Monkey Lessons

A combined team of Assam forest officials and hon’ble MLAs will soon leave for Himachal Pradesh to learn some tricks about how to tackle the monkey menace in the state. This information highlights that in a world where humans experience constant stress, endure traffic jams, and worry about Wi-Fi speeds, our evolutionary relatives observe from the trees, completely perplexed. It turns out that monkeys have mastered the art of living, while Homo sapiens have merely mastered the art of overcomplicating it. First, consider the corporate ladder. Humans spend decades climbing it, only to realize the view from the top is just an air-conditioned cubicle and a higher blood pressure reading. Monkeys, conversely, understand how ladders actually work. They climb a branch, grab a fruit, and immediately descend to take a nap. There are no performance reviews in the canopy. No monkey has ever had to “circle back” or “synergise” with a silverback gorilla to optimise banana consumption. They see food, and they eat it. They see a rival, and they throw something at them. It is transparent, efficient communication that HR departments can only dream of. Furthermore, monkeys possess a superior grasp of financial literacy. They operate on a strict zero-dollar economy. They have bypassed inflation, crypto scams, and property taxes entirely. While human beings at all levels work under stress to make so many ends meet, a monkey claims an entire ancient rainforest canopy for the grand total of zero dollars. If they dislike their neighbours, they simply swing to another tree. No selling or buying an apartment. No paperwork. Ultimately, monkeys remind us that true happiness is simple. It is found in a sunlit patch of grass, a perfectly ripe snack, and the absolute freedom to scratch oneself whenever—and wherever—the urge strikes, without facing social ostracism. Perhaps it is time to stop worrying and start living by learning the ultimate primate lesson: drop the smartphone, pick up a banana, and just hang out.