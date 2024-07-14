More than 70% of Dalits have availed of benefits of CAA

Er. Rajesh Pathak

In Banaras Hindu University (BHU), poor upper-caste Hindus, backward castes, and SC/STs could avail of the reservation benefits provided in the constitution, but not in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). AMU hadn’t been a minority institution once. The land where it stands today was notably offered by Hindu Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, and Maharaja Vijaynagar, Maharaja Patiyala, and Nawabs donated money. Due to its all-weather bond of affection with Muslims, the Congress government changed the Act in 1981 and said that its existence is predominantly for the education of Muslims.

In 2005, the matter went to the High Court, which ruled it to be a violation of the law. Then the Congress took recourse to the Division Bench, where it could get no relief. Now, the matter is before the Supreme Court. The hearing is over, and the judgement is reserved. And the senior advocates of ‘Secular’ moorings still want the deprived Hindu students to get justice.

In 2019, the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) was passed, which offered great relief to Bengal’s SC/STs like Namoshudras, Matuas, and others who were made to flee Bangladesh in face of Jihad-led terror. They notably once stayed back in Bangladesh under the assurance of their Dalit leader and the then Law Minister, Jogendranath Mondal, of pre-partitioned, unified Pakistan. But before the barbarity of the atrocities unleashed upon his fellow Dalit Hindus because of their religion, the eyes of Jogendranath Mondal opened to see the reality of the so-called Hindu-Muslim fraternity. And he left Pakistan in utter dejection within 3 years. As their sole mentor left Pakistan, Hindus came under the grip of panic. This caused a stampede among them, and they followed suit, making an exodus and coming to settle in India.

Today, in Pilibhit city, Uttar Pradesh, alone, 2.50 lakh Bangladeshi Dalits are there. The Congress never cared about their citizenship, and if anybody did that, then it was Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. However, then who were seen to sit in Shaheen Bagh with Muslims against CAA? They were the same who are today spreading the rumour of the so-called abolition of the provision of reservation in the constitution. Whereas those who have availed of the benefits of CAA so far are none other than 70–75% Dalits? This is what a Dalit MP, Brijlal, told in his speech in Rajyasabha, notably, who is also a retired IPS officer.

And what Mayawati thinks about Congress, see that also. When she supported the abolition of Article 370, the Congress party set about criticising her. At this point, her curt reaction was that Congress has always been against the humanity-based principle of Dr. Ambedkar. Therefore, he had to resign from the post of first law minister of the country. Neither Congress ever allowed him to get elected to the Lok Sabha nor honoured him as Baharat Ratna. He was in favour of the abolition of Article 370, as he was a supporter of equality. So she also reminded Congress of Rajiv Gandhi, who even went on record to call Kanshiram a CIA agent! Congress talks about the constitution, but it has its own share of violating it many times. And not long ago, it broke away and elected MLAs of the BSP to strengthen its Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. In the wake of it, Mayawati reacted by saying that Congress had given proof of it being the most unreliable party. It’s a deception against the BSP movement when it has already received support from outside.