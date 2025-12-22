Modi’s Assam Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Assam, which concluded on Sunday, not only gave another big push to the pace of economic development of the state but also underscored the BJP-led government’s significant focus on accelerating the overall pace of development of the Northeast region. His visit was particularly marked by four things – the inauguration of a new terminal of the Guwahati airport, laying the foundation stone of a new fertilizer plant at Namrup, interacting with a select group of students on the Brahmaputra, and a visit to the newly opened martyrs’ memorial of the Assam movement in Guwahati. The inauguration of the state-of-the-art new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport – a project worth Rs 4,000 crore – with a design theme of ‘Bamboo Orchids’ reflecting local biodiversity, marks a major leap in the region’s aviation infrastructure. Designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers per annum, the new terminal, when fully operational, is likely to elevate the rank of the Guwahati airport from its present status of being the tenth busiest airport in the country. The unveiling of an 80-foot statue of Gopinath Bordoloi at the airport premises, on the other hand, reminds us of the role of Assam’s first chief minister in saving the region from being merged with Pakistan during the time of independence. Laying the foundation for a new, large-scale ammonia-urea fertilizer plant at Namrup in upper Assam with an investment of Rs 10,600 crore, on the other hand, marks a new chapter in the industrial development of the region as a whole. Set up with a completion target of 48 months, the new Namrup plant also aims at boosting self-sufficiency in fertilizer production for the region. The Prime Minister’s visit to the Swahid Smarak Udyan, a park recently opened to pay respect to the 860 martyrs of the anti-infiltration movement of Assam (1979-85), on the other hand, has touched the heart of every Assamese, apart from once again reminding the nation that the state has been facing a dangerous demographic invasion. The most significant component of the Prime Minister’s latest visit to Assam, however, is his interaction with 25 selected meritorious students from different districts about exam stress, self-discipline, and motivation. The Prime Minister, through this session, in fact, made a very significant human resource investment for the future, not just of Assam, but of the entire nation. Looking at the several recent trips made by Prime Minister Modi to the Northeast, it can be surmised that these have consistently been marked by the launch of substantial infrastructure and industrial projects, aiming to transform the state’s connectivity, economy, and cultural recognition.