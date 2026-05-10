Mother’s Day: Celebrating the silent strength behind humanity

Heramba Nath

(herambanath2222@gmail.com)

Among all relationships that shape human civilization, none is as profound, uncon ditional and enduring as the bond between a mother and her child. Across cultures, religions, languages and nations, motherhood remains one of the purest expressions of love, sacrifice and compassion. Every year, Mother’s Day offers humanity an opportunity to pause and acknowledge the immeasurable contributions of mothers in shaping individuals, families, societies and nations. Though a single day can never truly repay the lifelong devotion of a mother, the observance serves as a reminder that behind every successful person, every stable family and every compassionate society stands the silent strength of motherhood.

Motherhood is not merely a biological reality; it is a lifelong commitment of care, resilience and emotional labour. A mother carries her child in her womb for months, enduring physical pain and emotional anxiety even before birth. From the very first cry of an infant, a mother begins a journey filled with sleepless nights, endless responsibilities and continuous sacrifices. Yet most mothers perform these duties without seeking recognition or reward. Their happiness often lies in the happiness of their children. The emotional bond between a mother and child is often beyond explanation, transcending ordinary human relationships and becoming a lifelong source of emotional security and strength.

The importance of mothers cannot be measured only within the walls of a home. Mothers are the first teachers of humanity. A child learns language, morality, empathy and discipline initially from the mother. The earliest understanding of kindness, honesty, respect and compassion emerges through maternal care. Before schools educate children academically, mothers educate them emotionally and morally. In this sense, mothers are not only caretakers but also architects of civilization. The future character of a society is often shaped quietly within homes through the guidance, affection and sacrifices of mothers.

Historically, societies across the world have revered motherhood. Ancient civilisations worshipped mother goddesses representing fertility, protection and creation. In Indian culture, the mother is accorded the highest respect. Traditional Indian philosophy places the mother above all earthly relations. The expression “Matru Devo Bhava”, meaning “Mother is equivalent to God”, reflects the deep reverence attached to motherhood in Indian civilization. Indian epics, scriptures and philosophical traditions repeatedly portray mothers as embodiments of sacrifice, wisdom and unconditional love.

Assamese culture too has always regarded mothers with profound emotional and spiritual respect. Folk songs, literature and traditional sayings repeatedly celebrate maternal affection and sacrifice. There is a deeply touching Assamese proverb — “Aair xoman hobo kun, noir xoman bobo kun” — which means, “Who can ever equal a mother, and who can ever flow like a river?” The proverb beautifully captures the incomparable greatness of motherhood and the endless depth of a mother’s love. Just as a river flows continuously, nourishing life without discrimination, a mother’s affection remains constant, selfless and eternal. In Assamese households, mothers are often seen as the emotional centre of family life, preserving values, traditions and social harmony across generations.

The modern observance of Mother’s Day traces its roots largely to the efforts of Anna Jarvis in the United States during the early twentieth century. She campaigned tirelessly for a day dedicated to honouring mothers and their sacrifices. Eventually, Mother’s Day received official recognition and gradually spread across the world. Today, millions of people celebrate the occasion in different ways, though the central emotion remains universal: gratitude toward mothers.

In India, Mother’s Day is generally observed on the second Sunday of May. Children and families celebrate the occasion by expressing affection through greetings, gifts, flowers and acts of appreciation. However, the true essence of Mother’s Day lies not in material gestures but in sincere emotional acknowledgement. A mother’s sacrifices over decades cannot be repaid through expensive gifts or formal celebrations. Genuine respect is reflected through care, affection and emotional presence throughout the year. Sometimes, simple acts such as spending time with mothers, listening to their concerns or expressing gratitude sincerely can hold greater value than elaborate celebrations.

Modern society has significantly transformed the role of mothers. Today’s mothers often balance multiple responsibilities simultaneously. Along with raising children and managing households, many women pursue careers and contribute economically to their families. Working mothers face the difficult challenge of balancing professional obligations with domestic responsibilities. Despite progress toward gender equality, women in many societies still shoulder disproportionate household burdens. Their emotional and domestic labour often remains invisible and undervalued. Many mothers continue to sacrifice personal ambitions, leisure and comfort for the welfare of their families.

In every period of social and economic uncertainty, mothers have demonstrated extraordinary resilience and strength. During times of hardship, financial instability and family crises, mothers often become the emotional backbone of households. They continue to nurture, guide and protect their families despite personal struggles and sacrifices. Their ability to provide emotional stability even in difficult circumstances reflects the remarkable endurance and compassion associated with motherhood. Many families survive difficult periods largely because of the patience, determination and emotional courage of mothers.

Yet, motherhood should not be romanticised without acknowledging its struggles and hardships. Many mothers face emotional exhaustion, financial insecurity and social neglect. Single mothers, widowed mothers and economically disadvantaged mothers often carry immense burdens with limited support systems. In several parts of the world, women continue to face inadequate healthcare during pregnancy and childbirth. Maternal mortality remains a serious concern in many developing regions. Therefore, meaningful respect for motherhood must extend beyond symbolic celebrations and include practical social support. Respecting mothers requires addressing the real difficulties many women encounter in their daily lives.

Governments and societies bear a collective responsibility toward mothers. Maternal healthcare, nutrition, education, maternity leave and childcare support are essential for social progress. When mothers are healthy, educated and empowered, entire communities benefit. Research across the world consistently shows that educated and healthy mothers contribute significantly to child welfare, literacy and social stability. Investing in mothers is ultimately an investment in the future of humanity itself.

India has made considerable progress in maternal and child welfare through various government initiatives and healthcare programmes. Awareness regarding institutional deliveries, nutrition and maternal health has improved over the years. However, challenges still persist in rural and economically weaker regions. Access to quality healthcare, sanitation and nutrition remains uneven. Many women still face social and economic barriers that limit their opportunities and well-being. Mother’s Day should therefore also inspire reflection on the responsibilities of governments and societies toward mothers throughout the year.

The emotional dimension of motherhood is perhaps its most profound aspect. A mother’s love often becomes the safest emotional refuge for her children. During moments of fear, failure or loneliness, many individuals instinctively seek comfort in their mothers. A mother’s encouragement can restore confidence, while her silent prayers often become a source of emotional strength. Even after children grow into adults, mothers continue to worry about their well-being with the same intensity and affection. The emotional connection between mothers and children frequently remains unbroken throughout life.

Literature across the world has repeatedly attempted to capture the beauty and depth of motherhood. Poets, writers and philosophers have celebrated maternal sacrifice and unconditional love in countless works. Yet words often fall short when attempting to describe a mother’s emotional contribution. In Assamese literature too, motherhood occupies a deeply respected place. Numerous literary works portray mothers as symbols of endurance, sacrifice and emotional strength. Songs, poems and stories across generations continue to honour mothers as the emotional soul of family life.

At the same time, rapid modernisation and changing lifestyles have altered family relationships in many societies. Urbanization, migration and busy professional lives often create emotional distance between generations. Elderly mothers sometimes experience loneliness and neglect despite spending their entire lives caring for their children. In some cases, parents who once sacrificed everything for their children later find themselves emotionally isolated. Such realities raise important questions about the moral priorities of modern society and the weakening of traditional family bonds.

Mother’s Day should therefore not remain confined to social media posts or annual celebrations. The true spirit of the occasion lies in sustained care and emotional responsibility. Spending time with mothers, listening to their concerns and supporting them emotionally often matters far more than material gifts. For elderly mothers especially, companionship and affection may be the greatest forms of appreciation. Respect toward mothers should become a daily practice rather than a yearly ritual.

The observance also evokes deep emotions among those whose mothers are no longer alive. For many people, Mother’s Day becomes a moment of remembrance, nostalgia and longing. The absence of a mother creates a void that no other relationship can completely fill. Yet the values, lessons and love imparted by mothers continue to guide individuals throughout their lives. In this way, motherhood transcends physical existence and becomes a lifelong emotional influence that survives through memories and values.

Importantly, motherhood should also be understood in an inclusive sense. Many women nurture children without biological connections. Adoptive mothers, foster mothers, grandmothers and caregivers often provide extraordinary maternal care and emotional support. Motherhood ultimately resides not only in childbirth, but also in compassion, sacrifice, and nurturing devotion. Any woman who dedicates herself selflessly to the care and emotional well-being of a child embodies the spirit of motherhood.

Recently, commercialisation has increasingly shaped Mother’s Day celebrations worldwide. Markets promote gifts, flowers, greeting cards and advertisements around the occasion. While such gestures may express affection, they should not overshadow the deeper meaning of the day. Genuine appreciation cannot be purchased. A mother’s decades of sacrifice cannot be measured through commercial exchanges. Respect for mothers must become a continuous practice embedded within family and social life. The emotional value of love, gratitude and care is far greater than material expressions alone.

The treatment of mothers reflects the moral character of a society. A civilization that neglects mothers weakens its own ethical foundations. Conversely, societies that value and support mothers strengthen compassion, stability and human dignity. Respecting mothers means recognizing the importance of caregiving, emotional labour and unconditional love — values essential for a humane and balanced society. A society that honours motherhood also honours the principles of empathy, sacrifice and humanity itself.

Children too have responsibilities toward their mothers. Gratitude should not emerge only during annual observances. Emotional sensitivity, regular communication and responsible behaviour represent meaningful expressions of respect. Many mothers silently suppress their own dreams and hardships for the sake of their families. Acknowledging these invisible sacrifices is necessary for building stronger family relationships and preserving emotional bonds across generations.

Motherhood also teaches humanity important philosophical lessons. In a world increasingly driven by competition and materialism, a mother’s selflessness demonstrates the enduring power of compassion and empathy. Mothers often give without expecting returns, forgive without conditions and continue loving even when unappreciated. Their lives embody emotional resilience and moral strength. At a time when selfishness and division frequently dominate public life, maternal values remain deeply relevant to the preservation of human dignity and social harmony.

Religions across the world similarly emphasize reverence toward mothers. In Islam, paradise is described as lying beneath the feet of mothers. Christianity honours maternal compassion through the figure of the Virgin Mary. Hindu philosophy reveres motherhood spiritually and culturally. Buddhism too highlights gratitude toward parents, especially mothers, for their sacrifices and nurturing care. Such teachings demonstrate that respect for motherhood is a universal ethical principle transcending religious and cultural boundaries.

As humanity moves rapidly toward technological advancements and modernisation, preserving emotional and moral values becomes increasingly important. Technology may transform communication and lifestyles, but it can never replace maternal affection and emotional warmth. A mother’s concern, intuition and unconditional love remain uniquely human experiences beyond technological replication. No machine or artificial system can replicate the emotional depth of a mother’s care and sacrifice.

Mother’s Day ultimately reminds humanity of a timeless truth: civilization itself rests upon the invisible labour and emotional strength of mothers. Every scientist, teacher, artist, leader and citizen was once nurtured through maternal care. Behind public achievements often stand private sacrifices made silently by mothers whose contributions may never receive formal recognition. The progress of humanity itself is inseparable from the sacrifices and dedication of mothers throughout history.

The observance should therefore inspire not only celebration but also responsibility. Respecting mothers requires building a society where women receive dignity, safety, healthcare, education and equal opportunities. It requires valuing caregiving work and recognizing emotional labour as an essential contribution to humanity. Most importantly, it requires cultivating gratitude within homes and communities. A society that genuinely respects mothers creates a stronger moral and emotional foundation for future generations.

No language is truly sufficient to describe the depth of a mother’s love. It is felt more deeply than it can ever be expressed. A mother continues to give even when exhausted, continues to hope even during hardship and continues to love even when unrecognised. Her sacrifices may often remain unseen, but their impact shapes generations and sustains humanity itself.

As Mother’s Day is observed across the world, humanity must remember that mothers deserve honour not merely for a single day but throughout every moment of life. Their love forms the emotional heartbeat of society, and their sacrifices sustain the foundations of civilization. In celebrating mothers, humanity ultimately celebrates compassion, resilience, sacrifice and unconditional love — the very qualities that make the world humane and meaningful.