Modi's Manipur Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur, the first since the Northeastern state suffered from several months of violence, has evoked mixed responses. It was on May 3, 2023, that violence broke out in Manipur on a massive scale over certain tribal communities' opposition to the Meiteis demanding Scheduled Tribe status. Since then, Manipur went out of control for several months, with conservative reports putting the number of deaths around 250 and the number of displaced persons at around 70,000. What was most interesting is that though the Northeast has remained at the top of the agenda of the present BJP-led regime headed by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister somehow remained aloof from the Manipur scenario, so much so that he did not even make a trip to the strife-torn state. Even on Saturday, though he landed in Imphal, the venue chosen for a public rally which he addressed was Churachandpur, which is essentially in the tribal heartland of the state, away from the Meiteis. What was interesting is that since Modi's helicopter could not take off from Imphal for Churachandpur due to inclement weather, the Prime Minister had to take a 90-minute drive along the historic highway, which has a lot of World War II memories. This reminds me of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee having to take a bumpy ride from Dimapur to Kohima way back in 2003 when bad weather prevented his helicopter from taking to the sky. Though Modi refrained from making any major announcement during his brief visit to Manipur, he did issue an appeal to various ethnic groups in the state to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the state. He also appealed to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children's future. Modi also said that the Government of India stands with the people of Manipur. He also inaugurated projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal and laid foundation stones for additional projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur, working to a total of Rs 8,500 crore. Modi interacted with displaced communities and reiterated the Central Government's commitment to peace talks and inclusive growth amid ongoing tensions in the state. Projects unveiled include the Manipur Urban Road Project (over Rs 3,600 crore), an Infotech Development initiative (Rs 500 crore), a new police headquarters, and an all-women's market, aimed at boosting connectivity, employment, and governance.