, diplomatic finesse, and cultural outreach, reflecting India’s comprehensive vision for global cooperation. The summit occurs at a time of unprecedented global challenges—geopolitical tension, climate crises, economic disparity, and technological transformation—necessitating leadership that is both empathetic and pragmatic. India’s active participation signals a commitment to shaping global agendas in a manner that is inclusive, equitable, and responsive to the aspirations of developing nations.

With the African Union now formally included in the G20, the summit also heralds a shift towards broader representation and acknowledgement of historically under-represented regions. For India, this provides a unique platform to amplify the voices of the Global South, advocate for systemic reforms, and contribute to building consensus on policies that balance growth, sustainability, and equity. Modi’s presence in Johannesburg reinforces India’s image as a responsible, proactive, and collaborative global actor, capable of bridging divides and contributing to solutions that are pragmatic, forward-looking, and universally beneficial.

The Johannesburg summit is more than a forum for high-level discussions; it is a reflection of the evolving global order where emerging economies are asserting their relevance, and collective action is becoming increasingly necessary to tackle shared challenges. India’s participation exemplifies the ability to engage constructively, articulate nuanced positions, and influence outcomes in ways that are both principled and pragmatic. Prime Minister Modi’s diplomatic engagements, policy advocacy, and strategic interventions at the summit contribute not only to India’s national interests but also to the broader pursuit of global equity, sustainable development, and cooperative governance.

Through engagement on economic, environmental, technological, and diplomatic fronts, Modi positions India as a leader capable of bridging diverse perspectives, fostering South-South cooperation, and ensuring that the agenda of developing nations is central to global decision-making. The Johannesburg summit, therefore, becomes a stage where India projects its vision for a world that is equitable, sustainable, and resilient—a world where the principles of solidarity, equality, and sustainability are not mere slogans but actionable imperatives shaping policies and outcomes. Modi’s participation signals that India is not only a stakeholder but also a shaper of the emerging global narrative, reflecting the aspirations of millions in the Global South and contributing constructively to international discourse on the future of global governance.

The significance of this summit extends beyond immediate political or economic gains. It represents an opportunity for India to consolidate partnerships, influence global norms, and demonstrate leadership that is rooted in shared responsibility, mutual respect, and forward-looking policy. By navigating complex diplomatic terrain, addressing pressing global challenges, and championing the concerns of developing nations, India’s role at Johannesburg exemplifies a vision of global leadership that is inclusive, pragmatic, and principled. Modi’s presence, therefore, is not merely a participation in routine diplomacy; it is an assertion of India’s stature, its capacity for strategic influence, and its commitment to shaping a global order that is equitable, sustainable, and reflective of the aspirations of nations across continents.

The 20th G20 Summit in Johannesburg thus stands as a testament to the transformative potential of inclusive multilateralism. It highlights the importance of engagement, dialogue, and collective responsibility in addressing the intertwined challenges of today’s world. India’s active participation under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership signals a steadfast commitment to multilateral cooperation, equity-driven development, and proactive diplomacy. The summit serves as a platform where India not only safeguards its national interests but also articulates a vision for a global future that is just, sustainable, and inclusive, reinforcing the centrality of developing nations in shaping policies that will determine the trajectory of the twenty-first century.

(The author can be reached at herambanath2222@gmail.com.)